With fear of $100 oil is back, OPEC+ is heading into a tough meeting

With fear of $100 oil is back, OPEC+ is heading into a tough meeting
Michael Glackin

LONDON: Oil paused for breath on Tuesday after breaking $91 earlier in the week, ahead of  OPEC+ meeting and amid increased tensions over Ukraine.

Despite speculation that OPEC+ could upwardly revise its current output levels, most analysts believe the group will stick to its current strategy of adding 400,000 barrels a day to output in monthly increments, further incurring the wrath of US President Joe Biden by ignoring his calls to turn the taps on more.

The latest OPEC figures reveal the group increased production by just 210,000 bpd last month, just over half the 400,000 bpd increase the group is committed to producing.

Against the backdrop of the current tight market and OPEC+ continuing to lag behind its targets, many industry observers believe crude oil is rapidly heading towards $100, particularly if the Ukraine-Russia crisis worsens and US producers fail to ratchet up production.

Put simply, the market is concerned that OPEC+ would struggle to maintain an increase in production levels in the event that Russian premier Vladimir Putin decides to launch a military invasion of Ukraine, or a smaller incursion where he annexes more territory in the east of the country.

UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo told Arab News: “In a severe scenario, and this is a risk case, not our base case, we assume that 10–20 percent of Russian oil production and exports are disrupted, lifting Brent prices to $125 or higher. The magnitude of the price reaction would depend on when the disruption occurs. OPEC+ still has some spare capacity, so the group could increase production and compensate for the disruption at this time. This buffer, however, is likely to diminish this summer, with only Saudi Arabia and the UAE having spare capacity.”

A conflict in Ukraine threatens the energy security of Europe because of its dependence on Russia to supply natural gas. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) European OECD nations took in 48 percent of Russia’s crude and 72 percent of its natural gas exports.

Potential sanctions in the event Russia invaded Ukraine are unlikely to include oil and gas, but Putin could of course turn off the gas himself, as he has done periodically over the last year, if other western sanctions start to bite.

It’s worth nothing that Russia’s central bank is estimated to be sitting on US$600bn in reserves, more than enough to cope with a brief energy shock.

Meanwhile, other sanctions that could damage Russian trade, such as expelling it from the international Swift payments system have been effectively dismissed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Germany of course relies on Russia for around a third of its gas and crude oil supplies.

But is it feasible that a dispute in eastern Europe could really trigger $100 oil in the coming months?

Staunovo said: “Calculating a risk premium is always tricky. Historically geopolitical risk premia didn’t last if there were no supply disruptions. Russian oil keeps flowing to the world at the moment.”

Staunovo added that much of the current spike in oil prices is largely attributable to production disruptions in Nigeria, Libya, and Ecuador in late December.

He said: “That resulted in ongoing oil inventory declines in January, when we normally have an oversupplied oil market in the first and second quarter of every year, and is the main reason Brent trades around $90.”

Meanwhile, something else OPEC+ may be pondering this week is the potential revival of the US shale industry.

The heyday of US shale may well be over, but no less an authority than Larry Fink, who at COP26 appeared was busy embracing all things green, wrote to investors in his annual letter that Blackrock “does not pursue divestment from oil and gas companies as a policy”, adding that companies in the sector “are a critical part of decarbonization”.

Against the backdrop of OPEC’s refusal to open up the pumps, President Biden has also signalled that the US fracking industry has a role to play in combatting spiralling petrol pump prices.

The EIA estimates that US oil and gas production was 11.7 million in November, and output in the Permian Basin, the country's largest shale oil field, set a record in December. Estimates suggest shale production will increase sharply this year though  remain below 2018 and 2019 levels.

But a shale revival could prove a mixed blessing, as Christyan Malek, JP Morgan's head of oil and gas noted last month: “If US oil rig counts are up, OPEC will add barrels back into the market in April to cap shale productivity.”

That again begs the question of how long OPEC could maintain an increase in supply if required. Against the backdrop of increased environmental concerns and the wider shift in energy investment, one suspects OPEC is better placed to remain the swing producer than the US shale industry.

 

Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco officially announced on Tuesday Feb. 1 the launch of Prosperity7 Ventures, a one-billion-dollar Venture Capital fund.

