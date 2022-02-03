You are here

Saudi Arabia will help stabilize oil market, Crown Prince tells Japanese PM

Saudi Arabia will help stabilize oil market, Crown Prince tells Japanese PM
Image: Shutterstock
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in telephone talks that the kingdom would contribute to the stabilization of the international crude oil market, the Japanese government said on Thursday.


Tight global supplies and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices by about 15 percent so far this year. 

Topics: economy Oil Saudi Arabia Japan Oil production OPEC

Kingdom kicks off its dream of a Saudi Silicon Valley with an Apple-inspired Garage

Kingdom kicks off its dream of a Saudi Silicon Valley with an Apple-inspired Garage
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has many dreams but one vision. One of these dreams is to have its own version of Silicon Valley, where young Saudis develop unicorns — startups that hit $1 billion valuations — with disruptive technologies and Riyadh becomes a hot spot for venture capitalists.

That's not going to happen without building an ecosystem and this is why it invited hundreds of experts, venture capitalists, and technology gurus to Riyadh’s debut LEAP 2022 event, the biggest tech conference the Kingdom has ever held.

So how to do it? One initiative launched during the event was The Garage, which aims to inspire Saudis to start their own tech business, mirroring giant companies such as Apple, which were started in family garages.

In Saudi Arabia, The Garage will act as an innovation hub focusing on the financing and mentoring of emerging and disruptive technology-based startups.

The Kingdom definitely has the funding, but it lacks the exposure and the expertise.

As for funding, that was shown with the official launch of Aramco's venture capital fund, Prosperity7 Ventures. It’s a $1 billion fund named after its first oil well, Dammam 7, that later became Prosperity Well.

The oil-rich nation has invested $6.4 billion in future technologies, the Kingdom’s communications and information technology minister, Abdullah Al-Swaha, told delegates at LEAP 2022.

Also, at the forum, the CEO of the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security and Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), Muteb Alqany, said: “The Garage project is a perfect bridge to connect high-tech startups with potential investors.”

He added that grants of around SR100,000 ($26,650) will be awarded for suitable business ideas, while investment could top SR500,000 for the most promising startups.

The Kingdom aims to bolster its tech ecosystem, with these efforts. Over the next eight years, Saudi Arabia expects at least 100,000 to 250,000 additional jobs to come from the rapid growth of the technology sector. This will effectively mean doubling, or even tripling, the number of programmers the country has today.

The government also expects to spend $1.4 billion on fostering entrepreneurs with programs like The Garage.

Jad Joumblat, the CEO of IT security firm Securitrust based in Paris and co-founder of SmartFunds Investment, told Arab News: “Disruptive technologies provide major strategic opportunities for governments in terms of economy and soft power.

“Being a leader in disruptive technologies makes it possible to sell goods and services with high added value while increasing gross domestic product growth. It also allows a country to have greater influence at the national and international level, and to be more independent from foreign nations”.

The Garage involves multiple stakeholders such as King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and SAFCSP. These bodies will support entrepreneurs, in a bid to strengthen the new Saudi tech scene.

“Vision 2030, is leading us to adopt and adapt with technology and to be the best in class, said Bandar Khoreyf, Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and mineral resources.

He added: “In the Ministry, we look at the digital sector to ensure bright innovation for startups and emerging companies. The Garage is a sign that digital evolutions come locally, and are not just imported from abroad.”

Professional services firm PWC has identified eight key emerging technologies that might lead the sector: artificial intelligence, robots, drone, virtual and augmented reality, blockchain, 3D printing, and the internet of things.

US business magazine Forbes adds that disruptive technologies such as 5G, unsupervised machine learning, and health tech might also have important roles to play in the next stage of the world’s technology revolution.

The road to seeing Saudi unicorns is going to be long and tough, but at least with The Garage, young people can feel themselves close to building something big such as the next Saudi version of Apple or Amazon. 

Topics: LEAP22 Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT)

Saudi Arabia and Oman strike business support deals worth $224m

Saudi Arabia and Oman strike business support deals worth $224m
RIYADH: Some $224 million is to be ploughed into small businesses and financing infrastructure thanks to a collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The Saudi Fund for Development has signed three memoranda of understanding, or MOUs, with the Omani Ministry of Finance to propel the advancement of these projects, Saudi Press Agency reported.

This comes amid efforts to enhance joint cooperation and exchange experiences between the two countries.

The first MOU aims to support small and medium enterprises by providing financing for soft loans in various sectors, with an accumulated amount of about $150 million.

