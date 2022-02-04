Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling attempts

RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at Al-Haditha port has thwarted five attempts to smuggle a total of 1,491,859 Captagon pills, which were found hidden in vehicles transitting the port.
The authority said that sniffer dogs were used to examine vehicles at customs. It said that 774,418 pills were found hidden in the floor cavity of a private vehicle and in its fuel tank, 272,093 pills were discovered in several hiding places in a truck, while 269,767 pills were uncovered in another truck.
The fourth smuggling attempt was foiled when 134,884 Captagon pills were found hidden in the floor of a truck, while the final effort was thwarted when sniffer dogs picked up the scent of 40,697 pills hidden in the transmission cooler of another truck.
The authority noted that two individuals — the recipients of the vehicles — were arrested in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.
Authorities have urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the security reports line on 1910, email [email protected], or phone the international number 00966114208417.
