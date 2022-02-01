Gerety Awards announces executive juries and locations for 2022 

DUBAI: The Gerety Awards, the global advertising awards program, has opened entries for 2022 and announced the 10 cities where executive juries will meet.

Aimed at celebrating advertising through the female lens, the awards are named after Frances Gerety, the copywriter who coined the tagline “A Diamond is Forever” for De Beers in 1984.

This year, the executive juries will meet in London, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Copenhagen, Moscow, Brussels, Vienna, Manila and Tokyo.

The juries, which consist of professionals from both agencies and clients, will determine a shortlist of finalists, which will be submitted to a grand jury of creative experts. They will also choose the agencies and production companies of the year.

The UAE is represented on the grand jury by Prerna Mehra, creative director and head of design at MullenLowe MENA, and Yasmina Boustani, associate creative director of Impact BBDO.

“Gerety Awards is the world’s first festival for creativity, which rewards and celebrates the best in advertising through the female lens,” Mehra told Arab News. “How cool and unique is that?

“Needless to say that I am honored, excited and elated to be a part of this year’s all-female jury panel for Gerety Awards, and I’m hoping to see some exceptional work and meet inspiring people,” she added.

“The new cities chosen for Gerety 2022 reflect our continued commitment to putting some of the marketing and creative industry’s true change-makers in the spotlight and at the center of the conversation,” said Lucia Ongay, co-founder of the Gerety Awards, in a statement. “The winners will once again be the greatest global benchmark for the best advertising that resonates most with a female audience.”

The 2022 Gerety Awards are now open for entries.