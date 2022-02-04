Ministry of Investment to launch ‘Invest in Saudi Arabia Forum’ at Expo 2020 Dubai

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, in cooperation with the Kingdom’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, will organize a forum to introduce investment opportunities in promising sectors.
The “Invest in Saudi Arabia Forum,” which will be held on Monday, will promote opportunities in the Kingdom in a number of fields, including education, culture, tourism, sports, entertainment, communications and information technology.
Representatives from several government agencies will also participate in the forum, including the ministries of culture, education, human resources, and sport, the Digital Government Authority, the General Entertainment Authority, the Royal Commission for AlUla.
The Royal Commission for Riyadh, the National Center for Academic Accreditation and Assessment, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the Public Investment Fund, and the Human Resources Fund, as well as a number of Saudi pioneering companies, will also be in attendance.
The forum will feature presentations and discussions to highlight investment opportunities, and a workshop to explore the investor’s journey and the services and incentives provided to investors.
The forum aims to build bridges of communication with investors and strategic partnerships to increase local and foreign investment, raise awareness of structural reforms in the Kingdom, and introduce the role of the national investment strategy in promoting local and foreign investments.
