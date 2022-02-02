You are here

Six killed in failed coup in Guinea-Bissau
The West African country, which has a population of about 2 million, has now seen 10 coups or attempted coups since independence from Portugal in 1974. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The dead in Tuesday’s incident included four assailants and two members of the presidential guard
BISSAU: At least six people were killed in a failed attempt to overthrow Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, state radio said on Wednesday, as residents of the capital cautiously returned to daily life.
The dead in Tuesday’s incident included four assailants and two members of the presidential guard, it said. Embalo had announced on Tuesday night that the situation was under control after gunfire rang out for more than five hours near a government compound where he was holding a cabinet meeting.
The West African country, which has a population of about 2 million, has now seen 10 coups or attempted coups since independence from Portugal in 1974. Only one democratically elected president has completed a full term.
It remains unclear who was behind the attack, which Embalo said was not only a failed coup but an assassination attempt.
In a video, the president suggested that not all units of the army was involved but that the attackers may have been linked to the drug trade.
Guinea-Bissau is known as a major transit point for Latin American cocaine headed for Europe, contributing to its perpetual instability.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commission president Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said army was responsible, adding in a Twitter post on Wednesday: “I welcome the failure of the military coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau, which was an attack on democracy and the people.”
The main road linking the city center to the airport remained closed on Wednesday morning since it goes past the presidential palace, but banks and shops had reopened and people were venturing out, a Reuters reporter said.

Updated 02 February 2022
Reuters

  • The capital and most of Japan are now under curbs to contain spread of the virus
TOKYO: Tokyo’s new COVID-19 cases exceeded 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, dimming hopes that an omicron-fueled wave of infections is peaking out in Japan.
Tokyo reported 21,576 new cases, exceeding the previous record of 17,631 in Japan’s capital on Friday.
The closely watched usage rate of hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients edged up to 51.4 percent. Officials previously said that a state of emergency would be needed if the rate reached 50 percent, but now say the decision will depend on the number of serious cases and other factors.
The capital and most of Japan are now under curbs to contain spread of the virus.
The western prefecture of Osaka reported 11,171 new infections, down from a record 11,881 on Tuesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday the government is not planning to declare a state of emergency but remains vigilant.

Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

MIHTARLAM: Some public universities opened in Afghanistan Wednesday for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August, with a trickle of women attending classes that officials said would be segregated by sex.
Most secondary schools for girls and all public universities were shuttered when the hard-line Islamist group stormed back to power, sparking fears women would again be barred from education — as happened during the Taliban’s first rule, from 1996-2001.
“It’s a moment of joy for us that our classes have started,” said Zarlashta Haqmal, who studies law and political science at Nangarhar University.
“But we are still worried that the Taliban might stop them,” she told AFP.
Officials said universities in Laghman, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Nimroz, Farah and Helmand provinces opened Wednesday.
More were scheduled to resume operations elsewhere in the country later this month.
An AFP correspondent saw just six women — wearing the all-covering burqa — enter Laghman University early Wednesday.
Taliban fighters guarded the entrance, a tripod-mounted machine gun resting on a boom gate.
One employee said classes would be segregated, with women taught in the mornings and men in the afternoon.
The Taliban have said they have no objection to education for women, but want classes to be segregated and the curriculum based on Islamic principles.
Wednesday’s reopening of some universities comes a week after a Taliban delegation held talks with Western officials in Norway, where they were pressed on improving the rights of women to unlock billions of dollars in seized assets and frozen foreign aid.
The halting of aid has triggered a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which has already been devastated by decades of war.
No country has yet recognized the new Taliban regime, which has promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterized their first stint in power.
The regime has imposed several restrictions on women that have seen them banned from many government jobs.
The Taliban say all girls’ schools will reopen by the end of March.

Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

  • Johnson & Johnson, McKesson and the other two companies in the accord — AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health — previously agreed to a $26 billion global settlement on opioid cases
NEW YORK: A group of pharmaceutical companies and distributors agreed to pay $590 million to settle lawsuits connected to opioid addiction among Native American tribe members, according to a US court filing released Tuesday.
The agreement is the latest amid a deluge of litigation spawned by the US opioid crisis, which has claimed more than 500,000 lives over the last 20 years and ensnared some of the largest firms in the world of American medicine.
Pharmaceutical companies McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health had already struck a separate deal with the Cherokee tribe last September for $75 million.
According to documents filed in an Ohio federal court Tuesday by a committee of plaintiffs, the companies agreed to pay another $440 million over seven years to other Native American tribes.
The pharmaceutical group Johnson & Johnson, for its part, agreed to pay $150 million over two years to all the tribes, of which $18 million are destined for the Cherokee.
Native Americans have “suffered some of the worst consequences of the opioid epidemic of any population in the United States,” including the highest per-capita rate of opioid overdoses compared to other racial groups, according to the filing from the Plaintiffs’ Tribal Leadership Committee.
“The burden of paying these increased costs has diverted scarce funds from other needs and has imposed severe financial burdens on the tribal plaintiffs.”
Johnson & Johnson, McKesson and the other two companies in the accord — AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health — previously agreed to a $26 billion global settlement on opioid cases.
J&J said Tuesday the $150 million it agreed to pay in the Native American case has been deducted from what it owes in the global settlement.
“This settlement is not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing and the company will continue to defend against any litigation that the final agreement does not resolve,” the company said.
It was unclear if the other companies would take their portion under the latest agreement from the global settlement.

Robins Kaplan, a law firm negotiating on the behalf of the plaintiffs, said the agreement still must be approved by the Native American tribes.
“This initial settlement for tribes in the national opioid litigation is a crucial first step in delivering some measure of justice to the tribes and reservation communities across the United States that have been ground zero for the opioid epidemic,” Tara Sutton, an attorney at the firm, said in a statement.
Douglas Yankton, chairman of the North Dakota-based Spirit Lake Nation, said the money from the settlement would “help fund crucial, on-reservation, culturally appropriate opioid treatment services.”
Steven Skikos, an attorney representing the tribes, told AFP the group is pursuing claims against other drugmakers.
“This is hopefully the first two of many other settlements,” he said.
Every tribe recognized by the US government, 574 in all, will be able to participate in the agreement, even if they have not filed lawsuits.
Many of the lawsuits regarding the opioid crisis have centered on Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin, a highly addictive prescription painkiller blamed for causing a spike in addiction.
A judge in December overturned the company’s bankruptcy plan because it provided some immunity for the owners of the company in exchange for a $4.5 billion payout to victims of the opioid crisis.
The litigation wave has also swamped pharmacies owned by Walmart, Walgreens and CVS, which a jury found in November bear responsibility for the opioid crisis in two counties in Ohio.

Updated 02 February 2022
Reuters

  • Biden’s nominee would replace Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who last week announced plans to retire at the end of the court’s current term
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden, who plans to unveil his US Supreme Court pick by the end of the month, has chosen former Senator Doug Jones to guide the confirmation process for the White House and conferred on Tuesday with key lawmakers including the Senate’s top Republican.
Biden met at the White House with the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which handles judicial nominations, and spoke separately with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who last week warned the Democratic president not to “outsource this important decision to the radical left.”
The president, who pledged to name a Black woman to the lifetime Supreme Court post for the first time in US history, selected Jones, who represented Alabama in the Senate from 2018 to 2021, as part of a team aiming to ensure a smooth confirmation process in the Democratic-led chamber, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Biden’s nominee would replace Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who last week announced plans to retire at the end of the court’s current term.
“I’m serious when I say that I want the advice of the Senate as well as the consent, if we can arrive on who the nominee should be,” Biden said as he met with Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, a Democrat, and the panel’s top Republican, Chuck Grassley, citing the Senate’s responsibilities regarding federal judicial nominees under the US Constitution.
Biden reiterated the timetable he announced last week, saying: “I intend to make this decision and get it to my colleagues by the end of this month. That’s my hope.”
The White House has said that a veteran team of advisers https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-taps-veteran-team-guide-historic-supreme-court-nomination-2022-01-28, including Chief of Staff Ron Klain and White House Counsel Dana Remus, will help lead the process for selecting the nominee. The nominee will have a round of visits with senators, followed by confirmation hearings, a vote in the committee and a final vote by the full Senate.
Jones, considered as a potential attorney general pick for Biden, will help usher her through that process.
Biden’s selection will not shift the court’s ideological balance. It has six conservative justices, three of whom were named by former President Donald Trump, and three liberal justices.
McConnell, who oversaw a change to Senate rules that allowed Supreme Court nominees to be confirmed with a simple majority vote during Trump’s tenure, also spoke to Biden. That rules change means that the Senate now could confirm Biden’s nominee without any Republicans voting in favor.
“He emphasized the importance of a nominee who believes in judicial independence and will resist all efforts by politicians to bully the court or to change the structure of the judicial system,” a McConnell spokesperson said.
During a hearing earlier on Tuesday, Durbin laid out his expectations for the process of confirming the nominee.
“This committee will undertake a fair and timely process to examine her record and determine her fitness for the court. That process must not only be fair to members of this committee, but also to the nominee herself. And so it is my expectation that this committee and all its members will treat the nominee with respect and an open mind,” Durbin said.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, seen as a leading contender for the job, penned her first ruling as an appeals court judge on Tuesday, striking down a policy begun under Trump that had restricted the bargaining power of federal-sector labor unions.
The ruling could help burnish Jackson’s reputation with organized labor and Democrats. Labor unions are an important constituency for Democrats.

