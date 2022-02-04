Saudi Arabia’s chief of staff meets British defense adviser to the Middle East

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s chief of staff, Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, met with the UK Defense Senior Adviser to the Middle East and North Africa, Air Marshal Martin Sampson, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and defense cooperation between the two countries, as well as the latest regional developments.
A number of senior officers of the armed forces from both sides also attended the meeting.
RIYADH: Ambassador of Denmark Ole Emil Moesby celebrated the Golden Jubilee of Queen Margrethe II, in January 2022, marking Her Majesty’s 50-year reign as head of the state of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland.
In an interview with Arab News, the Danish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Yemen discussed the queen’s accession to the throne, her role as a female leader of a modern European democracy and Saudi-Danish relations.
The Danish envoy spoke about Queen Margrethe II’s accession in 1972 and the historical events during that time.
“She was one of three daughters of the former king, and they had to change the constitution to ensure that she would be able to take over that position,” he said. The constitution had previously allowed only men to ascend to the throne, but this was changed in 1953, as there were no male heirs.
“I think every one of us has a clear memory of what happened on the 14th of January 1972, 50 years ago, because that was the time when the King passed away, and she took over.”
He also reflected on the dramatic change the Kingdom of Denmark has gone through in those years. The beginning of her journey was not an easy one.
“There was some skepticism whether it was going to work,” he said. However, she was able to change perceptions in an immensely quick time.
At the time of her accession to the throne in 1972, only 45 percent of the population supported her as queen. Fast forward to 50 years later, and she has her people’s full support and admiration.
The ambassador highlighted the Danes’ admiration for the queen’s familial-like leadership, stating, “the royal family is a part of our life.”
Of her many qualities, Moesby highlights her love of painting, embroidery, textiles and costume design. “She’s an artist, as well as the queen.”
The Danish envoy said that the queen “set the standard for women’s participation in public life.” Being a female leader of a country for 50 years, she has also set an example for the leaders coming after her.
Turning to the Kingdom, where the ambassador has been for four years and six months, he has first-hand experience of the recent changes.
The ambassador said that people in Denmark do not fully understand the acceleration of development taking place in the Kingdom.
“I sometimes feel that I am playing the role of more being an ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Denmark than I am being here because, frankly speaking, I don’t think that we fully understand the speed of the acceleration,” the ambassador said.
The envoy believes the initiatives taking place in the Kingdom under Vision 2030 in the upcoming years will change the perception of the Danish people, for there are many similarities between the two kingdoms.
“We have a lot of commonalities, but it’s not always well known,” he said. “I feel extremely privileged to be here, and to be witnessing what is happening in Saudi Arabia over the past five or six years.”
He discussed the changes in the quality of life in Riyadh, comparing it to Denmark, which was named the second-best country for quality of life by CEOWORLD magazine in 2021.
“We’re talking about the change in entertainment, in life science, the way of behaving, and it’s a different world we are in now from what it was four-and-a-half years ago,” he said.
He explained that there is a lot of potential for Danish companies in Saudi Arabia, within architecture and the Ggiga-projects under Vision 2030.
The envoy looked back on his fondest memories while working in the Kingdom. One of those was the first Future Investment Initiative held in October 2017.
“I was there when I heard the crown prince’s speech about what has happened since 1979, until now and his visions. He didn’t talk based on the script, he was actually talking out of his heart, and that was a big event for me,” he said.
He also talked about the most recent event he participated in, the camel festival. “I met with someone who is part of a family who has the most extensive and well-educated camels here.”
The ambassador explained that he was shocked to hear the gentleman had a master’s from the US in architecture and was working with camels.
“So what are you using for architecture,” the ambassador asked.
The Saudi gentleman responded by explaining that he is not using architecture but learned a lot from thinking and how to deal with camels.
“I thought that was fantastic because it shows to me that we can learn a lot from the culture. Also, the traditional culture in Saudi Arabia is generating people’s mindsets and the way they are thinking,” he said. “We can learn a lot from that.”
Due to the pandemic, celebrations hosted by the queen in Denmark have been postponed till September. However, a celebration hosted by the Danish Embassy in Saudi Arabia went ahead with festivities held in Jeddah on Sunday and in Riyadh on Wednesday to celebrate the golden jubilee.
During the ceremony in Riyadh, the ambassador made a speech about Queen Margrethe’s rule and thanked the guests and government officials for their attendance and support.
AMMAN: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh met the speaker of the Jordanian Senate, Faisal Al-Fayez, in Amman on Thursday.
Al-Fayez praised the continuous support Jordan has received from Saudi Arabia’s leadership and people.
He added that the Kingdom has never stopped assisting Jordan, expressing his great appreciation to the Kingdom and its leadership and its historical role in defending the causes of the Arab and Islamic nations. The speaker also praised the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to restore legitimate rule to Yemen.
