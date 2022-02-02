You are here

  • Home
  • Pharma giants to pay $590 million to US Native Americans over opioids

Pharma giants to pay $590 million to US Native Americans over opioids

In this file photo taken on September 18, 2019 This illustration image shows tablets of opioid painkiller Oxycodon delivered on medical prescription taken on September 18, 2019 in Washington,DC. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on September 18, 2019 This illustration image shows tablets of opioid painkiller Oxycodon delivered on medical prescription taken on September 18, 2019 in Washington,DC. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cuuvj

Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

Pharma giants to pay $590 million to US Native Americans over opioids

In this file photo taken on September 18, 2019 This illustration image shows tablets of opioid painkiller Oxycodon delivered on medical prescription taken on September 18, 2019 in Washington,DC. (AFP)
  • Johnson & Johnson, McKesson and the other two companies in the accord — AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health — previously agreed to a $26 billion global settlement on opioid cases
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: A group of pharmaceutical companies and distributors agreed to pay $590 million to settle lawsuits connected to opioid addiction among Native American tribe members, according to a US court filing released Tuesday.
The agreement is the latest amid a deluge of litigation spawned by the US opioid crisis, which has claimed more than 500,000 lives over the last 20 years and ensnared some of the largest firms in the world of American medicine.
Pharmaceutical companies McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health had already struck a separate deal with the Cherokee tribe last September for $75 million.
According to documents filed in an Ohio federal court Tuesday by a committee of plaintiffs, the companies agreed to pay another $440 million over seven years to other Native American tribes.
The pharmaceutical group Johnson & Johnson, for its part, agreed to pay $150 million over two years to all the tribes, of which $18 million are destined for the Cherokee.
Native Americans have “suffered some of the worst consequences of the opioid epidemic of any population in the United States,” including the highest per-capita rate of opioid overdoses compared to other racial groups, according to the filing from the Plaintiffs’ Tribal Leadership Committee.
“The burden of paying these increased costs has diverted scarce funds from other needs and has imposed severe financial burdens on the tribal plaintiffs.”
Johnson & Johnson, McKesson and the other two companies in the accord — AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health — previously agreed to a $26 billion global settlement on opioid cases.
J&J said Tuesday the $150 million it agreed to pay in the Native American case has been deducted from what it owes in the global settlement.
“This settlement is not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing and the company will continue to defend against any litigation that the final agreement does not resolve,” the company said.
It was unclear if the other companies would take their portion under the latest agreement from the global settlement.

Robins Kaplan, a law firm negotiating on the behalf of the plaintiffs, said the agreement still must be approved by the Native American tribes.
“This initial settlement for tribes in the national opioid litigation is a crucial first step in delivering some measure of justice to the tribes and reservation communities across the United States that have been ground zero for the opioid epidemic,” Tara Sutton, an attorney at the firm, said in a statement.
Douglas Yankton, chairman of the North Dakota-based Spirit Lake Nation, said the money from the settlement would “help fund crucial, on-reservation, culturally appropriate opioid treatment services.”
Steven Skikos, an attorney representing the tribes, told AFP the group is pursuing claims against other drugmakers.
“This is hopefully the first two of many other settlements,” he said.
Every tribe recognized by the US government, 574 in all, will be able to participate in the agreement, even if they have not filed lawsuits.
Many of the lawsuits regarding the opioid crisis have centered on Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin, a highly addictive prescription painkiller blamed for causing a spike in addiction.
A judge in December overturned the company’s bankruptcy plan because it provided some immunity for the owners of the company in exchange for a $4.5 billion payout to victims of the opioid crisis.
The litigation wave has also swamped pharmacies owned by Walmart, Walgreens and CVS, which a jury found in November bear responsibility for the opioid crisis in two counties in Ohio.

