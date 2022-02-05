You are here

Mohamed Salah and Egypt embrace underdogs tag ahead of Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal

Egypt's defender Mohamed Abdel-Moneim (L) fights for the ball with Ivory Coast's forward Nicolas Pepe (C) during the Africa Cup of Nations. (File/AFP)
John Duerden

  Pharaohs coach Carlos Queiroz has fostered a siege mentality among his squad on and off the pitch, as Salah's club colleague Sadio Mane continue to inspire Senegal
Egypt may have reached the African Nations Cup nine times, winning seven and losing two, but there has never been the kind of global attention on the big game as there will be on Sunday as they take on Senegal.

Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are a major draw, of course. It is fair to say that fans of the English Premier League will be watching events in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde closely. Salah is Anfield’s Egyptian king, a red legend who has scored more than 100 goals for the club since signing in 2017. So good has he been this season that some are saying that the 29-year-old is the best player in the world on current form. Mane of Senegal has been Salah’s partner in crime in the Liverpool attack for years as they put many a team to the sword. Now they line up against each other.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp brought both to Merseyside and will be keeping a close eye on proceedings. “Great achievement for both getting through to the final,” said the German. “So far, a really successful tournament for our boys and it will be exciting. It won’t be easy because one will be really happy afterwards and one less so. It’s a chance to achieve something really big.”

Salah was on the losing side in the 2017 final against Cameroon and would love nothing more than to add international silverware to the UEFA Champions League and English Premier League titles won with Liverpool.

“This trophy for me would be completely different, would be the closest to my heart,” Salah said. “We were close before to winning this African Cup, we gave it everything but we were not lucky. But it’s ok, now we are here in the new one. We have to fight for it, we have to give everything to win it and I’m sure the players have the same feeling. Of course I want to win something with the national team. It’s my country, it’s what I love the most.”

Salah has yet to catch fire in this tournament, though he did score one and create one in the 2-1 win over Morocco in the quarter-finals. He has been watched closely by opposition defenders though that focus has not exactly meant that others have had openings. Egypt have scored just four goals on the road to the final, not a great haul especially when all three of their knockout games have gone to extra-time. The latest was a penalty shootout win over hosts Cameroon in the semi-final on Thursday after 120 minutes of attritional football.

It is fair to say that the Pharaohs are not the neutral’s choice to win. Their football has not exactly been sparkling so far. Senegal managed just one in the group stage but have been moving through the gears as they moved through the tournament, scoring eight goals in three games against Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso. Egypt’s route has been harder with the three extra-times and one fewer day to rest after their semi-final.

One senses that Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz won’t mind too much. The former Real Madrid manager has been fostering a siege mentality, a feeling that the world – or at least the Confederation of African Football — is against them.

Queiroz was red-carded in the semifinal win by referee Bakary Gassama for his antics and complaints on the sidelines.

“CAF doesn’t respect Egypt, from the timings to the quality of the pitches - we had the worst pitches! We are Egypt!” Queiroz said after the game. ““How can this referee, after what he has done in the past, be in the African Cup of Nations? Who understands this? Nobody!”

This is what Senegal are up against. The Lions of Tauranga have never lifted the trophy, losing the second of their two finals in the last tournament in 2019. But despite the lack of continental silverware, the team is packed full of talent like none other in Africa. There’s Mane, who is finding his form with three goals, Marseille’s Bamba Dieng has got two and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr and Cheikhou Kouyate are starting to impress. Then there is Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and Paris Saint-Germain pair Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo.

In terms of European experience, there is no comparison between the two teams, while in the Fifa world rankings, too, Senegal are 20th, compared to Egypt’s 45th position. It is not a surprise that the smart money is heading in the direction of West Africa.

Yet this Egypt team under Queiroz are revelling in their underdog status. It actively wants to have the world against them and doesn’t respect reputations. It is not necessarily Salah who is their talisman and it is not necessarily the big-name European stars of Senegal who will make a difference.

This tournament has shown that already. The story of this African Cup of Nations may just belong to a goalkeeper known as Gabaski, a 33 year-old Egyptian who had barely played for his country before coming on as a substitute in the second round. The Zamalek man has become a hero, and in tournaments like this what matters is not your reputation before the start — it’s about your reputation at the end.

This game may not just be about Salah and Mane.

