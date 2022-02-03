You are here

TASI continues its decline as Saudi stocks slip lower: Closing bell

(Getty)
Updated 03 February 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market closed lower on Thursday, dragged down by the energy market.

The main index, TASI, closed at 0.41 percent down at 12,142 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, climbed 0.11 percent to 25,215 points.

The largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco, recorded 0.41 percent higher, while Petro Rabigh recorded a 0.17 percent decline.

Saudi Cable ranked first among today's gainers, with an increase of 3.23 percent, and Middle East Paper Co. was the highest faller with a 4.05 percent decline.

Chemical giant SABIC shares fell 1.62 percent, despite reporting a significant earnings beat for 2021.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank climbed 0.14 percent, while the Kingdom’s biggest lender, Saudi National Bank, or SNB, declined by 1.51 percent.

Energy trading peaked with Brent crude reaching $88.32 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI reaching $86.96 a barrel at 3:29 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