Topics: opioids

Related

Drug companies say enough US states join $26 billion opioid settlement to proceed
World
Drug companies say enough US states join $26 billion opioid settlement to proceed
Unsealed lawsuit: Opioid firm placed profits over people
Business & Economy
Unsealed lawsuit: Opioid firm placed profits over people

Biden picks former senator to shepherd US Supreme Court nomination

Democratic Senator-elect Doug Jones holds a press briefing in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S., December 13, 2017. (REUTERS)
Democratic Senator-elect Doug Jones holds a press briefing in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S., December 13, 2017. (REUTERS)
Updated 02 February 2022
Reuters

Biden picks former senator to shepherd US Supreme Court nomination

Democratic Senator-elect Doug Jones holds a press briefing in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S., December 13, 2017. (REUTERS)
  • Biden’s nominee would replace Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who last week announced plans to retire at the end of the court’s current term
Updated 02 February 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden, who plans to unveil his US Supreme Court pick by the end of the month, has chosen former Senator Doug Jones to guide the confirmation process for the White House and conferred on Tuesday with key lawmakers including the Senate’s top Republican.
Biden met at the White House with the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which handles judicial nominations, and spoke separately with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who last week warned the Democratic president not to “outsource this important decision to the radical left.”
The president, who pledged to name a Black woman to the lifetime Supreme Court post for the first time in US history, selected Jones, who represented Alabama in the Senate from 2018 to 2021, as part of a team aiming to ensure a smooth confirmation process in the Democratic-led chamber, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Biden’s nominee would replace Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who last week announced plans to retire at the end of the court’s current term.
“I’m serious when I say that I want the advice of the Senate as well as the consent, if we can arrive on who the nominee should be,” Biden said as he met with Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, a Democrat, and the panel’s top Republican, Chuck Grassley, citing the Senate’s responsibilities regarding federal judicial nominees under the US Constitution.
Biden reiterated the timetable he announced last week, saying: “I intend to make this decision and get it to my colleagues by the end of this month. That’s my hope.”
The White House has said that a veteran team of advisers https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-taps-veteran-team-guide-historic-supreme-court-nomination-2022-01-28, including Chief of Staff Ron Klain and White House Counsel Dana Remus, will help lead the process for selecting the nominee. The nominee will have a round of visits with senators, followed by confirmation hearings, a vote in the committee and a final vote by the full Senate.
Jones, considered as a potential attorney general pick for Biden, will help usher her through that process.
Biden’s selection will not shift the court’s ideological balance. It has six conservative justices, three of whom were named by former President Donald Trump, and three liberal justices.
McConnell, who oversaw a change to Senate rules that allowed Supreme Court nominees to be confirmed with a simple majority vote during Trump’s tenure, also spoke to Biden. That rules change means that the Senate now could confirm Biden’s nominee without any Republicans voting in favor.
“He emphasized the importance of a nominee who believes in judicial independence and will resist all efforts by politicians to bully the court or to change the structure of the judicial system,” a McConnell spokesperson said.
During a hearing earlier on Tuesday, Durbin laid out his expectations for the process of confirming the nominee.
“This committee will undertake a fair and timely process to examine her record and determine her fitness for the court. That process must not only be fair to members of this committee, but also to the nominee herself. And so it is my expectation that this committee and all its members will treat the nominee with respect and an open mind,” Durbin said.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, seen as a leading contender for the job, penned her first ruling as an appeals court judge on Tuesday, striking down a policy begun under Trump that had restricted the bargaining power of federal-sector labor unions.
The ruling could help burnish Jackson’s reputation with organized labor and Democrats. Labor unions are an important constituency for Democrats.

