Saudi minister meets French, Cuban officials

Updated 03 February 2022
Updated 03 February 2022
SPA

King of Jordan: Security of Saudi Arabia and Jordan is indivisible

Updated 03 February 2022
Updated 03 February 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Wednesday met the permanent representative of France to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Muriel Penicaud.

The meeting in Riyadh — at which they discussed issues of mutual concern — was attended by the director general of the foreign minister’s office, Khalid bin Musaed Al-Anqari, director general of the European department, Sultan bin Khuzaim, and the French ambassador to the Kingdom, Ludovic Pouille.

Separately, Al-Jubeir received the Cuban envoy to Saudi Arabia, Vladimir Gonzalez Quesada, and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

Topics: Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir French

Updated 03 February 2022
SPA

King of Jordan: Security of Saudi Arabia and Jordan is indivisible

King of Jordan: Security of Saudi Arabia and Jordan is indivisible
Updated 03 February 2022
SPA

AMMAN: King Abdullah of Jordan met Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh and an accompanying delegation on Wednesday as part of the official visit of Al-Sheikh to Jordan.

During the meeting, the Jordanian King reiterated Jordan’s condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, reaffirming that Saudi Arabia’s security was an integral part of the security of Jordan and the region.

King Abdullah reaffirmed the ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, praising the level of existing coordination between the two countries, asking the speaker of the Shoura Council to convey his greetings to King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince, deputy prime minister and minister of defense.

The speaker of the Shoura Council conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Mohammed bin Salman to King Abdullah and their wishes for the progress and prosperity of Jordan and its people.

The meeting was attended by Jordanian Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez and Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Jordan's King Abdullah II

Saudi Arabia chosen as main sponsor for International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture

Saudi Arabia chosen as main sponsor for International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture
Updated 03 February 2022
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia chosen as main sponsor for International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture

Saudi Arabia chosen as main sponsor for International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture
  Saudi Arabia is working with major companies to provide an integrated infrastructure in the fishery sector to boost production, says minister
Updated 03 February 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN has chosen Saudi Arabia as the main sponsor for the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture announced on Wednesday.

“The Kingdom is a major sponsor of the International Year of Fisheries and Aquaculture 2022,” the ministry tweeted.

The ministry noted that the goals of IYAFA 2022 include increasing the growth rates of the fishery sector, enhancing the sector’s role in achieving food security, and providing new job opportunities for the youth. Other aims include improving the quality of life in countryside communities, increasing the current production to meet the global needs for seafood, and encouraging organizations to face climate change and manage natural resources for water planting.

Saudi Arabia is working with major companies to provide an integrated infrastructure in the fishery sector to boost production and increase marketing opportunities, said Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli in a statement. 

FAO chose Saudi Arabia as main sponsor for International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture 2022. (Ministry's tweet)

The minister’s statements came on the sidelines of the Saudi International Marine and Exhibition Conference that concluded in Riyadh on Tuesday.

This will accordingly help increase investments in the sector, the minister added.

The Kingdom’s increasing population and the harmful practices to the marine environment, which directly weigh on fisheries and aquatic life, are factors that should prompt the state to develop the fish farming industry to achieve food security, said Al-Fadli, who also heads the National Fisheries Development Program.

The Kingdom’s direct spending on the sector amounts to around SR1 billion ($266.6 million) distributed among infrastructure, research, and localization since the sector is of major significance in increasing exports and the gross domestic product.

Topics: aquaculture Artisanal Fisheries Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture (MEWA)

Saudi-American author writes the novel she always wanted to read but couldn't

Saudi-American author writes the novel she always wanted to read but couldn’t
Updated 17 min 51 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

Saudi-American author writes the novel she always wanted to read but couldn’t

Saudi-American author writes the novel she always wanted to read but couldn’t
  Eman Quotah, originally from Jeddah, wrote 'Bride of the Sea' to explore the bicultural identity issues, family dramas and societal pressures she experienced
Updated 17 min 51 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

DAMMAM: While Eman Quotah was growing up on the west coast of Saudi Arabia in the 1990s, the daughter of a Hijazi father and an American mother, she longed to read novels that explored the complexities of life that a Saudi-American girl such as herself was confronted with.

Unable to find any stories about the identity issues, societal pressures and family dramas she was familiar with, she decided to write one herself.