Expectations weigh heavy on Leonardo Jardim and Al-Hilal ahead of Club World Cup clash with Al-Jazira

Leonardo Jardim takes an Al-Hilal squad training session in Abu Dhabi ahead of Sunday's match against Al-Jazira. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Leonardo Jardim takes an Al-Hilal squad training session in Abu Dhabi ahead of Sunday's match against Al-Jazira. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
John Duerden

Leonardo Jardim takes an Al-Hilal squad training session in Abu Dhabi ahead of Sunday's match against Al-Jazira. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
  Nothing less than a win and semi-final meeting with Chelsea will do for the Asian and Saudi champions' supporters
ABU DHABI: Al-Jazira may be on their home soil of Abu Dhabi as they meet Al-Hilal in the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday, but the pressure is all on the Saudi Arabian giants. Nothing less than a win and a semi-final meeting with European champions Chelsea next Wednesday will do.

Unlike Al-Jazira, at the tournament as they are from the host nation of the UAE, the Riyadh giants are representing Asia after winning a record fourth continental title last November. There are other issues at play, however.

Al-Hilal are the most successful club in Asia and Saudi Arabia and that comes at a price - high expectations and constant pressure to win.

Leonardo Jardim may be able to still feel the cold metal rings of the AFC Champions League trophy in his hands, but the team are sitting in fourth in the Saudi Professional League as the season is almost two-thirds over and they are likely to slip further down the table in the coming days. 

There have been growing whispers in Riyadh about his future and a poor showing in Abu Dhabi would be a huge problem.

Al-Hilal’s expectations are not unwarranted in this case as the team should be too strong for the UAE champions. 

The clash will see the debut of Odion Ighalo for one. The former Manchester United striker is the joint top scorer of the Saudi league and has been snatched from Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab to replace the departing legend Bafetimbi Gomis. 

The Nigerian has big shoes to fill as the French star had scored over 100 goals in three-and- a-half years at the club and, despite being 36, had netted nine times this season so far, just three less than the new man. 

Ighalo will want to hit the ground running. Other new signings, goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais and right-back Saud Abdulhamid, should make their debuts in the tournament.

There are opportunities for others too. With Saudi Arabia flying high in qualification for the World Cup, and certain of a place in Qatar if they defeat China next month, these are good times for the country’s football.

Stars such as Salem Al-Dawsari and Yasser Al-Shahrani are more than capable of playing overseas, and helping Al-Hilal go far in Abu Dhabi could help them go to Europe.

Inspiration captain Salman Al-Faraj is another standout and was sorely missed by Saudi Arabia as they lost 2-0 in Japan last week. He looks to be fit, as does South Korean defender Jang Hyun-soo. 

Unfortunately, the team will be without new signing Abdulelah Al-Malki, who picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury in that game in Japan, and the midfielder will have to wait until next season to make his club debut, though it is to be hoped that the 27-year-old player will be fit for the World Cup, should the Samurai Blue qualify.

Al-Jazira have also had players busy on World Cup duty and are also not as well-placed, currently fifth, in their domestic league as they would like.

There are also players returning from injury, with star striker Ali Mabkhout coming on as a second-half substitute in Thursday’s 4-1 win over Oceania’s representative A S Pirae. Not too much can be read into the victory over the team from Tahiti who had a marathon journey to reach Abu Dhabi and a number of COVID-related absences to deal with too.

Al-Jazira boss Marcel Keizer was able to rest players, tired from their international efforts for the UAE in that first game.

“The problem we face normally is that six to seven national team players go out for two to three weeks. Now they all played together for a day,” the Dutch coach said. “The start to this tournament is good in two ways: I am happy that we won 4-1 and scored early. So, I could give some players rest, who needed it, and some other players, who needed minutes, stayed.”

The boss wants a big and passionate crowd for the crucial clash with Al-Hilal. “It always has been better for the players to play in a nice ambience. I thank supporters for their support. I hope they go back and bring in more people for the big game against Al-Hilal, who are the AFC Champions League winners,” Keizer said.

It is a big game for Al-Hilal too but they have their eyes on a bigger prize, a game with Chelsea. While Kashima Antlers of Japan and UAE’s Al-Ain reached the final in 2016 and 2018 respectively to lose to Real Madrid, no Asian team has beaten the European champions in this tournament. 

Like Al-Hilal, Chelsea may be continental title-holders but their domestic form has not been quite as smooth as it could be. Sooner or later, an Asian team will eliminate the Europeans and there is no reason why it can’t happen this time.

