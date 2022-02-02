New CEO appointed to lead Saudi Logistic

RIYADH: Saudi Logistic, also known as SAL, has announced the appointment of Faisal Al-Baddah as the company's new CEO and managing director as of February .

In line with the 2030 Vision objectives of transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics hub, SAL is a subsidiary of Airlines Corporation providing comprehensive logistic solutions to improve connectivity between all modes of transportation to invigorate the logistics sector.



Al-Baddah held a number of positions in the public and private sectors, including that of Secretary General of SEDA and SAL.

He held leadership positions in Saudi Arabia and international companies, in the areas of supply chain management, project management, and business development.