Topics: Joe Biden

Related

Half-century old US bridge collapses ahead of Biden visit to promote infrastructure law
World
Half-century old US bridge collapses ahead of Biden visit to promote infrastructure law
Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense
World
Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense

Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US

Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US
Updated 02 February 2022
AP

Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US

Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US
  • Airlines had canceled more than 800 flights in the US scheduled for Wednesday
Updated 02 February 2022
AP

AUSTIN, Texas: A huge swath of the US braced Tuesday for a major winter storm that was expected to dump heavy snow in the Rockies, ice highways, disrupt travel across the Midwest and plunge temperatures below freezing in Texas.
Airlines had canceled more than 800 flights in the US scheduled for Wednesday, the flight tracking service FlightAware.com showed, including many in St. Louis and Chicago.
The approaching blast of winter weather had many Texas residents on alert nearly a year after a catastrophic freeze that buckled the state’s power grid and knocked power out for days, causing hundreds of deaths in one of the worst blackouts in US history. But the forecast this week — which includes freezing rain and potentially snow around Dallas and Fort Worth— does not call for the same prolonged and frigid temperatures like the February 2021 storm.
“No one can guarantee that there won’t be any” outages caused by demand on the grid, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a briefing in Austin, where state officials defended their readiness for the days ahead. “But what we will work to achieve, and what we’re prepared to achieve is that power is going to stay on across the entire state.”
In November, Abbott had, in fact, made a guarantee ahead of winter: “I can guarantee the lights will stay on,” he told Austin television station KTBC.
Abbott, whose handling of last year’s blackouts is a top line of attack for Democrats as the Republican seeks a third term in 2022, said thousands of miles of roads in Texas will become “extraordinarily dangerous” over the coming days. But he said the state’s power grid had enough capacity to handle the expected surge in demand this week once temperatures plummet.
“The question has always been if we get a repeat of last year, would the power stay on? And this is nowhere near a repeat of last year,” said Doug Lewin, an energy consultant in Austin who has criticized Texas’ response to the blackouts as insufficient.
Winter storm watches and warnings covered a wide swath of the country from El Paso, Texas, through the Midwest and parts of the Northeast to Burlington, Vermont. The storm follows a vicious nor’easter that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.
Canceled flights began to mount Tuesday, with St. Louis leading the list with more than 60 percent of its scheduled departures for Wednesday canceled. Chicago O’Hare International Airport canceled about 90 of its departing flights, and airports in Kansas City and Detroit were also canceling more flights than usual.
During the multiday storm this week, some areas may see a mix of rain and freezing rain before it changes to snow.
“It will be a very messy system and will make travel very difficult,” said Marty Rausch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.
Illinois lawmakers canceled their three scheduled days of session this week as the central part of the state prepares for heavy snow, ice and high wind gusts in the region.
The National Weather Service said 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of snow was expected by Thursday morning in parts of the Rockies and Midwest, while heavy ice is likely from Texas through the Ohio Valley.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said 8 to 14 inches (20 to 36 centimeters) of snow was possible in parts of Michigan, including Detroit. From Wednesday through Friday morning, 9 to 14 inches (23 to 36 centimeters) of snow was forecast in northwestern Ohio.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, where up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of snow and sleet are forecast but little ice, emergency management director Joe Kralicek said the event is not expected to cause large-scale power outages based on an ice index used by the National Weather Service.
“We could see some power outages, however, it’s also suggesting that they be limited in scope and nature and very short term in duration,” Kralicek said.
Becky Gligo, director of the nonprofit Housing Solutions in Tulsa said teams are working to move homeless people into shelters ahead of overnight lows that are expected to drop into single digits by Friday night.

Topics: winter storm snow

Related

The sun sets following a major snowstorm on January 29, 2022 in Stony Brook, New York. (AFP) photos
World
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds
Severe weather brings snow to Athens, Greek islands
World
Severe weather brings snow to Athens, Greek islands

Muslim women around the world celebrate World Hijab Day

Muslim women around the world celebrate World Hijab Day
Updated 02 February 2022
SARAH GLUBB

