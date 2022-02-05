Jordanian PM highlights strong relations with Saudi Arabia

AMMAN: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Abdullah Al-Asheikh met Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh in Amman on Friday.
Al-Khasawneh said during the meeting that his country was proud of the strong relations between the two countries, that Jordan supported and stood by the Kingdom against any aggression toward its security and stability, and that the security of the Kingdom was an integral part of Jordan’s security.
He also praised the development projects in the Kingdom, especially NEOM which is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. He said that the extension of the project to Jordan and Egypt would boost the economy and attract more investments which would benefit the three countries and their people.
Al-Asheikh stressed the strong ties between the two countries and their people, saying the Shoura Council in the Kingdom, under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was keen on strengthening joint work and cooperation with the Jordanian Parliament, which would boost the economic, investment, and commercial development and cooperation between the two countries.
He also spoke about the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in all fields and facilitating the procedures to increase the opportunities of cooperation in these fields.
