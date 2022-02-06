Madinah forum to discuss improving quality of life
The sessions will look at many sectors, including luxury, transport, and tourism, and also discuss the experience of Madinah in its first steps toward becoming a smart city without affecting its Islamic culture or identity
JEDDAH: The Smart Madinah Forum 2022 starts on Sunday at the city’s Namaa Almunawara building with the theme “Where technology meets tranquility.”
Organized by the Madinah Regional Development Authority, the forum aims to discuss the concept of smart cities and how they would improve quality of life and ensure sustainability.
A group of specialists from around the world are participating in the forum's sessions to review the experiences of global smart cities, discuss the challenges faced by residents and visitors to Madinah city, and ways to apply the concept of smart cities to address those challenges.
Experts will review the Madinah experience in transforming into a smart city, the role of innovation in promoting sustainable development, and introducing urban innovation tools.
The two-day forum features three main panels answering questions about what a smart city is, what is meant by a smart city, what the mission of a smart city is, what its key challenges are, if technology is an objective or a tool in smart cities, and whether a religious and historic city like Madinah can transform into a smart city.
Women from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain and Jordan contributed to the book
Updated 06 February 2022
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: The stories of 37 powerful women with inspiring stories have been collected into a book called “She Dares.”
The collaborative book, written by women from countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, the Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain and Jordan, do not follow one definition of success but a variety — there are successful businesses, and stories of overcoming illnesses, surviving traumas and about how the women became who they are.
“She Dares” was launched at the Swedish Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 by MENA Speakers, where some of the authors gathered together to sign the books.
Arab News sat down with Heba Abdulwahab Khashogji, one of the Saudi authors who shared her story in the book on how she became a writer. “When I was approached to write this book, I told them that I just wrote children’s stories. However, they pushed me to write the first draft and from there I was able to polish the story.”
Khashogji said that she had never previously considered herself an author — she’d had a habit of writing about strong emotions ever since she was young but for her that wasn’t writing. However, this process had helped to shape her journey as a writer.
My goal with writing is to leave behind something that does good and helps people; the books I wrote for children were to teach them the values, religion and culture . . . and teach them the reasons behind what we do and why we do it.
Heba Abdulwahab Khashogji, Saudi author
The 46-year-old wants to help her society as much as she can. She shifted her career from accounting and finance to HR because she realized that human capital was much more important than financial capital.
Writing was something that she pursued as a hobby. “My goal with writing is to leave behind something that does good and helps people; the books I wrote for children were to teach them the values, religion and culture . . . and teach them the reasons behind what we do and why we do it,” she said.
With “She Dares” Khashogji faced a number of challenges. One of them was her concern for privacy. “I struggled with using my imagination and telling my life story as a story; it was supposed to be colorful enough for the reader to remain attracted. I did my best and now I just hope people like it.” She added: “When I found out that it would be a motivational book and I remembered that my goal is helping the society develop in every aspect, I thought, ‘Why not?’”
Khashogji feels proud that her characters from the children’s book are becoming popular locally. “It makes me happy when I hear children talk about the character, especially in schools.” Quoting from a chapter in the book, Khashogji said: “By going through the challenging moments in life, I was able to create something beautiful from it and come out as the best version of myself.”
Toward the end of the chapter, she wrote: “If you have a knack for words, start writing and you will be surprised at the flow of words, all you have to do is start, and then the words will do their magic.”
Seventh batch of Saudi oil derivatives grant arrives in Yemen’s Aden
The 60,000 metric tons of diesel brings the total amount of oil derivatives supplied since the start of the grant to 596,000 metric tons
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The seventh batch of an oil derivatives grant provided by Saudi Arabia has arrived in Aden to meet the monthly needs of power stations in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The 60,000 metric tons of diesel, which were delivered by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, brings the total amount of oil derivatives that have been supplied since the beginning of the grant to 596,000 metric tons.
Mohammed Nasr Al-Shazly, the undersecretary of Aden, said the Saudi oil derivatives grant has eased the suffering of the Yemeni people and supported the electricity sector, especially in the summer months.
Abdul-Qader Basala, director general of the General Electricity Corp., said the grant has contributed to providing stable and sustainable electricity in various Yemeni governorates. He thanked Saudi Arabia for its continuous support, and the SDRPY for its efforts.
Ahmed Madkhali, SDRPY director in Aden, said the grant has contributed to improving electricity generation and reducing power outages.
He added that many programs and projects have been implemented to develop and improve the operational performance of Yemen’s electricity system.
The Saudi grant aims to supply 1,260,850 metric tons of oil derivatives, at a value of $422 million, to operate more than 80 stations in Yemen for a year.
It comes as an extension of grants of previous Saudi oil derivatives, which amounted to more than $4.2 billion.
