Saudi Arabia records 3,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia allows individuals to receive booster shot immediately after their recovery from COVID-19

DUBAI: People infected with COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to receive the booster dose immediately after their recovery, Al-Arabiya TV reported citing the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Those who have tested negative could receive the booster shot in three months after taking the second dose.

Earlier on Thursday, the interior ministry required the Kingdom’s citizens traveling outside the country to take a third dose starting from Feb. 9.

“Exceptions to this rule include those younger than 16 years of age and citizens who have an exempt status on the Tawakkalna application,” the report said.

Those who have taken the booster shot are considered “immune” in the country’s Tawakkalna app for those over 18 years old who were vaccinated more than eight months ago.

Saudi Arabia confirmed 3,555 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, meaning 702,624 people are known to have contracted the disease.

The ministry further confirmed three new coronavirus related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,950 since the pandemic began.

The health ministry also announced that 4,023 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 657,995.