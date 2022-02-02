Fitch affirms ‘A’ rating to Saudi Arabia’s $500bn PIF

Saudi Nana raises $50m to scale its e-grocery service in the Kingdom
Arab News
RIYADH: Riyadh-based Nana, the grocery shopping and delivery platform, has raised SR188 million ($50 million) in a funding round led by FIM Partners and STV – bringing its total funding to SR300 million to date.
The announcement was made on the sidelines of the LEAP 2022 conference held in Riyadh, jawlah reported.
With an aim of elevating the e-grocery industry, the acquired fund will help Nana to expand its services in Saudi Arabia by increasing its cloud catering stores to more than 150 during 2022, to cover all major cities.
Nana store includes a wide selection of over 40,000 items, aimed to supply families with their weekly and monthly needs to their doorsteps within 15 minutes.
“We exist to empower every household with a convenient solution that seeks to fulfil their daily, weekly, or monthly grocery needs and have been on this mission ever since we launched Nana back in 2016,” CEO, Sami Alhelwah, said in a statement.
“Our expansion has resulted in rapid double-digit growth week over week, and the current fundraise will sustain this growth for a considerable time,” he added.
Mobily, Cisco build region’s largest IoT Cloud Platform to boost Saudi Arabia’s digitization
Arab News
RIYADH: Etihad Etisalat Co., Mobily, and Cisco announced the completion of the region’s largest Mobile IoT, or Internet of Things, cloud platform, hosted in Saudi Arabia, in a move that accelerates the Kingdom’s digitization efforts.
The new cloud platform enables a fully-automated management for IoT devices, powered by Cisco’s IoT solution, with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, the companies said in a statement.
“Mobily is making progress towards the 2030 vision of country digitization through building a future-proof IoT deployment that will seamlessly support new automation, analytics, machine learning and IoT capabilities hosted locally in Saudi Arabia,” said Majed Abdulaziz Alotaibi, CBO, Mobily.
“These new capabilities are the foundation to support exciting new IoT use cases, including payments, smart cities and industrial applications,” he added.
Access to ‘competent’ talent one of the world’s most pressing issues, Cisco executive says
Arab News
Access to “competent” talent is one of the biggest challenges facing the world, Cisco’s vice president of the Middle East and Africa told Arab News in an interview.
Reem Asaad said that to tackle this issue Cisco introduced its Networking Academy program in Saudi Arabia, which was established in 2000.
The program aims at teaching students digital skills. Currently, there are 55,000 students enrolled in the academy, and to date, the program has trained 220,000 students.
“It’s a platform where we teach digital skills, innovation, technology, programming, cybersecurity, and this will help really uplift Saudi Arabia's effort for global competitiveness and access to talent,” Asaad said.
She added that “digital skills are the main pillar for the future.”
The vice president affirmed her company’s commitments with the Saudi government, stating that Cisco has three offices in Saudi Arabia and a large number of staff working in the Kingdom.
In addition, Asaad shared with Arab News some statistics on the Saudi population’s usage of the internet.
She said that 80 percent of Saudi respondents to a company study – which surveyed 60,000 users – said they were happy with the reliability of their broadband connection, which is higher than the global average of 68 percent.
Also, the survey showed that 40 percent of respondents work from home and are using the internet to connect to their hybrid work or run their businesses.
“But, the most important finding for me, is that when we ask them about what is the most valuable use for the internet for them, about 38 percent in Saudi Arabia said it’s for the education, which compared to the peer group, it’s 28 percent,” Asaad noted.
Saudi Arabia to become a top global tech hub, Lenovo manager says
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News
Saudi Arabia will very soon be ranked on a global scale rather than a regional one in terms of technological advancement, Lenovo’s general manager for the Middle East and Africa told Arab News.
Alaa Bawab said that the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision shows a great emphasis on digitization and utilizing technology. Speaking at an interview at LEAP, he cited the event as an example of Saudi Arabia’s move to higher participation in technological initiatives.