This latest grant has contributed to alleviating the burden on the Yemeni government’s budget, limiting the depletion of foreign currency reserves by the Central Bank for the purchase of oil derivatives to generate electricity, stabilizing fuel prices, infrastructure development and improving basic services.
A committee composed of several Yemeni parties, including ministries, is supervising the distribution of the oil derivatives, with the participation of the SDRPY.
Saudis urged to donate blood as pandemic hits stock levels worldwide
Survey shows lockdowns, misinformation and a lack of knowledge widened the gap between demand and supply
Health experts want healthy Saudis to donate blood to help boost stock levels affected by pandemic restrictions
Updated 06 February 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Health systems the world over have been stretched to their absolute limits by successive waves of COVID-19, which have resulted in crowded hospitals, delayed medical procedures, and doctors and nurses becoming exhausted and overstretched.
A secondary consequence of the global health emergency has been the depletion of blood stocks required for life-saving transfusions, use during surgeries, and to treat medical conditions such as anemia, cancer and blood disorders.
Lockdown measures and strict controls on attending hospitals have prevented many people from donating blood. Even when restrictions have been lifted, COVID-19 infections and the fear of infection have kept a swathe of potential donors at home.
Faced with the resulting shortages, health authorities in Saudi Arabia are keen to boost the Kingdom’s blood stock levels, which need to be constantly replenished to meet demand.
“There is an increased need for blood. (The situation has) worsened around the world due to the pandemic. The call is constant,” Dr. Maha Badawi, a hematology consultant and the director of blood transfusion services at King Abdulaziz University Hospital in Jeddah, told Arab News.
“COVID-19 negatively impacted blood supply globally and the problem was due to several factors. Although COVID-19 isn’t transmitted by blood, COVID-19-positive patients and individuals who were exposed to positive cases were required to isolate for periods of time to curb the spread of the infection.
“Another impact was the social-distancing measures. Mass campaigns and initiatives were suspended, restricting the number of donors in turn.”
As a result, Saudi Arabia is now experiencing a shortage of type O in its stocks of red blood cells, and type AB in plasma stocks.
A retrospective study by King Abdullah Hospital in Bisha revealed a 39.5 percent decrease in donations to blood banks during the pandemic. Demand for blood also decreased during the same period, by 21.7 percent, probably as a result of the many surgeries that had to be canceled.
A study titled Awareness About Coronavirus and Challenges for Blood Services among Potential Blood Donors, published in 2021 in the medical journal Transfusion and Apheresis Science, used survey data drawn from a cross-section of the Saudi population to assess the factors that had prevented people from donating blood.
It found that social-distancing measures, misinformation about ways in which the disease can be transmitted, and a lack of knowledge among potential blood donors may have contributed to the prevalence of missed or postponed donations.
The majority of people surveyed said they were concerned about the virus being transmitted during the blood-donation process. Others were worried about coming into contact with fellow donors.
The authors of the study advised health authorities to promote better donor education, encourage at-risk donors to defer donations, facilitate physical-distancing measures, and enforce the use of personal protective equipment to protect donors and medical staff.
In the face of these concerns, campaigns have been launched in the Kingdom to reassure the public and encourage them to donate blood.
“The need is constant and each hospital blood bank requires a continuous flow to maintain its daily stock, depending on the hospital’s needs,” said Badawi.
“Because the longevity of donated blood components varies, so too does the availability of supply. Some components can be stored for a month or two, whereas others can be stored up to five days at a maximum, which means you constantly need donors.”
Red blood cells can normally be stored for up to 35 days but platelets can only be held for seven. Plasma can be stored for up to three years.
A number of conditions require patients to have regular blood transfusions, including sickle cell disease, a group of inherited red blood cell disorders. Healthy red blood cells are round and move smoothly through small blood vessels as they carry oxygen throughout the body. In a patient who has SCD, the red blood cells are hard and sticky and resemble a crescent or “sickle” shape.
These sickle cells die much quicker than regular red blood cells, which results in a constant shortage of red blood cells. In addition, as they travel through small blood vessels they can get stuck and block the blood flow, which can cause pain and serious medical problems.
In Saudi Arabia, about 4.2 percent of the population carries the gene for SCD and about 0.26 percent experiences symptoms.
“Blood transfusion is an effective treatment option for sickle cell patients as it lowers the amount of hemoglobin S in the red blood cells and increases the numbers of normal red blood cells, thus increasing the supply of oxygen to the body,” Dr. Qasim Dobie, an assistant professor of hematology at Jazan University, told Arab News.
“So frequent blood transfusions will lower the risk of stroke, especially in infants and children, and treat and prevent the severe complications of sickle cell disease.”