Although the fund has been operational for over a year, it was launched officially by Aramco Chief Technology Officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter during the LEAP 22 technology conference in Riyadh.

The Dhahran-based company said in a statement that Prosperity7 is designed as a global financial VC, with a long-term view to support the development of next-generation technologies and business models that will bring prosperity and positive impact on a vast scale.

The fund is headquartered in Dhahran, with offices in Palo Alto, New York, Beijing, and Shanghai.

Aramco CTO Ahmed Al-Khowaiter during LEAP

Aramco Chief Technology Officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter said: “Through the breadth of the Saudi Aramco ecosystem, its vast resources, and its far-reaching footprint across geographies and sectors, Prosperity7 can present unparalleled opportunities for scalability and impact.  This potential would be instrumental in creating stronger foundations for success for its portfolio companies.”

Prospeity7's investments include early-stage enterprise, blockchain, financial and industrial technologies, healthcare, and education solutions.

It is named after Dammam Well-7, the first oil well to strike commercial oil in Saudi Arabia, also known as the ‘Prosperity Well’.

Arab News

RIYADH: Dell Technologies plans to invest $20 billion in six major technologies during the next three years as data is becoming the world's new oil, an executive said. 

The six technologies including 5G and artificial intelligence, the company’s senior vice president of Middle East, Turkey and Africa told Arab News in an interview during LEAP event in RIyadh.

The other four technologies include multicloud, edge computing, machine learning and cybersecurity, Mohammed Amin added.

“Those are the six technologies that are going to be the trend in the next couple of years[...]. We're investing a lot of dollars for those six technologies. Not only that, we're having a lot of initiatives around those six technologies with so many customers in the Kingdom,” Amin said.

He emphasized on the importance of data in the coming period, saying that it will be the “new oil” by 2030 whereby 50 percent of the global economy will be digital. Edge computing is another area of interest, Amin indicated, as 85 percent of data will be created using this technology in the next three years.

Amin added that Saudi Arabia is among Dell’s top 10 countries, where they have established their largest office within the emerging markets area and employed 300 employees.

“Being close to the customer, we understand what the customers in the Kingdom want because we are part of the customer-business transformation,” he added.

Vision 2030 and its digital plans were also cited by the senior vice president as an important aspect of the Kingdom’s transformation.

“I've been coming to Saudi in the last 25 years, and I have to tell you what I've seen in Saudi in the last three years was an amazing transformation.”

 

Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Investments, a diversified investment firm, has reported a significant increase in profits for 2021, buoyed by strong business performance.

Net profits grew by 78 percent, reaching 619 million dirhams ($168 million) in 2021 compared to 347.5 million dirhams in 2020, Albayan reported.

The company’s revenues rose to 3.42 billion dirhams in 2021 from 2.67 billion dirhams a year earlier.

In a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, the company attributed the increase in profits to a strong performance in its manufacturing, contracting, and services sectors.

Established in 1995, the Dubai-listed firm owns a stake in several businesses in multiple sectors including real estate, education, industrial, financial services, and health care.

WAEL MAHDI
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Having people living physically in NEOM won't be necessary for Saudi Arabia’s futuristic $500 billion giga-project to generate money. The developers of NEOM have another revolutionary idea: a metaverse network blending the digital world with the physical environment.

In what would be a new approach to combine the mega-city with the meta-city, NEOM is targeting people abroad to experience its XVRS, a digital twin of NEOM accessible to all for a charge.

Joseph Bradley, the executive in charge of digital development NEOM described XVRS as “the world’s truly first metaverse platform.” 

“Because we are building NEOM from scratch, we can provide unique experiences that actually blend the two worlds together,” Bradley said in an interview with Arab News as he is attending the LEAP event in Riyadh.  

“No one else in the world can do this,” he said.

Joseph Bradley

XVRS' features

Bradley, the CEO of NEOM's subsidiary Tech & Digital, said XVRS had three main engines. The first one allows people to create digital versions of physical assets. 

Secondly, “it has an integrated, mixed reality engine. That means I can show up as a hologram and show up there physically, and vice versa,” he said.

The third feature it has is a marketplace, allowing people to buy and sell digital content.

In a statement, Bradley stated that “the future will be defined not by megacities, but by cognitive meta cities. It is a vision focused on experiences rather than scale, XVRS puts human needs at its core.”