Decades passed as she wrote, rewrote and pondered each draft. In 2020, she finally completed her debut novel, “Bride of the Sea” — the book she always wanted to read. The title she chose is the nickname of the city of Jeddah, which translates to “mermaid” in Arabic.

“I wrote a novel that is as Saudi-American as I could make it,” she told Arab News. “My book is about urban Saudis in Jeddah. It’s so specific, and there are so many other Saudi experiences, I don’t want people to think that I’m trying to represent all Saudis.”

The story, which begins in the 1970s, is a family saga spanning four decades and two continents. It is a multi-dimensional love story set against a distinctive, ever-present political backdrop that is as deep and mysterious as the murky sea.

A young Saudi couple, who are cousins, get married and move to Cleveland, Ohio, to study. Shortly after their daughter, Hanadi, is born the marriage ends. The mother’s name is Saeedah, which means “happy” in Arabic, but she is very sad. She changes her name, abducts her daughter and decides to “hide” in the US.

The father, Muneer, who is a journalist, returns to Saudi Arabia alone. Years later Hanadi, who also goes by the name Hannah, runs away from her mother. Her journey takes a surprising turn and she ends up in Saudi Arabia, though not under circumstances one might imagine.

In each chapter and location, there is a reference to a body of water, which seems deliberate. To write a Saudi-American novel, Quotah said she had had to create her own literary tradition.

“I took little snippets of real Saudi gossip and then turned it into a novel,” she said. “It was inspired by a true story of a family friend but I novelized it because I wanted to explore other themes, and I had questions about what would it be like to have experienced family abduction.

“It’s not meant to represent any one particular person or family’s experience but just this sort of amalgamation of different things, and I think having it be a novel freed me up to create a fictional family but a family I haven’t seen before in novels — a Saudi family.

“My dad’s family is very large and there was so much drama always happening all the time — this person not talking to that person. I felt like that was a really great canvas that you could paint a novel on and I wanted to see that kind of a family in a story.”

As a Saudi-American reading the book, I was struck by how the narrative indeed seemed reminiscent of the fragmented stories I overheard in my youth; it seemed simultaneously familiar and foreign. In its 312 pages, it paints an intimate portrait of a Saudi-American family that are oceans apart — literally and figuratively.

Quotah now lives in the US and is a mother to her own multiracial children. Her life is a world away from her childhood home but she said she still connects with it.

The book was recently translated into Arabic. It is the language of her father but she no longer uses it regularly. To ensure accuracy during the translation process she sought help from her dad, who still lives in Jeddah.

“I went through the Saudi education system so I read the literature that we were taught there but most of the books I read were in English,” she said. “I’m not, honestly, a big reader of Arabic novels.

“Usually when a book gets translated, the writer doesn’t have anything to do with that. But I asked if I could be involved because the publisher was Lebanese and I wanted to make sure that the Hijazi dialect was preserved in Arabic.

“As a bilingual speaker you’re always thinking in two languages, so I was doing that. What happened was my dad helped me. We tried to take things that didn’t sound Hijazi to us and changed that.”

SPEEDREAD

  • The story, which begins in the 1970s, is a family saga spanning four decades and two continents. It is a multi-dimensional love story set against a distinctive, ever-present political backdrop that is as deep and mysterious as the murky sea.
  • A young Saudi couple, who are cousins, get married and move to Cleveland, Ohio, to study. Shortly after their daughter, Hanadi, is born the marriage ends. The mother’s name is Saeedah, which means ‘happy’ in Arabic, but she is very sad. She changes her name, abducts her daughter and decides to ‘hide’ in the US.
  • In each chapter and location, there is a reference to a body of water, which seems deliberate. To write a Saudi-American novel, Emaan Quotah said she had had to create her own literary tradition.

The novel includes a potentially controversial twist, which initially worried Quotah when considering the Arabic translation but she feels readers are ready for it.

“In terms of the content of the book, I think that Saudi readers, I would guess, are more open to different perspectives than people think they are,” she said.

“I don’t feel concerned that readers will be offended by anything in the book. The book is meant to show the experiences of one family but also to talk about secrets and truths, and those are themes that Saudi artists have dealt with for a long time.”

