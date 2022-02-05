You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh Front hosts new women’s fitness center 

Riyadh Front hosts new women’s fitness center 

The chain of women's fitness gyms Nuyu opened its newest branch, feb. 2, in Riyadh Front. (Supplied)
1 / 2
The chain of women's fitness gyms Nuyu opened its newest branch, feb. 2, in Riyadh Front. (Supplied)
Riyadh Front hosts new women’s fitness center 
2 / 2
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/nx8u8

Updated 17 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Riyadh Front hosts new women’s fitness center 

The chain of women's fitness gyms Nuyu opened its newest branch, feb. 2, in Riyadh Front. (Supplied)
  • Founded in 2012 by Princess Sara Al-Saud, NuYu was the first female-only fitness club in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Nuyu chain of women’s fitness gyms has opened its latest branch at Riyadh Front.
The gym will appeal to women who are looking for the latest fitness technologies in a high-quality Nuyu environment that can motivate citizens to engage in sports activities and follow healthy lifestyles.
The new branch combines a modern design, including halls equipped with the latest equipment, with studios for various forms of exercise.

HIGHLIGHT

The gym will appeal to women who are looking for the latest fitness technologies in a high-quality Nuyu environment that can motivate citizens to engage in sports activities and follow healthy lifestyles.

Samira Raouaha, Nuyu general manager, said that after 10 successful years Nuyu was now opening its eighth branch.
“Nuyu gym is special for a number of reasons. We offer sport classes, our trainers have international experience and we have a medium capacity which means that the gym is never full because every client has her schedule,” Raouaha told Arab News.
Founded in 2012 by Princess Sara Al-Saud, NuYu was the first female-only fitness club in Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh Front is considered a strategic location because it is a hub of work, shops and entertainment, and is one of the capital’s biggest projects as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.

Topics: women's fitness center

Related

Saudi fitness coach reveals secret to her success
Saudi Arabia
Saudi fitness coach reveals secret to her success
Ramadan offers ‘golden opportunity’ to get in shape, say Saudi fitness experts photos
Saudi Arabia
Ramadan offers ‘golden opportunity’ to get in shape, say Saudi fitness experts

Saudi authorities release ‘Founding Day’ logo

Saudi authorities release ‘Founding Day’ logo
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities release ‘Founding Day’ logo

Saudi authorities release ‘Founding Day’ logo
  • Saudi Cabinet adopted Feb. 22 to commemorate the Kingdom’s founding in 1727 by Imam Mohammed bin Saud
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia released the new logo for the “Founding Day,” which includes various historical and traditional symbols linked to the glories, heroisms and nobility of the Saudi state.
The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday adopted Feb. 22 to commemorate the Kingdom’s founding in 1727 by Imam Mohammed bin Saud.
The logo is made up of five symbols: the flag; dates, which signify growth, life and generosity; the Majlis, which symbolizes unity and societal cultural harmony; the Arabian horse, which stands for the chivalry and heroism of the princes and heroes of the state; and the market, in reference to economic mobility, diversity and openness to the world.

The phrase “Foundation Day — 1727 AD” is written below in a font inspired by several ancient manuscripts chronicling the history of the first Saudi state, so that the logo’s comprehensive message is linked to the values ​​that represent the common Saudi culture, and conveys the meanings of pride, enthusiasm, authenticity, interdependence, hospitality, generosity, knowledge and science.
The logo of this year’s Founding Day came under the slogan “The Day we Began” to reinforce the values ​​and meanings associated with this special national occasion, and to establish pride in the Kingdom’s cultural and social heritage.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Founding Day Logo

Related

The team has been officially renamed to the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team. (SPA)
Sport
Saudi Aramco and Aston Martin F1 team enter into partnership
With hundreds of millions in deals LEAP shows Saudi momentum in tech advances is paying off
Business & Economy
With hundreds of millions in deals LEAP shows Saudi momentum in tech advances is paying off

Saudi Arabia registers 3,555 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia registers 3,555 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia registers 3,555 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia registers 3,555 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
  • Health ministry says 4,023 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
  • Jeddah Municipality closes 7 businesses and issue fines to 62 others for breaching coronavirus protocols
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday confirmed 3,555 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, meaning 702,624 people have now contracted the disease.
According to the Ministry of Health, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 1,209, followed by Jeddah with 232, Dammam with 178, Al-Hofuf confirmed 146, and Madinah recorded 98.
Of the total number of cases, 1,042 remain in critical condition.
The ministry confirmed three new coronavirus related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,950 since the pandemic began.
The health ministry also announced that 4,023 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 657,995.

