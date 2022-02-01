Lebanon plan sees 93% currency slide, turns bulk of FX deposits to pounds

You are here

(Shutterstock)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI/BEIRUT: A government plan for tackling Lebanon's financial crisis projects a 93 percent devaluation of the Lebanese pound and converts the bulk of hard currency deposits in the banking system to local currency, according to a blueprint seen by Reuters.

Of $104 billion of hard currency deposits, the plan foresees returning just $25 billion to savers in US dollars, with most of what's left converted to pounds at several exchange rates, including one that would wipe 75 percent off some deposits.

The plan sets a 15-year timeframe for paying back all depositors.

The World Bank has described Lebanon's crisis as one of the worst depressions in world history. Depositors have been largely frozen out of US dollar accounts since October 2019, during which time the pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value.

A financial plan is crucial if Lebanon is to secure an IMF bailout, widely seen as the only way for it to chart a path out of the crisis. Lebanon began talks with the IMF last week.

The plan, based on Sept 2021 data, foresees an exchange rate of 20,000 pounds per dollar, compared to the official rate of 1,500, which the government has yet to adjust even as the central bank has applied an array of higher rates.

Unifying the exchange rate is an IMF policy recommendation.

In recent weeks, central bank intervention has strengthened the pound to 21,500 from a low of 34,000 last month.

The government has estimated the overall losses in the financial system at $69 billion.

A previous attempt by Lebanon to secure IMF support got nowhere in 2020 due a dispute between the central bank, commercial banks and ruling parties over the scale of the losses and how they should be distributed.

DIVIDING THE LOSSES
This time, the losses are divided out as follows: $38 billion by depositors; $13 billion through a reduction in the capital of banks' shareholders; $10 billion in a government perpetual bond; and $8 billion by the central bank.

The plan foresees wiping out 75 percent of the value of $16 billion in deposits accrued thanks to high-interest rates since 2015, through a conversion to pounds at a below-market rate.

Similarly, it reduces by 40 percent the value of $35 billion worth of deposits that resulted from pounds being converted into dollars at the official exchange rate after October, 2019, also through a conversion to pounds at a below-market rate.

It aims to return $25 billion of deposits in hard currency to people who had less than $150,000 in their account before the crisis erupted. Those with between $150,000 and $500,000 would be able to get the full value, but in pounds at the market rate.

Depositors with more than $500,000, now valued at $22 billion, would receive shares in the banking sector of the value of $12 billion. In addition, they would get $5 billion of government perpetual bonds in a state asset management company.

“The 15-year timeframe for depositor repayment is an indication that the country will remain over-indebted for a long time,” said Mike Azar, an expert on the financial crisis.

“The consequences are continued uncertainty, low confidence, and depressed economic growth.”

The plan notes that money supply in pounds was expected to grow “exponentially increasing narrow money supply significantly”. This means inflation is a significant risk.

“High inflation will counteract all efforts to recover deposits as their real value and the depositors' purchase power will decrease,” it said.

Addressing long-term inflation, which has already soared with the collapse of the pound, it notes that interest rates could be a powerful tool once the credibility of the financial sector returns.

However, it noted that interest rates were currently not effective “given no confidence” the central bank and the banks.

Central bank gold reserves could be “an exceptional tool to stabilise the value of the (pound) if it can be exchanged for (pounds)”, it added.

Topics: Lebanon economy

Saudi food giant Savola’s 2021 profit plummets 76% on tax pressure

Saudi food giant Savola’s 2021 profit plummets 76% on tax pressure
Updated 8 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food giant Savola’s 2021 profit plummets 76% on tax pressure

Saudi food giant Savola’s 2021 profit plummets 76% on tax pressure
  Net profit dropped from SR910.8 million ($242.7 million) to SR221.9 million from a year ago
Updated 8 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Savola Group, a major food retailer in Saudi Arabia, has seen a decline in net profit in 2021 — 75.6 percent — as retail segment suffers from pandemic and taxation changes. 

Net profit dropped from SR910.8 million ($242.7 million) to SR221.9 million from a year ago, the company said in a bourse filing. 

The company attributed the decline to higher impairment loss, lower share of profit from associates, and higher zakat and tax expense. 

A 10 percent decrease in retail segment revenues, led by the impact of value-added tax changes to 15 percent, also pushed the profit down. 

The company also said it will distribute a 2 percent cash dividend per share.

Established in 1979, Savola’s major holdings supply Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Turkey with edible oils, sugar, fresh dairy products, and fast food restaurants.

Topics: Savola Finance

LIVE: Regional, global tech scene takes the ‘LEAP’ in Riyadh today

LIVE: Regional, global tech scene takes the ‘LEAP’ in Riyadh today
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Regional, global tech scene takes the ‘LEAP’ in Riyadh today

LIVE: Regional, global tech scene takes the ‘LEAP’ in Riyadh today
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The LEAP conference in Saudi Arabia starts today — with a lineup of more than 400 speakers set to address the promises of modern technology and the increasing prominence of digital economies. 