Muslim women around the world celebrate World Hijab Day

Muslim women around the world celebrate World Hijab Day
  • ‘Some countries want to ban our religious garments (and WHD) allows us to find more of the voices who are against this oppression,’ said organizers of the annual event
  • This year, teachers worldwide were urged to stand in solidarity with Fatemeh Anvari, a Canadian Muslim teacher who in December was removed from her classroom for wearing a hijab
Updated 02 February 2022
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Some countries continue to deprive women of their right to choose to wear the hijab, a traditional Muslim headscarf, whenever they want, and some women fear they may not be allowed to wear it at all, according to the organizers of a global hijab-awareness event.
Thousands of women around the world, of all religions and backgrounds, marked the 10th annual World Hijab Day on Tuesday by posting selfies on social media with the hashtag #DressedNotOppressed.
“Unfortunately, there are some countries that want to ban our religious garments across their entire countries, (and this event) allows us to find more of the voices who are against this oppression (in the form) of denying our right to wear our religious garments,” a spokesperson for the World Hijab Day Organization told Arab News.

This year, organizers of the event are calling on teachers around the world to stand in unity and solidarity with Fatemeh Anvari, a Canadian Muslim teacher who in December was removed from her classroom in a school in Quebec because she wears a hijab. Under a law passed in 2019, civil servants in “positions of authority” in the province are barred from wearing visible religious symbols at work.
“Canada appears to only be doing (this) in Quebec, where they have close ties with France, (but) some countries are more aggressive as a whole and it can make it more difficult for us to help our fellow Muslims to be able to live as they wish,” the spokesperson added.

WHD said support for the event and the “Teachers For Fatemeh” campaign from non-Muslims has grown this year.
“When people see the possibilities of what their Muslim friends go through, they jump into action,” they said. “Muslims must also be willing to properly educate their non-Muslim friends and family.”
As part of the events marking the day, a global virtual conference was held at which speakers and other participants discussed issues surrounding “hijabophobia,” and offered perspectives on the issue related to youth, the workplace and everyday life.

For the first time, WHD this year collaborated with a number international organizations and businesses — including American Airlines and Meta, the parent company of Facebook — in an effort to step up the campaign, raise awareness and extend its reach.
World Hijab Day, celebrated each year on Feb. 1, and the non-profit organization behind it were founded in 2013 by Bangladeshi American Nazma Khan with the aim of educating people and raising awareness of why many Muslim women choose to wear the hijab, and to encourage women to wear and experience it for a day. The annual event, which originated in New York and was initially organized on Facebook, has grown into a global phenomenon.

WHD said that women who wear hijabs, who are known as hijabi, have to contend with a number of stereotypes surrounding them, including the idea that Islam is a violent religion, that the hijab is associated with terrorism, and that Muslim women are oppressed and forced to wear it.
“Speaking against these things because they are not true comes with criticism and backlash,” WHD said. “All we want is our freedom to wear what we want and be safe doing so.”
The degrees to which hijabi women have integrated into society differ around the world and each country or city presents its own particular challenges.
“If we can set examples and have hijab-wearing women in one place, this can lead to more acceptance in other places,” WHD said. “Television and journalism are great fields for Muslim representation because we are often misrepresented by the media.”

Ridwana Wallace-Laher, a British Indian hijabi from Bradford in England, is breaking down barriers in the Islamic charity sector in the UK, which has traditionally been male-dominated. Recently promoted to senior director of growth at international humanitarian charity Penny Appeal, she manages several of the organization’s key departments, including marketing, communication, fundraising and donor care.
“I am in a privileged position,” she said. “I can sort of establish myself as a role model. We’ve got a lot of young females who volunteer with us, who come and work for us, so I think it’s a very positive thing for them to see that with the right attitude and the right passion, you can just be as good as male counterparts.”
From the charity’s perspective, Wallace-Laher said it is a positive sign for Penny Appeal to show women that it offers equality when females are so heavily outnumbered in the sector. She added that she is encouraged by the fact that society is evolving and people are becoming more aware and more accommodating of others.

