Saudi Shoura Council speaker and Jordan’s Senate speaker discuss activating parliamentary ties 

Jordanian Senate Speaker Faisal Al-Fayez, right, receives Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Abdullah Al-Asheikh in Amman on Thursday. (SPA)
AMMAN: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh met the speaker of the Jordanian Senate, Faisal Al-Fayez, in Amman on Thursday.

Al-Fayez praised the continuous support Jordan has received from Saudi Arabia’s leadership and people.

He added that the Kingdom has never stopped assisting Jordan, expressing his great appreciation to the Kingdom and its leadership and its historical role in defending the causes of the Arab and Islamic nations. The speaker also praised the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to restore legitimate rule to Yemen.

Al-Fayez stressed that Jordan always stands by the side of the Kingdom, and that it is firm in its support to the security of Saudi Arabia, noting that the Jordanian leadership and people believe that the security of the Kingdom and the Arab Gulf is an integral part of Jordan national security, assuring that his country is against any intervention by any state, and under any pretext, in the affairs of Saudi Arabia.

He also stressed the importance of activating the parliamentary relations between the two kingdoms for the benefit of mutual relations and to unify stances on various issues.

Al-Asheikh stressed the keenness of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to support all means to strengthen joint cooperation between the two kingdoms.

He noted the importance of the visit, which stems from the drive of the two parliaments to develop mutual relation and enhance cooperation.

The two parties conversed on opportunities to strengthen parliamentary cooperation in international forums, and discussed the activation of the role of the friendship and brotherhood joint parliamentary committees.

 

Who’s Who: Princess Nourah Al-Faisal, Saudi designer and founder of Nuun Jewels

Who’s Who: Princess Nourah Al-Faisal, Saudi designer and founder of Nuun Jewels
Princess Nourah Al-Faisal is an entrepreneur and designer with more than two decades’ experience working in the design sector. Born in Saudi Arabia, Al-Faisal has always had a passion for fine jewelry and design.

She is the founder of Nuun Jewels, a luxury jewelry brand based in Paris. She also founded Adhlal, a research-based consultancy in Riyadh.

Al-Faisal’s interest in learning and creative thinking led her to study at King Saud University in Riyadh, where she received her bachelor’s degree in English literature.

She studied interior design at Richmond, the American International University in London, and then completed an apprenticeship in one of the most exclusive workshops in Paris, Place Vendome.

She developed her craft making privately commissioned pieces and continued to build upon her experiences and academic work in Paris and London.

She founded her first design venture, Nuun Jewels, a high-end jewelry house in Paris in 2014. Nuun was heavily inspired by Saudi culture, sparking a dialogue between both the Arab world and Europe.

Al-Faisal has been mentioned in magazines such as Forbes, Vogue Paris, and Emirates Women for her work at Nuun.

In 2018 she founded Adhlal in the hope of equipping future generations of Saudi designers with the tools they need to succeed and to build on the aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 national development plan. The aim was to bring local designers together to share knowledge and provide forward-thinking mentorship and consultation throughout the Kingdom.

In 2020 she was appointed as a consultant by the chairman of The Jockey Club Saudi Arabia, Prince Bandar Al-Faisal, to strategize on the Saudi Cup and curate events during the Riyadh and Taif seasons.

In 2022 Al-Faisal launched a rebrand of Adhlal during a special event at the Saudi Design Festival in Diriyah, seeking to encourage designers to express their creative ideas through her consultancy.

Japan PM and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman confirm strong ties

Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirmed strong bilateral ties during a telephone call. (SPA/AFP/File Photo)
Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirmed strong bilateral ties during a telephone call. (SPA/AFP/File Photo)
TOKYO: Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirmed strong bilateral ties during a telephone call held on Feb. 3, the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said in an official statement.

Prime Minister Kishida stated that Japan and Saudi Arabia are strategic partners and expressed his intention to foster close ties with Crown Prince Mohammed.

In response, Crown Prince Mohammed congratulated Kishida on his appointment as Prime Minister and expressed his renewed hope for strengthening bilateral relations with Japan.

