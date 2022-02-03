You are here

Nokia posts strong profit after 'transformational' 2021

Nokia posts strong profit after 'transformational' 2021
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/5fzxd

Updated 03 February 2022
AFP

Nokia posts strong profit after 'transformational' 2021

Nokia posts strong profit after 'transformational' 2021
  • Increased cash flow also meant Nokia would reinstate dividends
Updated 03 February 2022
AFP

Finnish telecoms giant Nokia reported a solid increase in profits in 2021 on Thursday and issued a confident outlook for the coming years as sales rose despite supply problems.


"I would like to call it a transformational year," CEO Pekka Lundmark told reporters after the group posted a net profit of 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion), driven by a 1.6 percent increase in sales to 22.2 billion euros.


The results follow a string of quarterly earnings surprises for the network equipment maker, which has been flagging in the race for the 5G network equipment market against Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei.


Since taking the helm in 2019, Lundmark has overseen a wide-ranging restructuring and cost-cutting programme, with savings invested into developing new, more competitive products.


The moves are widely seen as having paid off, with Nokia predicting a comparable operating margin of between 11 and 13.5 percent for 2022, following 12.5 percent in 2021.


"The net sales indicate that Nokia is aiming to grow two to seven percent this year," Atte Riikola, analyst at Inderes, told AFP, adding that the results are "confirmation that now the turnaround is done."


Lundmark has until now been cautious of publicly offering longer-term forecasts but on Thursday announced that the group hopes to push its operating margin beyond 14 percent in the next three to five years.


"That still looks quite conservative," Riikola said, adding he expects Nokia could reach that margin as soon as next year.


Increased cash flow also meant Nokia would reinstate dividends, which were suspended in October 2019.


"The board is proposing a 0.08 euro per share dividend for 2021 and we are also initiating a share buyback program to return up to 600 million euros over two years," Lundmark said.


Lundmark said the semiconductor shortage and global supply chain hold-ups have "stabilised" but that the situation "continues tight".


He said that expected improvements in the second half of 2022 "will not help this year yet in the big picture" but that 2023 should look "very different".


Nokia's share price fell by eight cents shortly after opening on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, to 5.20 euros at 9.00GMT.

Topics: economy Nokia telecoms earnings Finland Apple Huawei

Egypt targets 10 state-run company listings in 2022, says minister

Egypt targets 10 state-run company listings in 2022, says minister
Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News

Egypt targets 10 state-run company listings in 2022, says minister

Egypt targets 10 state-run company listings in 2022, says minister
Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt aims to float ten state-run companies on its stock exchange this year, in the form of initial public offerings and secondary offerings.

The announcement by the country’s finance minister Mohamed Maait, reported by Asharq, follows a cabinet statement on Tuesday, Feb. 1, as part of wider efforts to lure foreign investment and scale the Egyptian market’s attractiveness.

Four years ago, the government said it intends to offer minority stakes in 23 of its companies on the stock exchange, as part of an IPO program aimed at raising 80 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.09 billion) within 24 to 30 months.

The plan is to resume starting next March, Maait said.

He noted that the goal is increasing “participation of the private sector, expanding the ownership base, attracting more segments of investors to the Egyptian Stock Exchange, attracting more foreign investments, in addition to enhancing foreign investors’ confidence in the investment climate.”

In March 2019, the Egyptian bourse saw its first listed state-owned company when Eastern Co. for tobacco joined its blue-chip index EGX30 under the program.

However, the progress of the initiative was hindered by the rise of the pandemic, which almost froze IPO activity in Egypt.

Topics: Egypt Egypt Stock exchange

Saudi PMI slips to a 15-month low as omicron uncertainty weakens customer demand

Saudi PMI slips to a 15-month low as omicron uncertainty weakens customer demand
Updated 57 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PMI slips to a 15-month low as omicron uncertainty weakens customer demand

Saudi PMI slips to a 15-month low as omicron uncertainty weakens customer demand
Updated 57 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index fell by 0.7 points in January, according to a press release from IHS Markit. 

The headline index figure slipped to 53.2 from 53.9 in December 2021, having fallen for the fourth consecutive month. 

It hit the 15-month lowest level after dropping to the nine-month low in December 2021.