The mother-of-two said it is important that Muslim women do not allow themselves to be affected by the stereotypes and stigmas attached to wearing the hijab. When dealing with challenges, she added that it is a case of “having that confidence to be able to stand up for yourself and show that you can be just as good as other females, and the hijab shouldn’t be a barrier and it shouldn’t be something that doesn’t allow you to fulfill your role or do your job to the best of your ability.”
Describing herself as confident in her British and Muslim roots, Wallace-Laher said that wearing the hijab in the UK is regarded as normal and that Muslim women living there are privileged because they have more opportunities and it is easier to get promoted than is the case in other countries, such as France or the US.
“My message would be just to be proud of who you are and your identity, and wear your hijab with pride,” she added.
In a message to women who have never worn a hijab, Wallace-Laher said: “You don’t really understand somebody until you put yourself in their shoes … it might be an opportunity to try it and see how you feel and, quite often, it’s actually quite liberating.”

Topics: hijab Muslims World Hijab Day Penny Appeal hijabi

Related

Muslim footballers challenge French hijab ban during games
Muslim footballers challenge French hijab ban during games
UK Muslims looking for love invited to halal speed dating events
Offbeat
UK Muslims looking for love invited to halal speed dating events

Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5

Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5

Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5
  • If the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes the two-shot regimen, it will become the first Covid vaccine available to this age group in the US
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday they began submitting a formal request to US health regulators for emergency use of their Covid vaccine for children aged over six months and under five years.
If the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes the two-shot regimen, it will become the first Covid vaccine available to this age group in the United States.
In a tweet soon after the announcement, the FDA said it will hold a meeting on February 15 to consider the request.
The companies are seeking authorization for only two doses of their vaccine, but believe a third will be needed “to achieve high levels of protection against current and potential future variants,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.
“If two doses are authorized, parents will have the opportunity to begin a Covid-19 vaccination series for their children while awaiting potential authorization of a third dose,” he added.
To limit side effects for this young age group, Pfizer chose to significantly decrease the dosage of its vaccine, opting for only three micrograms per jab versus 30 for those over 12 years old, and 10 for ages five to 11.
The company’s researchers concluded last fall that low doses of the vaccine provided protection in children up to two years old but not in those aged two to five, and announced in December they would add a third dose to their trials.
Data on the three-dose regimen is “expected in the coming months and will be submitted to the FDA to support a potential expansion” of this initial request, Pfizer and BioNTech said in a press release.
Two years into the pandemic, many parents are waiting impatiently to vaccinate their young children against the coronavirus.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved three months ago for emergency use in children from five to 11.

Topics: Pfizer Covid vaccine

Related

Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial of omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine
World
Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial of omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine
Sputnik V shows higher omicron-antibody levels than Pfizer in preliminary study
World
Sputnik V shows higher omicron-antibody levels than Pfizer in preliminary study

African Union girds for internal clash over relations with Israel

African Union girds for internal clash over relations with Israel
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

African Union girds for internal clash over relations with Israel

African Union girds for internal clash over relations with Israel
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: The AU appears set for an internal clash over its relationship with Israel at a summit this weekend, a rare point of contention for a bloc that values consensus.

The dispute was set in motion last July when Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the AU Commission, accepted Israel’s accreditation to the 55-member body headquartered in Addis Ababa — handing Israeli diplomats a victory they had been chasing for nearly two decades.

Powerful AU member states, notably South Africa, quickly spoke out in protest, saying they had not been properly consulted and that the move contradicted numerous AU statements — including from Faki himself — supporting the Palestinian Territories.

Foreign ministers failed to resolve the issue at a meeting last October, and South Africa and Algeria have placed it on the agenda of a summit for heads of state that kicks off Saturday, according to AU documents seen by AFP.

Despite a long list of pressing issues including the coronavirus pandemic and a spate of recent coups, analysts expect the Israel question to get a lengthy hearing at the summit, which is marking the 20th anniversary of the AU’s founding.

