You are here

  • Home
  • Tesla to recall nearly 54,000 vehicles that may disobey stop signs

Tesla to recall nearly 54,000 vehicles that may disobey stop signs

Tesla to recall nearly 54,000 vehicles that may disobey stop signs
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/cxec6

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Tesla to recall nearly 54,000 vehicles that may disobey stop signs

Tesla to recall nearly 54,000 vehicles that may disobey stop signs
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Tesla Inc. will recall 53,822 US vehicles with the company’s Full Self-Driving (Beta) software that may allow some models to conduct “rolling stops” and not come to a complete stop at some intersections posing a safety risk.


The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall covers some 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles. NHTSA said the feature also known as FSD Beta may allow vehicles to travel through an all-way stop intersection without first coming to a stop.


Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that disables the “rolling stop” functionality, NHTSA said. Tesla did not immediately respond to a rquest comment.


Last week, Tesla said the number of FSD beta vehicles in the United States increased to nearly 60,000 from a few thousand at the end of September.

Tesla has been testing the improved version of its automated driving software on public roads, but the carmaker and the regulator have said the features do not make the cars autonomous.


Tesla said as of Jan. 27 it was not aware of any warranty claims, crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the recall.

STATE LAWS
Tesla told the auto safety agency it released on Oct. 20 an updated version to introduce the “rolling stop” functionality. The automaker said to use the feature vehicles must be traveling below 5.6 miles (9 km) per hour and no relevant moving cars, pedestrians or bicyclists are detected near the intersection.


The feature, which appeared to violate state laws that require vehicles to come to a complete stop and required drivers to opt-in for what it dubbed “Assertive” mode, drew attention on social media and prompted NHTSA to raise questions with Tesla.


According to a defect report filed with the auto safety agency, Tesla said it met with NHTSA staff on Jan. 10 and Jan. 19 “to discuss the functionality, including operating parameters” and the automaker on Jan. 20 agreed to the recall.


In November, Tesla recalled nearly 12,000 US vehicles sold since 2017 for another software update because a communication error could a cause a false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the emergency brakes.


NHTSA said last week it had sought additional information from Tesla in its probe into 580,000 vehicles over the automaker’s decision to allow games to be played by passengers on the front center touchscreen.


In December, NHTSA opened a preliminary evaluation into 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y vehicles over the vehicle’s “Passenger Play” feature the agency said “may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.”


In August, NHTSA opened a formal safety probe into Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance system in 765,000 US vehicles after about a dozen crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. That investigation also remains open.

Topics: economy Tesla Elon Musk electric vehicles

Related

Tesla to delay new models amid supply chain issues 
Business & Economy
Tesla to delay new models amid supply chain issues 

Dubai Financial Market Company's net profit falls by 25% in 2021

Dubai Financial Market Company's net profit falls by 25% in 2021
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Financial Market Company's net profit falls by 25% in 2021

Dubai Financial Market Company's net profit falls by 25% in 2021
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

DETROIT: Dubai Financial Market Company, or PJSC, has announced a decline in net profits by 25 percent for 2021.

PJSC's net profit fell to 103.8 million dirhams ($28 million) compared to 2020, when it was 137.9 million dirhams.

The fall occurred due to the decrease of total revenues by 15 percent

Meanwhile, In the fourth quarter of 2021, net profits soared by 269 percent to 65.7 million dirhams, compared to 17.8 million dirhams in the same quarter a year prior.

Revenues increased by 68 percent over the period, WAM reported on Tuesday.

 

Topics: Dubai Financial Market profits

Related

Sajwani buys 15.6% of DAMAC shares through Dubai Financial Market
Business & Economy
Sajwani buys 15.6% of DAMAC shares through Dubai Financial Market
Dubai Financial Market to launch new equity futures contracts
Business & Economy
Dubai Financial Market to launch new equity futures contracts

Malaysia opens agricommodity office in Jeddah to boost trade

Malaysia opens agricommodity office in Jeddah to boost trade
Rows of green trucks unloading palm fruit at a loading dock for a palm oil processing factory. Shutterstock.
Updated 57 min 7 sec ago
SALAH FAREED

Malaysia opens agricommodity office in Jeddah to boost trade

Malaysia opens agricommodity office in Jeddah to boost trade
  • Saudi Arabia has committed to lift Malaysian palm oil imports from 318,000 tonnes last year to 500,000 tonnes this year
Updated 57 min 7 sec ago
SALAH FAREED

Jeddah - Malaysia has opened an agricommodity regional office in Jeddah in a bid to boost trade between the southeast Asian country and Saudi Arabia.