During the talks, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his appreciation for the secure supply of oil from Saudi Arabia to Japan and stated that Japan seeks to cooperate with Saudi Arabia as it plays a leading role in stabilizing the international oil market as a member of the OPEC +.

Kishida also stated that Japan will support Saudi Arabia’s efforts towards the diversification of its industry and its domestic economic and social reforms.

In response, Crown Prince Mohammed stated that he would like to strengthen further bilateral cooperation across a wider range of areas beyond the energy area under the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 framework and that Saudi Arabia will contribute towards realizing the stabilization of the international oil market.

“Both leaders exchanged views on regional issues in the Middle East, including the situation in GCC countries, Iran and Yemen, and shared the view to continue close cooperation.

They also exchanged views on North Korea, including its nuclear and missile activities and affirmed that they would continue to coordinate in dealing with North Korea, including on the abductions issue, according to the statement.

* This article originally appeared on arabnews.jp. Click here to read it.

Saudi Arabia reports 3,852 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 3,852 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 3,852 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 1,306 were recorded in Riyadh, 267 in Jeddah, 215 in Dammam, and 156 in Hofuf. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 653,972 after 4,638 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,947 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 57.8 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Magic beans: Kingdom launches ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’

Magic beans: Kingdom launches ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’
JEDDAH: The government has designated 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee” and is seeking ideas from the public on how to mark the occasion.

Coffee has long been an intrinsic part of Saudi culture, representing values such as generosity and hospitality, and regularly features in songs, poems and paintings.

Now, the Ministry of Culture has decided to recognize that relationship with a yearlong celebration of the ubiquitous bean as a cultural and national symbol.

Prince Badr Al-Saud, the minister of culture and governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, took to Twitter to whip up support for the idea across the Kingdom.

“We are awaiting your creative ideas in the #2022YearofSaudiCoffee initiative,” he said.

“Your distinctive ideas will be implemented with the support of the initiative.”

According to the ministry’s website, the goals of the initiative are to celebrate coffee as a cultural product of Saudi Arabia and accentuate the connection between coffee and the national identity.

It will also showcase the Kingdom’s Khawlani coffee beans, highlighting the traditional ways of growing and preparing them, and the many ways the drink can be enjoyed.

Booster dose now a must for Saudi citizens traveling outside Kingdom

Booster dose now a must for Saudi citizens traveling outside Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi authorities on Thursday announced new travel restrictions for both citizens and visitors in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

A source from the Ministry of Interior said that with effect from Feb. 9, Saudi citizens wishing to travel outside the country will only be allowed to do so if they have received a third, or booster, dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

People can receive a booster jab if it has been at least three months since they were given their second jab, the ministry said. Children under the age of 16 and others excluded under the terms covered by the Tawakkalna app are exempt from the new rule.

Also, anyone seeking entry to the Kingdom, including citizens and regardless of immunization status, must now provide a negative PCR or antigen test result issued within 48 hours of their date of departure to be allowed back in. This does not apply to children under the age of eight.

Saudi citizens who test positive prior to arrival but have received the approved number of COVID jabs will be required to remain outside the country for seven days after providing the positive sample, the ministry said. Those who have not received all of their doses will be made to wait 10 days before being allowed back in.

The source said it was vital that everyone adhered to the approved health measures to help contain the coronavirus, and stressed the need to expedite the vaccination process.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior reiterated that people who refuse to wear a face mask in public could face a fine of up to SR100,000 ($26,600). The penalty is SR1,000 for a first offense but doubles for each subsequent infringement up to the maximum.

Also, citizens who breach COVID-19 quarantine rules could face up to two years in prison and a fine of SR200,000, the ministry said. Expatriates who violate the rules will be deported and banned from ever returning to the Kingdom.

Nearly 58 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the start of the Kingdom’s immunization campaign, and almost 24 million people are now fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who have not yet received their jabs to register to receive them through its Sehhaty app.

Testing hubs and treatment centers have helped millions of people since the start of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