The other two MOUs aim to contribute to financing infrastructure development projects in the special economic zone at Duqm, Oman.

The close partnership between both countries will contribute to opening up prospects for cooperation on many levels including supporting entrepreneurship in the Sultanate, developing infrastructure, and promoting economic projects.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman

Herfy food chain 6% of Saudi Arabia’s $4.8bn restaurant sector, says CEO

Herfy food chain 6% of Saudi Arabia’s $4.8bn restaurant sector, says CEO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest food chain, Herfy Food Service Co. holds almost 6 percent of the Saudi restaurant sector, which is a key driver of the firm’s sales and profits, CEO Sam Bader told Argaam.

According to research, the local restaurant sector is valued at nearly SR18 billion ($4.8 billion) in total, he said.

Estimates also reveal that the Riyadh-based firm is among the largest foodstuff producers in the meatpacking and bakeries market, Bader added.

He noted that the company is currently focusing its efforts on boosting its market share across all sectors, having reported an earnings beat for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bader attributed the profit hike to an 11 percent year-on-year rise in sales, reaching SR31 million in the final quarter of 2021.

This was further buoyed by an increase in other revenues, as well as a fall in expenses, after the food chain giant closed a franchise agreement in Nigeria.

The executive said that Nigeria’s first Herfy branch is expected to open this year.

"It is too early to unveil the contribution of franchise contracts to the company's profits in terms of the number of restaurant branches and the number of current countries,” he said, commenting on the project.

Addressing the 2021 dividend freeze, Bader justified it with a plan by the management to strengthen the company’s financials and aid investment plans.

Arab News earlier reported that Herfy posted over a threefold rise in its estimated annual profit for 2021, after a surge in its sales of 22 percent during the pandemic.

The estimated net profit amounted to SR162 million, compared to SR52.8 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Topics: Herfy Food

Dubai’s Hassyan Power Plant to convert from clean coal to natural gas 

Dubai’s Hassyan Power Plant to convert from clean coal to natural gas 
Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: Dubai-based Hassyan, the Gulf’s only coal fired power plant, will switch to using natural gas, as per an agreement between the Hassyan Energy Co. and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA. 

For its alignment with Dubai’s carbon neutrality strategy, the move was praised by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Emirates News Agency reported. 

"This step supports Dubai's energy supply security by diversifying the energy mix through the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai’s carbon neutrality strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” he said. 

The 2,400 megawatts power complex, which has been operating using coal since 2020, includes a water desalination project with a production capacity of 120 million imperial gallons of water per day.

Topics: economy coal power gas power Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) UAE Dubai

Nokia posts strong profit after 'transformational' 2021

Nokia posts strong profit after 'transformational' 2021
Image: Shutterstock
Finnish telecoms giant Nokia reported a solid increase in profits in 2021 on Thursday and issued a confident outlook for the coming years as sales rose despite supply problems.


"I would like to call it a transformational year," CEO Pekka Lundmark told reporters after the group posted a net profit of 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion), driven by a 1.6 percent increase in sales to 22.2 billion euros.


The results follow a string of quarterly earnings surprises for the network equipment maker, which has been flagging in the race for the 5G network equipment market against Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei.


Since taking the helm in 2019, Lundmark has overseen a wide-ranging restructuring and cost-cutting programme, with savings invested into developing new, more competitive products.


The moves are widely seen as having paid off, with Nokia predicting a comparable operating margin of between 11 and 13.5 percent for 2022, following 12.5 percent in 2021.


"The net sales indicate that Nokia is aiming to grow two to seven percent this year," Atte Riikola, analyst at Inderes, told AFP, adding that the results are "confirmation that now the turnaround is done."


Lundmark has until now been cautious of publicly offering longer-term forecasts but on Thursday announced that the group hopes to push its operating margin beyond 14 percent in the next three to five years.


"That still looks quite conservative," Riikola said, adding he expects Nokia could reach that margin as soon as next year.


Increased cash flow also meant Nokia would reinstate dividends, which were suspended in October 2019.


"The board is proposing a 0.08 euro per share dividend for 2021 and we are also initiating a share buyback program to return up to 600 million euros over two years," Lundmark said.


Lundmark said the semiconductor shortage and global supply chain hold-ups have "stabilised" but that the situation "continues tight".


He said that expected improvements in the second half of 2022 "will not help this year yet in the big picture" but that 2023 should look "very different".


Nokia's share price fell by eight cents shortly after opening on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, to 5.20 euros at 9.00GMT.

Topics: economy Nokia telecoms earnings Finland Apple Huawei