“Customer demand in the non-oil sector was quelled by the omicron variant..., leading to slower rises in activity and new business, as well as the softest improvement in business conditions since October 2020,” the press release said quoting David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit.

As customer demand slowed in January, output growth slowed again as well, after hitting the lowest rate since August 2021 in December.

Growth in new orders has slowed for the fourth consecutive month and hit the lowest level since October 2020.

Export sales decreased for the first time since March, albeit marginally on fewer new orders from foreigners. Some firms cited high costs for global shipping and transport.

Meanwhile, firms’ purchasing activity remained at high levels similar to the previous month. Companies made efforts to build inventories and support output.

Growth in price of inputs, such as raw materials, moderated to mark the softest increase in total output charges since August 2021.

Business confidence strengthened after it fell to an 18-month low in December 2021. Optimism towards future activity picked up. Some of the firms covered in the survey hope that a recovery from the pandemic will lead to a stronger growth in new business and a stabilisation of global markets.

IHS Markit compiles the Saudi Arabia PMI from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 private sector companies.

The headline figure is the Purchasing Managers’ Index. The PMI is a weighted average of the following five indices: New Orders — 30 percent, Output — 25 percent, Employment — 20 percent, Suppliers’ Delivery Times — 15 percent; and Stocks of Purchases 10 percent.

Topics: Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Saudi Arabia

Egypt PMI fell in January to lowest level since April 2021: IHS Markit

Egypt PMI fell in January to lowest level since April 2021: IHS Markit
Updated 56 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt PMI fell in January to lowest level since April 2021: IHS Markit

Egypt PMI fell in January to lowest level since April 2021: IHS Markit
Updated 56 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt's non-oil private sector witnessed a deterioration in business conditions in January, amid lower demand and inflationary pressures, according to IHS Markit.

The Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index, PMI, fell from 49 in December to 47.9 in January, the lowest since April 2021, IHS Market said.

This level was also below the series average of 48.2, indicating a solid decline in overall business conditions.

Sub-indexes showed declines in output and new orders, as well as employment and purchasing activity, with firms struggling with another sharp rise in input costs.

As customers sometimes reduced their orders due to the price surge, businesses raised their output charges only modestly and at the slowest pace since July.

Output charges increased for six months at the weakest pace amid efforts to contain customer sales, the data revealed.

Topics: Egypt PMI IHS Markit

TASI continues its decline as Saudi stocks slip lower: Closing bell

TASI continues its decline as Saudi stocks slip lower: Closing bell
Updated 03 February 2022
Salma Wael

TASI continues its decline as Saudi stocks slip lower: Closing bell

TASI continues its decline as Saudi stocks slip lower: Closing bell
Updated 03 February 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market closed lower on Thursday, dragged down by the energy market.

The main index, TASI, closed at 0.41 percent down at 12,142 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, climbed 0.11 percent to 25,215 points.

The largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco, recorded 0.41 percent higher, while Petro Rabigh recorded a 0.17 percent decline.

Saudi Cable ranked first among today's gainers, with an increase of 3.23 percent, and Middle East Paper Co. was the highest faller with a 4.05 percent decline.

Chemical giant SABIC shares fell 1.62 percent, despite reporting a significant earnings beat for 2021.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank climbed 0.14 percent, while the Kingdom’s biggest lender, Saudi National Bank, or SNB, declined by 1.51 percent.

Energy trading peaked with Brent crude reaching $88.32 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI reaching $86.96 a barrel at 3:29 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Bank AlJazira sees momentous profit rally, hitting over $268m

Bank AlJazira sees momentous profit rally, hitting over $268m
Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News

Bank AlJazira sees momentous profit rally, hitting over $268m

Bank AlJazira sees momentous profit rally, hitting over $268m
Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Bank AlJazira has seen its 2021 profits surge to over SR1 billion ($268 million), according to a bourse filing.

This follows a staggering 2,876 percent profit hike from a year earlier when profits stood at SR33.8 million.

The bank said the results were driven by a fall in net impairment charge for financing, down SR951 million.

Higher net operating income also contributed to the rise, supported by an increase in net income from investment and financing activities, it added.

Earnings per share went up from SR0.04 in the prior year to SR1.18 in 2021.

Topics: Bank Aljazira