“I think they (the Saudi government) are very clear on their vision when it comes to technology, when it comes to deploying technology to deliver smarter cities, smarter governmental services, smarter healthcare services, and smarter educational services to the entire community of the Kingdom,” Bawab pointed out.
He added that Lenovo is in discussions with big corporates in the Kingdom to bring new products and services into the Saudi market, and to take part in the digitization that’s undergoing in different sectors in Saudi Arabia.
Bawab echoed the widespread statements that data will be the most valuable resource going forward, especially with a lot discussion centering on artificial intelligence and big data.
However, there were some worries that AI poses threats to different jobs. Bawab responded by saying that all professions will benefit from these new technologies as. With a more appropriate analysis of data, workers will be able to be efficient in providing their services.
A particular example he used was on teachers, who benefitted from the widespread use of technologies.
“With the capability of remote connectivity and the value that (was) brought to the education sector... (it) helped teachers to deliver their education in a seamless manner, to be able to utilize different tools to be able to analyze the behavior, the educational capabilities, the strength of their students to be able to focus on specific areas,” Bawab explained.
Another instance where modern technology came in handy was the healthcare sector following the pandemic. He stressed on the importance of the Middle East’s tech infrastructure, which allowed remote healthcare services to be delivered.
“Every industry today is a true beneficiary entity or beneficiary corporate from the new technologies that are available, from the new way of deploying those technologies to really get the full efficiency to support those businesses.”
NEOM’s $500m hyper-scale data center to boost cognitive ecosystem globally
Updated 02 February 2022
Salma Wael
RIYADH: The digital arm of the Kingdom’s futuristic project NEOM has announced the role of its $500 million data center in offering global tech giants an end-to-end gateway to Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC markets.
‘ZeroPoint DC’, launched in partnership with EzdiTek, will support three data centers, operating a capacity of 36MW that can be further expanded, NEOM Tech & Digital said in a statement.
The giant data center, which seeks to be operational during the first half of this year, comes as part of a $1 billion investment by the city in AI-based products, two of which it introduced on the first day of Saudi flagship tech event LEAP.
The region’s first next-generation hyper-scale data center will be instrumental in powering M3LD, NEOM Tech & Digital Company’s groundbreaking, five-layer data-consent management platform, and XVRS, our own take on the metaverse
CEO of ZeroPoint DC, Fabio Fontana
Customers across the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe will see the new data center provide facility management, data center operations, and smart fit-out hand services, the company added.
It will allow them to rent and utilize ready-built data centers where they can later set up and operate their own data centers, subject to NEOM’s rules.
The hyper-scale data center will be designed in a way that ensures compliance with security standards.
Its strategic location at the nexus of terrestrial and subsea cables comes in line with its goal to deliver quick and reliable connectivity for customers.
Earlier, ZeroPoint DC had announced Oracle as its first tenant.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, part of the US computer technology giant, is to be hosted at the data center to provide a high-performing, resilient foundation for cloud services.
“ZeroPoint DC is crucial to our ability to offer our partners unparalleled access to cutting-edge network capabilities across the region and beyond,” said the head of NEOM Tech & Digital, Joseph Bradley.
“The hyper-scale data center will drive wider network opportunities and future partnerships and is a testament to the innovation at the heart of NEOM,” he added.
Speaking to Arab News, Joseph Bradley described XVRS as “the world’s truly first metaverse platform.”
“The region’s first next-generation hyper-scale data center will be instrumental in powering M3LD, NEOM Tech & Digital Company’s groundbreaking, five-layer data-consent management platform, and XVRS, our own take on the metaverse,” CEO of ZeroPoint DC, Fabio Fontana, said.
“ZeroPoint DC will support these unique cognitive solutions, and others that follow in their footsteps, by providing fast, effective, high-capacity connectivity, computing power, and data storage.”
As NEOM enriches its “human-centric” strategy, it unveiled the world’s first end-to-end consent management platform, called M3LD.
Another revolutionary product it has rolled out is XVRS – a metaverse network blending the digital world with the physical environment.