That is for the future. The immediate priority is, however, to beat Al-Jazira, for a number of reasons.

Al Ahly set up Palmeiras clash at Club World Cup

Al Ahly set up Palmeiras clash at Club World Cup
Al Ahly set up Palmeiras clash at Club World Cup

ABU DHABI: African champions Al Ahly of Egypt will play Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras for a place in the Club World Cup final after defeating Monterrey 1-0 on Saturday.
Defender Mohamed Hany drilled in the winning goal on 53 minutes for an Al Ahly side missing a number of players who are part of the Egypt squad through to Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final.
Al Ahly advance to the semifinals against Brazilian club Palmeiras next week, leaving Monterrey to contest the fifth-place play-off.
The Mexican side, last season’s CONCACAF Champions League winners coached by former Egypt boss Javier Aguirre, will take on the losers of Sunday’s game between Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and Al Jazira.
Al Hilal won the Asian Champions League title, while Al Jazira qualified as winners of the UAE Pro League. Al Jazira beat AS Pirae of Tahiti 4-1 in the opening match of the tournament.
European champions Chelsea enter the competition in the last four, with Al Hilal or Jazira their first opponents on February 9.

Tuchel tests positive for coronavirus, doubt for Club World Cup trip

Tuchel tests positive for coronavirus, doubt for Club World Cup trip
AFP

  Tuchel will also be absent for the squad's flight out to the Middle East
LONDON: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup after testing positive for Covid-19.
The German was not in the dugout for Chelsea’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Plymouth at Stamford Bridge that finished 2-1 in extra time on Saturday.
Tuchel will also be absent for the squad’s flight out to the Middle East after the game.
“Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19,” read a Chelsea statement.
“The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week. The team fly out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon’s FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle.”
Tuchel could still travel later in the week should he test negative with Chelsea’s Club World Cup semifinal set to take place on Wednesday against either Asian champions Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia or the UAE’s Al Jazira.

Harold Varner III holds solo lead heading into final day of Saudi International

Harold Varner III leads the Saudi International going into the final round. (Golf Saudi)
Harold Varner III leads the Saudi International going into the final round. (Golf Saudi)
Arab News

Harold Varner III leads the Saudi International going into the final round. (Golf Saudi)
  The American, on -12, and the Spaniard Adri Arnaus, one shot behind, will close out Sunday's groups while Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson all remain in the hunt
JEDDAH: A closing birdie gave Harold Varner III a one-shot lead heading into the final day of the 2022 Public Investment Fund Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

The American set himself up with an eagle opportunity after a near-perfect approach on the 18th hole at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

His 15-footer rolled by before he tapped home for a third-round 68 (-12 total) and a single shot 54-hole advantage over Spain’s Adri Arnaus.

The pair will close out tomorrow’s Sunday groups at the $5 million flagship Asian Tour event alongside England’s Tommy Fleetwood (-10). Australian pair Cameron Smith (-8) and Wade Ormsby (-7) lead the chasing pack, alongside Saudi International champion Dustin Johnson and Japan’s Ryosuke Kinoshita, both also on 7-under-par.

“I’m just hanging in there,” said Varner III. “I did a good job of slowing down and doing my job. I love competing. I mean, the greatest thing in life is competing and just working at it.”

The third day of the event was yet another wind-battered affair, with the blustery conditions expected to continue throughout Sunday’s final round.

Asked about the Red Sea breeze, Varner III said: “I enjoy the challenge. I think it’s awesome. That’s what it's all about. Life’s hard; this is easy!”

The highlight of the Ohio native’s round was an eagle three on the par-5 fourth hole.

“I hit a really good drive and you’re just trying to make birdie — and I lucked up and hit the pin,” he added. “I don't think it was going too fast, but I’ll take them wherever they come!”

Spain’s Arnaus followed rounds of 64 and 66 with a 1-under-par 69, leaving him one-off his playing partner heading into the final round.

Arnaus, a Golf Saudi ambassador, said: “I think that day by day, we get the hang of how the course is playing. It was the same wind as yesterday, as far as velocity and direction, so we already know what to do here and there. It’s just a matter of sticking to the game plan and being in the right position.

“I think it’s going to be very important for me to come out tomorrow rested and fresh because it takes a lot out of us being out there. So, I’ll just come out there calm, sticking to my game plan but at the same time being aggressive on the back nine, because there are a few opportunities to take advantage of. And on the holes that are a little bit tougher, I’ll just try to play smart.”