The Commodities Integration Marketing Company (CIMC), the first of its kind in the Middle East, houses three government-linked organizations under one roof — the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, Malaysian Rubber Council and Malaysian Timber Council.

The CIMC will act as Malaysia’s commodities hub to deliver high-quality agricommodity products to the Middle East and Africa.

Malaysian Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said in a press conference the office is important for her country’s commodities in the region, especially Saudi Arabia.

“This will lead to bigger opportunities for bilateral trade between the two countries,” she added in a statement.

Saudi Arabia has committed to lift Malaysian palm oil imports from 318,000 tonnes, valued at RM900 million ($215 million) last year, to 500,000 tonnes this year estimated to be worth RM1.5 billion.

In 2020, Malaysian commodity exports to the MENA region totaled $2.37 billion, with exports of rubber and related products accounting for $535 million.

Exports of timber and related products were worth US$324.5 million, while palm oil and palm oil products hit US$1.51 billion.

Topics: Malaysia Saudi Arabia trade AGRIBUSINESS

Related

Business & Economy
Malaysia trade team plans key talks in Jeddah and Madinah

Egypt rejoining JPMorgan index reassures investors says Minister of Finance

Egypt rejoining JPMorgan index reassures investors says Minister of Finance
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 01 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt rejoining JPMorgan index reassures investors says Minister of Finance

Egypt rejoining JPMorgan index reassures investors says Minister of Finance
Updated 01 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohamed Maait, the Egyptian Minister of Finance, said that his country has officially joined the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index, as of Monday, January 31.

“Egypt's entry into this index encourages investors to invest in purchasing debt instruments issued by the country to provide liquidity to finance projects and provide expenses,” he added yesterday in televised statements, explaining that Egypt's presence in the index gives investors reassurance.

“Egypt's presence in the index means that Egypt has fulfilled conditions that qualify it to exist in this index, and places it as an attractive country for investment,” Maait added.

He explained that “only two countries in Africa are present in this index, namely Egypt and South Africa, and 90 percent of foreign investors who were polled about Egypt's entry into the index supported Egypt's entry into the JPMorgan index, and this gives an indication of investors' impressions of the Egyptian economy.”

The Minister of Finance explained that this comes in the direction of investors’ view of Egypt in a positive light, explaining that “Egypt joined the index and exited from it after 2011. The chaos that followed sent negative messages about Egypt’s situation and economy.”

“After economic reform and restoring our balance, raising Egypt’s credit rating opened the way to correct the difficult path, and Egypt was included again in the index,” he said.

He explained that about three years ago, the Ministry of Finance began seeking to rejoin Egypt to the index after it exited in June 2011. 

Egypt was able to achieve the bank's requirements, including: extending the life of government debt, adjusting the yield curve, and raising the participation rate of foreign investors in government financial instruments with the increase in the volume of each issuance.

He pointed out that this step reflects the continuous efforts of the Ministry of Finance to reduce the cost of public debt as part of the package of measures taken by the state for economic reforms.

“Egypt added 14 EGP-denominated bonds worth around USD 26 billion to the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index, giving Egypt a weighting of 1.85 percent, enabling major investment funds and more foreign investors to invest in Egyptian debt instruments in the local currency,” Maait added.

Vice Minister of Finance for Fiscal Policies and Institutional Reform, Ahmed Kouchouk stressed that Egypt joining this index translates the efforts of the Ministry of Finance to raise the efficiency of public debt management with the application of a medium-term strategy to reduce its size and the cost of its service.

This includes proposals to accelerate the path of reducing the debt by activating the stock market to increase liquidity levels. It also enhances the demand for government debt instruments, thus reducing their cost.

Nevin Mansour, advisor to the Deputy Minister of Finance, said that Egypt also joined the JPMorgan index on environment and governance, based on the offering of green bonds in October 2020.

“Egypt's percentage in this index will become 1.18 percent, which reflects Egypt's presence on the map of sustainable economies and the state's orientation towards green debt instruments,” he said.

In the current budget, Egypt aims to reach EGP 990.1 billion ($63 billion) in domestic finance, compared to EGP 832.3 billion in 2020-2021.