Updated 02 February 2022
AP

  • Airlines had canceled more than 800 flights in the US scheduled for Wednesday
AUSTIN, Texas: A huge swath of the US braced Tuesday for a major winter storm that was expected to dump heavy snow in the Rockies, ice highways, disrupt travel across the Midwest and plunge temperatures below freezing in Texas.
Airlines had canceled more than 800 flights in the US scheduled for Wednesday, the flight tracking service FlightAware.com showed, including many in St. Louis and Chicago.
The approaching blast of winter weather had many Texas residents on alert nearly a year after a catastrophic freeze that buckled the state’s power grid and knocked power out for days, causing hundreds of deaths in one of the worst blackouts in US history. But the forecast this week — which includes freezing rain and potentially snow around Dallas and Fort Worth— does not call for the same prolonged and frigid temperatures like the February 2021 storm.
“No one can guarantee that there won’t be any” outages caused by demand on the grid, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a briefing in Austin, where state officials defended their readiness for the days ahead. “But what we will work to achieve, and what we’re prepared to achieve is that power is going to stay on across the entire state.”
In November, Abbott had, in fact, made a guarantee ahead of winter: “I can guarantee the lights will stay on,” he told Austin television station KTBC.
Abbott, whose handling of last year’s blackouts is a top line of attack for Democrats as the Republican seeks a third term in 2022, said thousands of miles of roads in Texas will become “extraordinarily dangerous” over the coming days. But he said the state’s power grid had enough capacity to handle the expected surge in demand this week once temperatures plummet.
“The question has always been if we get a repeat of last year, would the power stay on? And this is nowhere near a repeat of last year,” said Doug Lewin, an energy consultant in Austin who has criticized Texas’ response to the blackouts as insufficient.
Winter storm watches and warnings covered a wide swath of the country from El Paso, Texas, through the Midwest and parts of the Northeast to Burlington, Vermont. The storm follows a vicious nor’easter that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.
Canceled flights began to mount Tuesday, with St. Louis leading the list with more than 60 percent of its scheduled departures for Wednesday canceled. Chicago O’Hare International Airport canceled about 90 of its departing flights, and airports in Kansas City and Detroit were also canceling more flights than usual.
During the multiday storm this week, some areas may see a mix of rain and freezing rain before it changes to snow.
“It will be a very messy system and will make travel very difficult,” said Marty Rausch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.
Illinois lawmakers canceled their three scheduled days of session this week as the central part of the state prepares for heavy snow, ice and high wind gusts in the region.
The National Weather Service said 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of snow was expected by Thursday morning in parts of the Rockies and Midwest, while heavy ice is likely from Texas through the Ohio Valley.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said 8 to 14 inches (20 to 36 centimeters) of snow was possible in parts of Michigan, including Detroit. From Wednesday through Friday morning, 9 to 14 inches (23 to 36 centimeters) of snow was forecast in northwestern Ohio.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, where up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of snow and sleet are forecast but little ice, emergency management director Joe Kralicek said the event is not expected to cause large-scale power outages based on an ice index used by the National Weather Service.
“We could see some power outages, however, it’s also suggesting that they be limited in scope and nature and very short term in duration,” Kralicek said.
Becky Gligo, director of the nonprofit Housing Solutions in Tulsa said teams are working to move homeless people into shelters ahead of overnight lows that are expected to drop into single digits by Friday night.