Organizers, supported by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology are expecting around 40,000 visitors to attend the three-day conference at the Riyadh Front exhibition center. 

Dubbed the “digital Davos,” the event builds on the government’s many initiatives to invest in technology — a key pillar in the Saudi Vision 2030, which sets out the Kingdom’s action plan to diversify its economy away from oil dependence. 

Over the next three days, LEAP will cover a wide range of topics, including financial and health tech, robotics, smart cities, and future energy technologies. 

High-profile tech icons are taking part in the event, as well as top entrepreneurs and venture capitalists who are set to engage in an investor program. 

Saudi minister for communications and information technology, Abdullah Al-Swaha, is expected to deliver a keynote speech, underlining the role of the digital economy.

Other speakers attending come from a range of international and local organizations — including Visa, Ericsson, JP Morgan, Cisco, and Huawei, as well as stc, NEOM, and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Follow our coverage (All times are GMT):

06:24: Kicking off today, LEAP22 includes a program crammed with 400 speakers over three days – here’s just a few

 

Topics: LEAP22 technology Saudi Arabia

PIF-owned Elm's IPO attracts $57b from institutional investors

PIF-owned Elm's IPO attracts $57b from institutional investors
Updated 43 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned Elm's IPO attracts $57b from institutional investors

PIF-owned Elm's IPO attracts $57b from institutional investors
Updated 43 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Instiutional investors are rushing into buying shares of Saudi Arabia’s digital security firm Elm Co. 

Riyad Capital the financial advisor, bookrunner, and lead manager of the initial public offering of Elm's shares said that the book-building process is completed with institutional offering being 69.5 times oversubscribed, drawing orders of nearly SR213.2 billion ($57 billion).

Local Investors poured SR206 billion, while GCC investors, including Gulf sovereign funds, investment funds, and companies, put in SR 3.4 billion. Foreign Investors part was SR3.8 billion, Riyad Capital said in a bourse filing.

Elm floated 24 million shares of its SR800 million capital, of which 70 percent of the shares were allocated to institutional investors while the rest allocated to retail investors.

The Riyadh-based company plans to collect up to SR2.98 billion ($816 million) from its initial public offering, according to a bourse statement.

Fully owned by the Public Investment Fund, Elm has set its final offer price per share at SR128 ($34), the top end of the proposed range.

For retail investors, the subscription period is scheduled for Feb. 3 and will run until Feb. 6, with 7.2 million shares offered.

Elm provides secure e-business services and information technology solutions to private and public sector businesses in the Kingdom.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

India’s budget likely to spur spending to support economic growth

India’s budget likely to spur spending to support economic growth
Updated 01 February 2022
Reuters

India’s budget likely to spur spending to support economic growth

India’s budget likely to spur spending to support economic growth
  The budget comes days before the start of elections in five states, including the most populous, Uttar Pradesh
Updated 01 February 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India is likely to step up spending on infrastructure, health services and social programs in its annual budget on Tuesday, to try to set the economy on a firmer footing as it fights a spike in COVID-19 cases and rising inflationary pressure.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce more spending on roads, railways, besides higher subsidies for affordable housing amid growing public criticism over inadequate relief following the economic disruption after the outbreak of pandemic in 2020.
A government report on Tuesday warned that growing risks of global inflation led by rising crude oil prices could hit the economy, while projecting growth of 8 percent to 8.5 percent next fiscal year compared to 9.2 percent in current fiscal year and 6.6 percent contraction in the previous year.
The budget comes days before the start of elections in five states, including the most populous, Uttar Pradesh, which could spur Sitharaman to promise higher rural spending and subsidies on food and fertilizer, economists and officials said.
“The fiscal position appears much healthier than expected ahead of the (budget) announcement,” said Shilan Shah, economist at Capital Economics, Singapore in a note.
The strong revival in revenue receipts, which rose 67 percent during April-November period from a year earlier implied that the government has a “fiscal space to provide additional support if necessary,” Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser at the finance ministry told reporters on Monday.
Policymakers are worried that private consumption, which makes up nearly 55 percent of GDP, is still below pre-pandemic levels amid rising levels of household debt, while retail prices have increased by nearly 10 percent since the coronavirus outbreak began in early 2020.
But the government looks unlikely to offer any major relief measures to struggling consumers, focusing instead on beefing up spending on transport and health care networks, which analysts estimate could rise between 12 percent and 25 percent in the next fiscal year.
“We will focus on reviving the economy through higher investments, while individual and corporate taxes will be kept steady,” one government official, who sought anonymity, told Reuters, adding that reviving growth would be a priority.
To attract investments that create jobs and spur growth, Sitharaman could also boost incentives tied to production in more industries, the official said.
Food processing and exports are two areas that could see more production-linked incentives, two senior government officials said, adding no major budget changes were likely on individual and corporate taxes, in view of rising government debt and subdued private investments.

Topics: India budget Economic growth