One thing that some readers might feel is missing from the novel is any reference to the monumental changes in the Kingdom that began in 2018 in terms of the empowerment of women. Quotah said she was not in the country when this was happening and so did not want to write about them in a way that might be considered inauthentic. She added that she would like to see other authors take up that baton and explore the evolving role of Saudi women.

“I hope that we’ll see Saudi novels that take on what’s happening in the country now but in my book, I felt like I could most honestly write about what I had experienced in the time when I was observing Saudi society,” she said. “The book is about the way things used to be.”

Topics: Emaan Quotah Bride of the Sea Books

Saudi crown prince awards a Kuwaiti with Middle East's biggest prize in camel competitions

Saudi crown prince awards a Kuwaiti with Middle East’s biggest prize in camel competitions
Updated 02 February 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Saudi crown prince awards a Kuwaiti with Middle East’s biggest prize in camel competitions

Saudi crown prince awards a Kuwaiti with Middle East’s biggest prize in camel competitions
  • The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is an annual cultural, economic, sports and entertainment festival
  • A cavalry show was held in front of the podium, from which the crown prince followed the activities of the ceremony
Updated 02 February 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman awarded on Wednesday the winners of the sixth edition of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Riyadh, handing the Al-Shidad Award to Kuwaiti Dabbous Al-Dabbous, the first non-Saudi person to win the biggest prize of the massively popular festival in the region.

The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is an annual cultural, economic, sports and entertainment festival held in Saudi Arabia under royal patronage. 

A cavalry show was held in front of the podium, from which the crown prince followed the activities of the ceremony before the winning camels in the competing categories were presented.

Fahd bin Hithleen, chairman of the board of directors of the Camel Club, remarked on the close relationship between the establishment of the Saudi state and camels. He praised the support of the Saudi leadership for the festival and noted that a renewed interest in heritage has made camels a popular market in the region. 

He said that the festival has become an important economic dimension and a focus of interest for the community, pointing to the participation of many businessmen in the festival’s races. He also stressed the importance of disseminating “this ancient cultural heritage,” noting the non-Saudi participation in the current edition of the festival.

Dr. Mubarak Al-Suwailem, secretary-general of the International Camel Organization, also praised the steps taken by Saudi Arabia to share its heritage with the world.

Al-Suwailem confirmed to Arab News that the organization is moving forward in its cooperation with many international bodies, such as the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, UNESCO, the European and North American Camel Farm Owners Associations, and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

He pointed out that the organization is also proceeding according to its strategic plan, which includes establishing various international centers and committees to oversee aspects related to the camel sector.

He praised the influential role of Saudi Arabia in encouraging scientific research and authorship in the field, enriching the World Library with books and notes on camels and supporting studies, authors and translators.

Nafel Al-Subaie, a journalist with online newspaper Sabq who specializes in camel competitions, said that the camel sector is fertile ground for investment and shows “a promising future.”

He confirmed that camel competitions are witnessing increased popularity, with the festival becoming a tourist destination, attracting many nationalities around the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdulaziz Camel Festival Riyadh Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Wildlife center releases 22 endangered animals into Saudi protected area

Wildlife center releases 22 endangered animals into Saudi protected area
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

Wildlife center releases 22 endangered animals into Saudi protected area

Wildlife center releases 22 endangered animals into Saudi protected area
  • The move is part of the center's program to breed and resettle endangered local species in their natural habitats
  • Center’s CEO: More than 1,000 wild animals will be released in reserves and national parks during this season
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Center for Wildlife released 20 gazelles and two brown vultures into the Ibex Reserve Protected Area in Al-Hariq governorate on Wednesday.

The move is part of the center's program to breed and resettle endangered local species in their natural habitats in all regions of the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The center’s CEO Muhammad Ali Qurban said the Ibex Reserve Protected Area possesses rich natural components and has witnessed the successful release of various animals.

He said that all releases are carried out according to scientific studies to ensure the suitability of the place for the adaptation of the creatures in it.

Qurban added that an increase in and resettlement of local endangered species restores biodiversity in natural environments, enhances ecological balance, and consolidates environmental sustainability.

It also contributes to achieving the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to build a positive and attractive environment and improve quality of life in line with global efforts to preserve the environment, he said. 

He added that the center will release more than 1,000 wild animals in various reserves and national parks during this season after it was able to release 785 animals in the past season.

Topics: Saudi Arabia endangered animals Ibex Reserve Protected Area wildlife