There could also be a vote on whether to back or reject Faki’s decision. “Twenty years after the formation of the African Union, the first issue has come up that’s going to seriously split” the bloc, said Na’eem Jeenah, executive director of the Afro-Middle East Center in Johannesburg.

“No matter how the decision goes at the heads of state summit in February, the AU is going to be split in a way that it hasn’t been in the past.”

Seventy-two countries, regional blocs and organizations are already accredited, including North Korea, the EU and UNAIDS, according to the AU’s website.

BACKGROUND

Foreign ministers failed to resolve the issue at a meeting last October, and South Africa and Algeria have placed it on the agenda of a summit for heads of state that kicks off Saturday, according to AU documents.

Israel was previously accredited at the Organization of African Unity, but lost that status when the body was disbanded and replaced by the AU in 2002.

The Israeli government attributed the snub to the Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, who held major sway at the AU until he died in 2011.

When Faki announced Israel’s accreditation last July, Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement describing its previous exclusion as an “anomaly” and noted that Israel has ties to 46 African countries.

The ministry also said Israel’s new status would help it aid the AU in fights against the pandemic and terrorism.

“Working on a bilateral level with many African countries is wonderful and is great, and that is the very basic tenet for the relationship with Africa,” Iddo Moed, deputy head of African affairs at the ministry, said last week.

“But I think for Israel it is important also to establish formal relations with Africa as a continent,” he added.

But Jeenah, from the Afro-Middle East Center, said the environment that gave birth to the AU made it different from the OAU, founded nearly 40 years earlier.

“We were firmly in a postcolonial period. Apartheid in South Africa was over. It was time for a new organization that oriented itself differently,” he said.

Just because Israel was accredited before, he added, doesn’t mean it should be now.

South Africa was among the first African countries to speak out against Israel’s new accreditation.

It has kept up the criticism, with Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor in December denouncing Faki’s decision as “inexplicable.”

“This came as a shock, given that the decision was made at a time when the oppressed people of Palestine were hounded by destructive bombardments and continued illegal settlements of their land,” she said.

Just two months before accepting Israel’s accreditation, Faki himself condemned Israeli “bombardments” in the Gaza Strip as well as “violent attacks” by Israeli security forces at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, saying the Israeli army was acting “in stark violation of international law.”

Analysts and diplomats say it is unclear how a vote on Israel’s status might go.

Israel’s biggest supporters include Rwanda and Morocco, while many countries have not expressed a position. Any decision on Israel would need the backing of two-thirds of member states.

Supra Mahumapelo, chairman of a South African parliamentary committee on international relations, said it was important for the AU to take up the issue.

Some observers, though, lamented the tensions the debate seems destined to stoke.

“Every effort should have been done to avoid this issue from becoming a source of polarization. Now it will be such a bad distraction at a time when you don’t need that,” said Solomon Dersso, founder of the Amani Africa think tank, which focuses on the AU.

Topics: African Union Israel

Related

Israel demolishes east Jerusalem home of Palestinian gunman
Middle-East
Israel demolishes east Jerusalem home of Palestinian gunman
African Union suspends Burkina Faso after military coup
World
African Union suspends Burkina Faso after military coup

Latest updates

SABIC purchases Clariant’s 50% share in their JV Scientific Design
SABIC purchases Clariant’s 50% share in their JV Scientific Design
Here’s what you need to know before opening bell on Wednesday
Here’s what you need to know before opening bell on Wednesday
Saudi telecom giant plans new data center unit as Kingdom turns into digital hub
Saudi telecom giant plans new data center unit as Kingdom turns into digital hub
UAE diplomats call on US to re-classify Houthis as terrorist organization
UAE diplomats call on US to re-classify Houthis as terrorist organization
LIVE: ‘LEAP’ tech conference in Riyadh enters second day
LIVE: ‘LEAP’ tech conference in Riyadh enters second day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.