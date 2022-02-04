Saudi Shoura Council speaker and Jordan’s Senate speaker discuss activating parliamentary ties 

AMMAN: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh met the speaker of the Jordanian Senate, Faisal Al-Fayez, in Amman on Thursday.

Al-Fayez praised the continuous support Jordan has received from Saudi Arabia’s leadership and people.

He added that the Kingdom has never stopped assisting Jordan, expressing his great appreciation to the Kingdom and its leadership and its historical role in defending the causes of the Arab and Islamic nations. The speaker also praised the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to restore legitimate rule to Yemen.

Al-Fayez stressed that Jordan always stands by the side of the Kingdom, and that it is firm in its support to the security of Saudi Arabia, noting that the Jordanian leadership and people believe that the security of the Kingdom and the Arab Gulf is an integral part of Jordan national security, assuring that his country is against any intervention by any state, and under any pretext, in the affairs of Saudi Arabia.

He also stressed the importance of activating the parliamentary relations between the two kingdoms for the benefit of mutual relations and to unify stances on various issues.

Al-Asheikh stressed the keenness of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to support all means to strengthen joint cooperation between the two kingdoms.

He noted the importance of the visit, which stems from the drive of the two parliaments to develop mutual relation and enhance cooperation.

The two parties conversed on opportunities to strengthen parliamentary cooperation in international forums, and discussed the activation of the role of the friendship and brotherhood joint parliamentary committees.