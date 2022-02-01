Time running out to save Afghans from starvation, charities tell UK government

You are here

Afghans wait to receive food rations organized by the World Food Program (AP)
  • Charities wrote an open letter to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
  • Said £286 million ($386.3 million) of aid announced so far by the UK government for Afghanistan was not enough
LONDON: The British government is being urged by charities to do more to help Afghans who are at risk of starvation in Afghanistan amid an economic collapse in the country.

Groups including Save the Children UK, International Rescue Committee, and Concern Worldwide have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government to provide more money to tackle the humanitarian crisis, the Metro reported on Tuesday.

They said that Afghans, some of whom they claimed had been forced to sell their children or their organs just to buy food, would die if no action was taken.

Many Afghans are facing crippling poverty during a harsh winter in Afghanistan, a country in the grip of economic chaos after the Taliban swept to power in August last year.

The charities wrote an open letter to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, telling her that the “window to save lives is closing fast” and that “there isn’t a moment to lose.”

They also said that the £286 million ($386.3 million) of aid announced so far by the UK government for Afghanistan was not enough, highlighting how the figure equated to just £7.15 for each of the 40 million people at risk in Afghanistan.

“Five million Afghan children are on the brink of famine. Every day, more people are succumbing to illness and starvation,” the letter said. “With 98 percent of families not having enough to eat, some are resorting to desperate coping strategies – even selling their children.

“Our staff and partners on the ground report suffering on a scale that most of us cannot comprehend. The UN has launched its largest ever single country appeal – $4.4 billion – and needs wealthy countries like the UK to step up now.”

“The government must urgently provide additional humanitarian funding that reflects this level of desperate need, it should also use its diplomatic influence to bring other donor countries around the table to meet the UN’s call for life-saving funds.

“As well as supporting the emergency response, (Foreign Office) must also prioritize international efforts to ensure essential public services are restored and to keep the Afghan state and economy from collapsing.”

The Taliban retook control of Afghanistan after a blistering three-month offensive, which started in May 2021. 

According to UN estimates, 2.2 million Afghans have fled to neighboring countries and a further 3.5 million have been internally displaced since Jan. 2021.

  • Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, was stabbed to death in Maida Vale, London, by an ex-partner
  • Police have released a man from custody who rammed Chkaifi’s killer in an attempt to stop the attack
LONDON: A man hailed as a hero for attempting to prevent a woman from being stabbed to death by hitting the attacker with his car has been released without charges by London police.

The 26-year-old driver known as Abraham saw Yasmin Chkaifi being violently assaulted and stabbed by a man in Maida Vale, London, before he made the split-second decision to ram the attacker with his car.

Chkaifi, 43, and the attacker, Leon McCaskre, who had previously been romantically involved, both died — Chkaifi from her stab wounds and McCaskre from being hit with the vehicle — and Abraham was arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Tuesday, Abraham was released from police custody with no further action, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson said: “Having reviewed the CCTV evidence and taken statements of numerous members of the public and attending officers, as well as reviewing the legal position regarding self-defense and defense of another, a decision has been taken that the driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, will face no further police action.

“He is considered a vital witness to our investigation and will be offered support from professionals to help him come to terms with the terrifying situation he was confronted with.”

Many in the public consider Abraham a hero for making the difficult decision to hit a person with his car in an attempt to save the life of another.

Last week, he pleaded with the police to de-arrest him, saying he “just wanted to stop him hurting anybody further” and it was “never [his] intention to harm” McCaskre.

Thousands had signed a petition calling for him not to face criminal charges.

“I am a person of good character, I have never been arrested before in my life,” Abraham said in a statement tweeted by his lawyer, Mohammed Akunjee.

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog after it emerged that an arrest warrant for McCaskre had been issued three weeks ago.

He was wanted for allegedly breaching a stalking order and not showing up to court.

  • President Umaro Sissoco Embalo held an extraordinary cabinet meeting at around 10 a.m., entering the building with a heavy security detail
  • West Africa has seen a rash of coups in the last 18 months — emboldened by popular discontent, militaries in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso have seized power
BISSAU: Heavy gunfire was heard in the capital of Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday near a compound where President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was presiding over a cabinet meeting, with early reports indicating possible casualties, a Reuters witness and sources said.
It was not immediately clear who was firing the gunshots.
A security source with contacts inside the compound, the Government Palace, said an unknown number of people had been hit by the gunfire. A second source said two people were dead, but it was unclear who they were.
Sissoco Embalo held an extraordinary cabinet meeting at around 10 a.m., entering the building with a heavy security detail, a diplomatic source said.
Normally busy streets around the palace were deserted on Tuesday afternoon, a civil society activist said. An unverified video shared on social media appeared to show a man standing outside the compound firing a rocket-propelled grenade.
Members of government consulted by Reuters to confirm the events did not answer their telephones.
West Africa has seen a rash of coups in the last 18 months. Emboldened by popular discontent, militaries in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso have seized power, reversing democratic gains that had seen the region shed its tag as Africa’s “coup belt.”
Political instability has blighted Guinea-Bissau for decades. Nine coups or attempted coups since independence from Portugal in 1974 have hobbled efforts to pull the economy beyond its reliance on the export of cashew nuts.