Al-Fayez stressed that Jordan always stands by the side of the Kingdom, and that it is firm in its support to the security of Saudi Arabia, noting that the Jordanian leadership and people believe that the security of the Kingdom and the Arab Gulf is an integral part of Jordan national security, assuring that his country is against any intervention by any state, and under any pretext, in the affairs of Saudi Arabia.
He also stressed the importance of activating the parliamentary relations between the two kingdoms for the benefit of mutual relations and to unify stances on various issues.
Al-Asheikh stressed the keenness of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to support all means to strengthen joint cooperation between the two kingdoms.
He noted the importance of the visit, which stems from the drive of the two parliaments to develop mutual relation and enhance cooperation.
The two parties conversed on opportunities to strengthen parliamentary cooperation in international forums, and discussed the activation of the role of the friendship and brotherhood joint parliamentary committees.
Princess Nourah Al-Faisal is an entrepreneur and designer with more than two decades’ experience working in the design sector. Born in Saudi Arabia, Al-Faisal has always had a passion for fine jewelry and design.
She is the founder of Nuun Jewels, a luxury jewelry brand based in Paris. She also founded Adhlal, a research-based consultancy in Riyadh.
Al-Faisal’s interest in learning and creative thinking led her to study at King Saud University in Riyadh, where she received her bachelor’s degree in English literature.
She studied interior design at Richmond, the American International University in London, and then completed an apprenticeship in one of the most exclusive workshops in Paris, Place Vendome.
She developed her craft making privately commissioned pieces and continued to build upon her experiences and academic work in Paris and London.
She founded her first design venture, Nuun Jewels, a high-end jewelry house in Paris in 2014. Nuun was heavily inspired by Saudi culture, sparking a dialogue between both the Arab world and Europe.
Al-Faisal has been mentioned in magazines such as Forbes, Vogue Paris, and Emirates Women for her work at Nuun.
In 2018 she founded Adhlal in the hope of equipping future generations of Saudi designers with the tools they need to succeed and to build on the aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 national development plan. The aim was to bring local designers together to share knowledge and provide forward-thinking mentorship and consultation throughout the Kingdom.
In 2020 she was appointed as a consultant by the chairman of The Jockey Club Saudi Arabia, Prince Bandar Al-Faisal, to strategize on the Saudi Cup and curate events during the Riyadh and Taif seasons.
In 2022 Al-Faisal launched a rebrand of Adhlal during a special event at the Saudi Design Festival in Diriyah, seeking to encourage designers to express their creative ideas through her consultancy.
RIYADH: A Saudi painter said she was “very happy” to have been commissioned to create a portrait of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to mark the monarch’s golden jubilee.
“I am very honored to have the opportunity to create a special portrait for the Queen of Denmark on the 50th anniversary,” Noura bin Saidan told Arab News.
Best known for her calligraphy murals and graffiti works that can be seen on the King Khalid Road Tunnel and which were a major feature of the Riyadh Season, Bin Saidan was approached to create the piece by the Danish Embassy.
She said the artwork, which measures 2 meters by 2 meters, took three days to complete.
“I enjoyed adding all of the detailing. Personally, I am very happy to provide this gift to her majesty,” she added.
Bin Saidan said it was very important to pay attention to the small details when working on a portrait and that this was one of the aspects of her work she most enjoyed.
She added that she supported international collaboration within the art community and hoped to work with other artists from around in the world, in places like France, the Netherlands and Belgium.
“As a Saudi artist, I am very eager to ensure that these partnerships and collaborations with artists across the world progress,” she said.
“We all know art is a global language; it is the link without limits. It joins all status levels and countries.”
On Wednesday, Denmark’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ole Moesby hosted a ceremony at the Danish Embassy in Riyadh to commemorate Queen Margrethe’s accession to the throne.
The monarch is the head of state of Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland.
TOKYO: Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirmed strong bilateral ties during a telephone call held on Feb. 3, the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said in an official statement.
Prime Minister Kishida stated that Japan and Saudi Arabia are strategic partners and expressed his intention to foster close ties with Crown Prince Mohammed.
In response, Crown Prince Mohammed congratulated Kishida on his appointment as Prime Minister and expressed his renewed hope for strengthening bilateral relations with Japan.
During the talks, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his appreciation for the secure supply of oil from Saudi Arabia to Japan and stated that Japan seeks to cooperate with Saudi Arabia as it plays a leading role in stabilizing the international oil market as a member of the OPEC +.
Kishida also stated that Japan will support Saudi Arabia’s efforts towards the diversification of its industry and its domestic economic and social reforms.
In response, Crown Prince Mohammed stated that he would like to strengthen further bilateral cooperation across a wider range of areas beyond the energy area under the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 framework and that Saudi Arabia will contribute towards realizing the stabilization of the international oil market.
“Both leaders exchanged views on regional issues in the Middle East, including the situation in GCC countries, Iran and Yemen, and shared the view to continue close cooperation.
They also exchanged views on North Korea, including its nuclear and missile activities and affirmed that they would continue to coordinate in dealing with North Korea, including on the abductions issue, according to the statement.