Dubai’s new economic activities surge 88% to reach 2,200 in 2021

RIYADH: Dubai’s Business Registration & Licensing, or BRL, sector at the Department of Economy and Tourism has added a total of 98 economic activities across various fundamental sectors in 2021, reflecting an 88 percent increase than the number of activities in comparison to 2020.

The number of economic activities in the city currently amount to over 2,200, announced the Government of Dubai in a statement.

From green hydrogen production to artificial intelligence developing services, gaming localization services, and industrial consultancies, the new activities cover focused business sectors in the city.

“Dubai has expanded the horizons for business sectors to meet the needs of urban development, upgraded infrastructure, and enhanced legislative environment to establish the city as one of the leading investment, commercial and tourism centers in the world,” the government reported, citing Waleed Abdul Malik, Director of Business Registration in the BRL sector.

Much of this is attributed to the openness of the city’s economy and the collaborations with countries worldwide. This allowed for luring global markets, improving investment flows, and boosted tourism as well as foreign trade, he added.

BRL has also emphasized the importance of developing economic and governmental performance to make Dubai a model at all levels.

This will include procuring licensing for corporations and developing services to cater to the private sector.