Over 58.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.
Saudi municipalities have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
Jeddah Municipality carried out 8,410 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in three days, and authorities identified 62 violations and closed seven businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 389 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.73 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Jeddah Municipality Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia reports 3,852 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 3,852 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Booster dose now a must for Saudi citizens traveling outside Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Booster dose now a must for Saudi citizens traveling outside Kingdom

Saudi rights chief meets European official in Riyadh

Saudi rights chief meets European official in Riyadh
Updated 04 February 2022
SPA

Saudi rights chief meets European official in Riyadh

Saudi rights chief meets European official in Riyadh
Updated 04 February 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, met Carl Hallegard, deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa department at the European External Action Service, in Riyadh on Thursday.
They discussed human rights cooperation and future development possibilities and other issues of common concern.
Al-Awwad pointed out the efforts of the Kingdom to protect human rights, and the pioneering changes endorsed by Saudi Arabia according to the Vision 2030 reform plan.
The meeting was attended by Patrick Simonnet, the ambassador of the EU to the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve signs contracts to build two ecotourism resorts

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve signs contracts to build two ecotourism resorts
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve signs contracts to build two ecotourism resorts

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve signs contracts to build two ecotourism resorts
  • Located in Rawdat Al-Khafs and Qalta Umm Qalidah, the resorts will include sports facilities, camp sites, hotels, restaurants and areas for stargazing and other special events
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority announced on Thursday it has signed investment contracts to build two tourist resorts in Rawdat Al-Khafs and Qalta Umm Qalidah.

It said the deals come as part of its strategic plan to turn the reserve into an attractive tourist destination that offers visitors a rich and entertaining experience, while prioritizing the preservation of the environment and the revitalization of ecotourism, in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan.

The resorts will be built on a large area within the reserve, in accordance with standards and controls that guarantee the preservation and sustainability of the environment, the authority said.

They will have recreational areas where visitors can take part in sporting activities, camp sites, and a number of restaurants and cafes. They will also includes hotels, and special areas for stargazing events and other special occasions.

“The move comes as a continuation of the authority’s efforts to develop the reserve and invest in its natural resources to make it a tourist destination with recreational facilities that contribute to revitalizing ecotourism and attracting tourists from inside and outside the Kingdom,” the authority said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

Qalta Umm Qalidah, east of Tamir, is renowned for its unique natural landscape, scenic views, and natural rock formations and lakes, in addition to its strategic geographical location close to Riyadh. The Al-Khafs gardens are distinguished by the charming and unique beauty of the green palette they provide amid golden sands.

The development authority is working to develop the reserve’s infrastructure and improve the services it provides to ecotourists, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to improve the quality of life and preserve and develop nature.

 

 

Topics: King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Rawdat Al-Khafs Qalta Umm Qalidah Vision 2030

Related

Ministry of Investment to launch ‘Invest in Saudi Arabia Forum’ at Expo 2020 Dubai
Business & Economy
Ministry of Investment to launch ‘Invest in Saudi Arabia Forum’ at Expo 2020 Dubai
Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province conducts 1,050 health and safety inspection tours
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province conducts 1,050 health and safety inspection tours

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief receives credentials of Qatar’s envoy

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief receives credentials of Qatar’s envoy
Updated 04 February 2022
SPA

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief receives credentials of Qatar’s envoy

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief receives credentials of Qatar’s envoy
Updated 04 February 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, the Qatari ambassador to Saudi Arabia, presented his credentials as his country’s permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC’s secretary-general, in Jeddah on Thursday.
During their meeting, they also reviewed relations and cooperation between the OIC and Qatar, along with other issues of common interest.
The OIC’s General Secretariat recently held a new round of political consultations with the People’s Republic of China.
During these talks, they discussed relations between the Islamic world and China, as well as existing cooperation between the country and the OIC and a number of issues of common interest.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

Arab League, OIC welcome Amnesty’s report on Israel’s ‘apartheid’ against Palestinians
Middle-East
Arab League, OIC welcome Amnesty’s report on Israel’s ‘apartheid’ against Palestinians

Latest updates

Riyadh Front hosts new women’s fitness center 
The chain of women's fitness gyms Nuyu opened its newest branch, feb. 2, in Riyadh Front. (Supplied)
Riyadh celebrates Chinese New Year
Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing watching New Year celebration at Boulevard Riyadh. (AN photo by Saleh Alghenam)
Stress laid on interfaith cooperation at Expo 2020 Dubai event to mark Human Fraternity Day
Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso, Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al-Nahyan and Dr Muhammad Al-Duwaini Al-Azhar, the Deputy of the Grand Imam, attend a round table entitled "Human fraternity and the Global Tolerance Alliance" in Dubai. (AFP)
The art of Saudi drifting culture
Abdulhadi Alqahtani, a professional Saudi drifter, seen drifting in a tuned Ford Mustang with his own Al-Jazirah Racing Team. (Supplied)
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuclear talks remain in balance
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuclear talks remain in balance

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.