Making Money

NEOM Tech & Digital is planning to invest up to $1 billion in 2021 to advance the project's technology plans. However, it is also focusing on how to create income with products such as XVRS.

Bradley said the project is now attracting local and international investment and will soon in a position to export its technology across the world.

Bradley added: “Bringing investors and bringing revenue to Saudi, that is the whole vision behind 2030 and we are super excited to do that.”

He said: “We have several real estate developments, several cities that would like to be able to take their existing cities and create a digital version to allow people to interact with it.”

Last year it was revealed that tech giant Oracle would be the first tenant of a new hyperscale data center in NEOM.

Bradley also reiterated his view that NEOM will be a leading component of the Kingdom’s ambitions to diversify its exports away from fossil fuels.

Bradley said: “The vision is to export technology,”

If you do not get any data, you cannot create value. It is very simple. No trust means no data. No data means no value

Joseph Bradley, CEO of NEOM Tech & Digital

NEOM's data privacy solution

Bradley added that NEOM will have cutting edge safeguards to allay increasing concerns about the so-called “data privacy paradox”, whereby users of tech, primarily on social media, have their personal information appropriated and used without their full knowledge.

Bradley said: “Around 80 percent of people are concerned about sharing their data. They are sharing more and more and more of the information knowingly or unknowingly.”

He added: “If you think about an iceberg, the tip of the iceberg, when you go to the average [website], I won't name the site, but people go to this very well-known site and they believe when they hit consent that they're selling they're sharing information. What they don't know is they just shared it below the iceberg with 400 other sites.”

The solution will be NEOM’s pioneering end-to-end consent management platform, called M3LD, part of a $1 billion investment by the city in AI-based products.

M3LD is set to be released during the first quarter of 2023, according to a statement by NEOM Tech and Digital.

The platform will give consumers control over the use of their personal data and reward them accordingly, while simultaneously adding value to data controllers, or third parties, who wish to use the data.

Bradley said: “We have not run from this problem. We're addressing it head on. “
He emphasized the importance of building trust with consumers. 

“If you do not get any data, you cannot create value. It is very simple. No trust means no data. No data means no value.”

Bradley speaking at LEAP 2022

 

 

 

Arab News

Saudi Arabia has invested $6.4 billion in future technologies, the Kingdom’s information technology minister Abdullah Al-Swaha told delegates at LEAP 2022.

Speaking from the stage at the forum in Riyadh, Al-Swaha set out how the money was flowing from companies in the Kingdom into the sector:

  • Saudi Aramco - $1 billion invested in developing start-ups, through entrepreneurship support fund  Prosperity7 Ventures.
  • NEOM Tech & Digital Holding Company -  $1billion in future technologies and the launch of M3LD and XVRS products
  • Ignite - $1 billion in quality funds and initiatives to support and stimulate digital content. 
  • stc - $1 billion in Mena Hub, which seeks investments in the digital infrastructure to consolidate Saudi Arabia's position as a hub for connectivity, communication and cloud computing.
  • J&T Express, and eWTP Arabia Capital -  $2 billion in the smart logistics sector in the region. 
  • There was also more than $300 million of investments in digital entrepreneurship, venture capital and startup funds

Reflecting on homegrown advances, the minister hailed the Kingdom’s start-up ‘unicorns’ — firms which have gone on to achieve a market value of at least $1 billion — saying that of the six such companies in the past two years, two are from Saudi Arabia: stc pay and Jahez.

Talking up established Saudi companies, Alswaha said: “When we’re talking about the future tech, you’re talking about the only company in the region that have pledged a billion dollars towards the future of tech, cognitive AI solutions: Neom Tech and Digital.

“When we’re talking about…we can consume this kind of technology for the planet and the people, you’re talking about the largest tech and digital customer on the face of the earth: Aramco. 

“They are leveraging talent and technology to sustain innovation within the energy sector to become number one in maintaining the lowest uplift costs when it comes to extracting oil, but more importantly pivoting to climate tech and green tech to make sure that we also have the lowest carbon intensity and cleanest activities.”

Al-Swaha also set out how global tech firms including Apple, Microsoft, and Google are making their presence felt in Saudi Arabia.