Kinoshita is the highest-placed Asian Tour player in the standings.

“I had chances on the back nine to finish higher but not did take them,” said Kinoshita. “I made a couple of mistakes, so I feel I missed an opportunity to get myself closer to the leaders. I definitely still have a chance tomorrow, but it’s a leader board filled with world-class players, so it will be very difficult.”

The round of the day belonged to Paul Casey, who found seven birdies en route to a 6-under-par 64 — propelling him up the scoreboard into a share of 14th on 4-under.

“There’s momentum,” said the Englishman, whose round turned on a bogey-saving putt. “There are moments when a round can turn, a fork in the road. Today, that was the difference for me.”

Ons Jabeur sets sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships crown

After a meteoric rise over the last two seasons, Ons Jabeur will have her eyes firmly set on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title. (Supplied/DDFTC)
After a meteoric rise over the last two seasons, Ons Jabeur will have her eyes firmly set on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title. (Supplied/DDFTC)
Arab News

After a meteoric rise over the last two seasons, Ons Jabeur will have her eyes firmly set on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title. (Supplied/DDFTC)
  The Tunisian's career has taken off in the last two years and she enters the tournament as a genuine contender
DUBAI: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur will arrive at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships later this month as a genuine contender for the title as her career continues to go from strength to strength.

When the 27-year-old first competed in the tournament, she was a qualifier ranked 1169. That was in 2012. Now, in 2022, she arrives having climbed as high as seventh in the world on the back of so many achievements that have made her not only an icon in the world of Arab sports but an opponent to be feared at any tournament she enters.

“The progress that Ons Jabeur has made since her first appearance at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has been remarkable,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “Not only has she established a number of milestones in the sport, but she has done so while also being one of the most popular players on the WTA Tour. We very much look forward to seeing how much further she progresses, not only this month in Dubai but throughout the season, and we wish her every success.”

Jabeur has certainly made her mark in Dubai. In 2019, she stretched defending champion Elina Svitolina to a first set tiebreak before having to retire in the second set with a right shoulder injury. In 2020, she held match point against eventual champion Simona Halep before the world No. 2 squeezed through in a final set tiebreak. And last season, Jabeur overcame 2020 finalist Elena Rybakina in the second round.

She had shown promise at an early age by reaching the junior Grand Slam final at the French Open in 2010 and then again in 2011, when she claimed the title to become the first Arab player to win a junior Grand Slam singles title since Ismail El Shafei won the Wimbledon boys’ title in 1964. She eventually made the challenging transition from juniors to the main tour and following an appearance in her first major tournament final, in Moscow in 2018, her progress was recognized when she received the Arab Women of the Year in Sports Award in 2019.

But it was in 2020 that her career really began to take off. At the Australian Open that year, she became the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament by beating former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in what was to be the final match of her career.

Appearances in the third round of the US Open and the fourth round of the pandemic-delayed French Open solidified her position, and in 2021 she not only reached a second Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon where she overcame former champion Venus Williams, two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza and 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek in successive matches, but claimed her first WTA Tour title by beating former Dubai runner-up Daria Kasatkina in Birmingham. Her victory marked the first time that an Arab female player had won a WTA Tour title.

“People now in Tunisia are more interested in tennis than before,” she said after her victory. “They’re really excited. I hope I can make history by inspiring other people, Tunisian or Arab. That would be the best thing I can do. I hope I can inspire more and more generations.”

In the last months of the season, she continued to excel, with victories over Svitolina and Rybakina on her way to the Chicago final. By reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells, she became the first Arab tennis player to reach the top 10 in either ATP or WTA rankings history. But for the ambitious Jabeur, that was just a step along the way.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting,” she said after her quarterfinal victory. “I always wanted to get there, to be No. 1 in the world. Top 10 I know is the beginning. I know I deserve this place, as I’ve been playing well for a long time. But I want to prove that I deserve to be here, I deserve to be one of the top 10 players. I worked hard, and this is just the beginning of great things.”

“There is no question that Ons Jabeur has both the ability and attitude to take her to the very top, and it will be fascinating to see how well she does in Dubai against so many other members of the world’s top 20,” said Tournament Director Salah Tahlak. “She has already proved that she will be a strong contender for the title after earning victory over several of the opponents she might face here, and no one she plays will underestimate the challenge that she presents to them.”