External finances will reach EGP 78.4 billion, down from EGP 165.4 billion in 2020-2021.

Topics: economy Egypt JP Morgan

Related

Egyptian e-payments firm Fawry scoops $700m in non-cash transactions during 2021
Business & Economy
Egyptian e-payments firm Fawry scoops $700m in non-cash transactions during 2021

Saudi startup Retailo raises $36m to scale retail digitization across MENAP

Saudi startup Retailo raises $36m to scale retail digitization across MENAP
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi startup Retailo raises $36m to scale retail digitization across MENAP

Saudi startup Retailo raises $36m to scale retail digitization across MENAP
  • The new investment also comes in line with the startup’s expansion plans into new countries, sectors, and products
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's fast-growing e-commerce platform Retailo has raised $36 million in its series A funding round with more than 80 percent of the amount raised in equity, Magnitt reported.

The remaining 20 percent was raised through venture debt.

The round was led by Silicon Valley-based Graphene Ventures and joined by leading investors that include 500 Global, Agility, Aujan, Tech Invest Com and Mentor’s Fund.

The funds will go towards digitizing the region’s retail shops by leveraging technology to offer a one-stop portal through which they can order products at better margins, Bloomberg reported.

“With global supply chains under pressure that drives up commodity prices and slows GDP growth, it becomes increasingly important to secure smart supply chains,” Jawlah reported citing the company’s chief executive officer, Talha Ansari.

The new investment also comes in line with the startup’s expansion plans into new countries, sectors, and products.

Also participating in the round were Shorooq Partners, Abercross Holdings, Arzan VC and AgFunder as recurring investors.

With operations across Pakistan, UAE, and the Kingdom, Retailo has raised a total of SR202 million to date, which marks a milestone in the regional startup ecosystem.

Ansari noted that, “The retail sector serves 700 million people in the MENAP region, contributes about 20 percent of GDP and employs tens of millions.”

“By providing technology solutions to this underserved market, we are not only improving people’s lives but also helping to raise the bar for the economy of the entire MENAP region,” he added.

 

Riyadh-based Retailo was founded in 2020 by former Careem leaders Talha Ansari, Muhammad Nowkhaiz, and Wahaj Ahmed. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia START-UPs technology MENAP Saudi SMEs

Related

Saudi Fintech signs deals with local companies to reduce cost on SMEs 
Business & Economy
Saudi Fintech signs deals with local companies to reduce cost on SMEs 

AI can solve supply chain crisis, says SAP chief at LEAP

AI can solve supply chain crisis, says SAP chief at LEAP
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

AI can solve supply chain crisis, says SAP chief at LEAP

AI can solve supply chain crisis, says SAP chief at LEAP
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The supply chain crisis affecting businesses could be solved if firms used Artificial Intelligence technology to work closer together, according to a leading software company executive.

Speaking at the LEAP conference in Riyadh, Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE, said businesses needed to show “courage” to embrace transformations, particularly around issues of sustainability as customers no longer care solely about “price and quality of projects.” 

Klein said the current “supply chain crisis” is “because everybody is working on their own.”

Reflecting on the technological solutions available, he said: “We should enhance AI by using billions of data to analyze the needs of the consumer.”

“No one does business alone, you have to connect with millions of suppliers, manufacturers, etc,” Klein added.

The LEAP conference features more than 400 speakers set to address the promises of modern technology and the increasing prominence of digital economies. 

It will run from Tuesday Feb. 1 to Thursday Feb. 3.

 

Topics: LEAP22 artificial intelligence (AI)

Related

LIVE: Regional, global tech scene takes the ‘LEAP’ in Riyadh today
Business & Economy
LIVE: Regional, global tech scene takes the ‘LEAP’ in Riyadh today

Latest updates

Tesla to recall nearly 54,000 vehicles that may disobey stop signs
Tesla to recall nearly 54,000 vehicles that may disobey stop signs
Dubai Financial Market Company's net profit falls by 25% in 2021
Dubai Financial Market Company's net profit falls by 25% in 2021
Egypt receives first batch of COVID-19 prevention drug for vulnerable patients
Egypt receives first batch of COVID-19 prevention drug for vulnerable patients
Amnesty International report brands Israel an apartheid state
Amnesty International report brands Israel an apartheid state
Gerety Awards announces executive juries and locations for 2022 
Gerety Awards announces executive juries and locations for 2022 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.