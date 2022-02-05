Saudi Arabia records 3,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday confirmed 3,013 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, meaning 705,637 people have now contracted the disease.
According to the Ministry of Health, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 1,029, followed by Jeddah with 237, Al-Hofuf with 164, Dammam confirmed 148, and Madinah recorded 90.
Of the total number of cases, 1,056 remain in critical condition.
The ministry confirmed three new coronavirus related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,953 since the pandemic began.
The health ministry also announced that 4,824 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 662,819.
Over 58.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 392 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.74 million.