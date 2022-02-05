Riyadh Front hosts new women’s fitness center 

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve signs contracts to build two ecotourism resorts

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority announced on Thursday it has signed investment contracts to build two tourist resorts in Rawdat Al-Khafs and Qalta Umm Qalidah.

It said the deals come as part of its strategic plan to turn the reserve into an attractive tourist destination that offers visitors a rich and entertaining experience, while prioritizing the preservation of the environment and the revitalization of ecotourism, in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan.

The resorts will be built on a large area within the reserve, in accordance with standards and controls that guarantee the preservation and sustainability of the environment, the authority said.

They will have recreational areas where visitors can take part in sporting activities, camp sites, and a number of restaurants and cafes. They will also includes hotels, and special areas for stargazing events and other special occasions.

“The move comes as a continuation of the authority’s efforts to develop the reserve and invest in its natural resources to make it a tourist destination with recreational facilities that contribute to revitalizing ecotourism and attracting tourists from inside and outside the Kingdom,” the authority said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

Qalta Umm Qalidah, east of Tamir, is renowned for its unique natural landscape, scenic views, and natural rock formations and lakes, in addition to its strategic geographical location close to Riyadh. The Al-Khafs gardens are distinguished by the charming and unique beauty of the green palette they provide amid golden sands.

The development authority is working to develop the reserve’s infrastructure and improve the services it provides to ecotourists, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to improve the quality of life and preserve and develop nature.