  • Saad al-Kaabi, told EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson that Qatar was ready to help Europe "in times of need"
  • The US has raised the possibility of Qatar, one of the world's leading gas producers, supplying Western European nations in talks
DOHA: Qatar’s energy minister told the European Union on Tuesday that his country could not rescue Europe alone if Russia turned off gas supplies amid spiking tensions over Ukraine.
But the minister, Saad Al-Kaabi, told EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson that Qatar was ready to help Europe “in times of need.”
The United States has raised the possibility of Qatar, one of the world’s leading gas producers, supplying Western European nations in talks, officials said.
The Ukraine crisis was a key topic in a meeting on Monday between US President Joe Biden and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
In a video conference, Kaabi told the EU official that Qatar hoped the tensions in Europe could be resolved through diplomacy.
“Qatar stands ready to support our partners around the world in times of need,” he said.
But “the volume of gas needed by the EU cannot be replaced by anyone unilaterally, without disturbing supplies to other regions around the world. Europe’s energy security requires a collective effort from many parties,” he added.
Qatar has said it is already working at full production and experts have said Europe could only get emergency supplies if key customers in East Asia, including Japan and South Korea, agreed to divert some of their consignments.
The United States has also spoken with Australia about providing gas and could provide its own natural gas.
Without mentioning any special deliveries, Kaabi said Qatar was proud “to have never missed a single cargo delivery for the last 25 years to all our partners around the world.”
“Keeping our contractual word is sacrosanct in Qatar, and therefore we have the full trust of our global commercial partners and buyers.”
Industry experts have warned that European consumers, already reeling from high prices for natural gas, would have to pay even more for the special deliveries.

  • Vaccines also continue to provide similar protection against the different forms of Omicron
  • Based on data from Denmark, the first country where BA.2 overtook BA.1, there appears to be no difference in disease severity
DUBAI: The emerging BA.2 form of the omicron coronavirus variant does not seem to be any more severe than the original BA.1 form, an official of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.
Vaccines also continue to provide similar protection against the different forms of omicron, Dr. Boris Pavlin of the WHO’s COVID-19 Response Team told an online briefing.
The comments come as the BA.2 subvariant begins to replace omicron’s more common “original” BA.1 subvariant in countries such as Denmark.
Based on data from Denmark, the first country where BA.2 overtook BA.1, there appears to be no difference in disease severity, although BA.2 has the potential to replace BA.1 globally, Pavlin added.
“Looking at other countries where BA.2 is now overtaking, we’re not seeing any higher bumps in hospitalization than expected,” he said.
BA.2 is more transmissible than the more common BA.1 and more able to infect vaccinated people, according to a Danish study which analyzed coronavirus infections in more than 8,500 Danish households between December and January.
The subvariant is already becoming dominant in the Philippines, Nepal, Qatar, India and Denmark, Pavlin said.
He added: “Vaccination is profoundly protective against severe disease, including for omicron. BA.2 is rapidly replacing BA.1. Its impact is unlikely to be substantial, although more data are needed.”

  • Authorities only recommend mask use in hospitals, health care facilities and nursing homes
COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Tuesday became one of the first European Union countries to scrap most pandemic restrictions as the Scandinavian country no longer considers the COVID-19 outbreak “a socially critical disease.”
The reason for that is that while the omicron variant is surging in Denmark, it’s not placing a heavy burden on the health system and the country has a high vaccination rate, officials have said.
Denmark, a nation of 5.8 million, has in recent weeks seen more than 50,000 daily cases on average while the number of people in hospital intensive care units has dropped.
The head of the Danish Health Authority, Søren Brostrøm, told Danish broadcaster TV2 that his attention was on the number of people in ICUs, rather than on the number of infections. He said that number had “fallen and fallen and is incredibly low.” He said 32 of the coronavirus patients are in ICUs. Several weeks ago, it was up at 80.
The most visible restriction disappearing is the wearing of face masks, which are no longer mandatory on public transportation, shops and for standing clients in restaurant indoor areas. Authorities only recommend mask use in hospitals, health care facilities and nursing homes.
Another restriction that no longer is required is the digital pass used to enter nightclubs, cafes, party buses and to be seated indoors in restaurants.
“I dare not say that it is a final goodbye to restrictions. We do not know what will happen to the fall. Whether there will be a new variant,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish radio.
Health authorities urged Danes to get tested regularly to keep an epidemic surveillance and if needed, “react quickly if necessary,” as Health Minister Minister Magnus Heunicke said last week.
The Danish government has warned that Denmark could see a rise in infections in the coming weeks and said that a fourth vaccination shot might be necessary.
The restrictions were originally introduced in July but were removed about 10 weeks later after a successful vaccination drive. They were reintroduced when infections soared.
In 2020, Denmark became one of the first European countries to close schools because of the pandemic and sent home all non-critical public employees. In neighboring Finland, COVID-19 restrictions will end this month with Prime Minister Sanna Marin saying her Social Democratic-led government would negotiate with the other parties in parliament the timetable for the removal of the measures.
On Monday, border controls at the internal borders between Finland and the other Schengen countries that form Europe’s ID check-free travel area, ended. That restriction was introduced at the end of December to slow down the spread of the omicron variant. Travelers coming from outside the EU will continue to meet border controls at least until Feb. 14. February.