Maintaining ample blood stocks is also an essential part of the preparations for responding to major incidents, such as natural disasters or mass-casualty terrorist attacks, which might cause hospitals to be overwhelmed by demand for transfusions.
Currently, donors in the Kingdom must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 50 kg and pass a brief medical examination. Saudi health authorities have made efforts to bolster the number of donation centers in a number of ways, including the introduction of a fleet of mobile clinics to make it easier for donors to attend.
FASTFACTS
56 - Ideal number of days between whole blood donations.
3 - Number of lives that can be saved with a single donation.
10 - Average adult’s blood volume in pints.
1 - Typical amount, in pints, of whole blood taken during donation.
(Source: Cedars-Sinai)
But medical practitioners say there is still room for improvement, particularly in terms of raising public awareness and encouraging more donors to come forward.
“Lack of awareness is one of the leading causes of the drop in blood donations,” said Badawi. “Blood is the best donation one can give to another human being. There are blood drives all year round.”
One of the Saudi initiatives is Wateen, an innovative smartphone app currently under the supervision of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.
Wateen makes it easier for citizens and residents to manage blood donations by helping registered donors find the nearest clinic, keep track of when they are next due to give blood, and be aware of how many times they have donated in total.
“Since its initiation in 2018, Wateen has served as a means to unite donors and blood banks under one platform to help maintain adequate stocks,” Meshari Almalki, a spokesperson for Wateen, told Arab News.
“There’s a difference between a voluntary donation and a family/replacement donation. The latter is mainly done through direct messages from family members or acquaintances. The former is what we aim to empower and raise more awareness of.”
More than half a million registered users have made 1.1 million donations through the platform since it was launched. Year-round campaign attract many new donors but misunderstandings and misinformation can still cause potential donors to be apprehensive.
“There’s a fear that donors won’t be compatible, fear of needles or pain, fear of feeling faint or dizzy after donating, and fear of adverse reactions,” said Almalki.
“These are all understandable. That’s why there are medical personnel to ensure the safety and health of donors and recipients. There are standard procedures that apply and that’s why, after conducting a survey, we launched our latest campaign to tackle these fears head on and hosted a therapist to answer all the questions.”
Resources such as the Wateen app are helping to narrow the gap between demand and supply of blood. But if the constant demand is to be met and blood stocks are to be replenished following the drain caused by the pandemic, more needs to be done to attract and reassure new donors.
“As far as health institutions go, all would benefit from more collaboration between the government authorities, the private sector, the education field and others for campaigns,” said Badawi.
“The campaigns don’t necessarily need to solely focus on blood-donation drives but could include lectures, talks and information sessions that highlight the importance of donating blood and refute falsehoods to activate a community of blood donors.
“Making it a habit to donate twice a year could make a significant impact. Take a friend or family member along — they’ll make it a habit, too.”
National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity honors 40 Saudi innovators
Projects in the fields of materials science, earth and environmental sciences, cellular and molecular biology won the first three places
Updated 06 February 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MADINAH: Forty talented Saudi students were crowned with grand prizes in the 2022 National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity — Ibdaa 2022 — on Saturday by Madinah Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, on behalf of the governor Prince Faisal bin Salman.
The event, which was held for the 12th time by King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, is billed as “Saudi Arabia’s largest pre-college science and engineering competition.”
More than 150 Saudi students participated in the competition — out of more than 103,000 who applied to take part. The finals were held over four days at the King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah.
HIGHLIGHT
Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, a student from the Eastern Province working in the field of materials science, won first prize. Two students shared second prize: Elaf Al-Ahdal, from Jeddah, in the field of earth and environmental sciences, and Mohammed Al-Mulla, from the Eastern Province, in the field of cellular and molecular biology.
Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, secretary-general of Mawhiba, said that Saudi Arabia is witnessing an exceptional and comprehensive renaissance and that Mawhiba implements its mission to create an environment that stimulates talent and creativity in search of talented people to participate in the comprehensive renaissance of the nation. This is part of the effort to build generations of future leaders and creators to achieve the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
He said that the outcome of Mawhiba during the past 11 years is a testament to its efforts in discovering, nurturing and empowering the talented.
Six male and female students won third prize for their work in the fields of plant sciences, chemistry, mechanical engineering, translational medical sciences, energy science, and environmental engineering.
Fourth place was shared by seven students in the fields of materials science, botany, mechanical engineering science, and energy science. Twelve students also took fifth place, and 12 came sixth.
The winners said that they spent months of hard work studying scientific books and experimenting in science labs to take the challenge of proving or denying scientific hypotheses and produce innovative ideas.
The Ibdaa Olympiad is an annual scientific contest based on competition through the submission of individual scientific projects in accordance with the standards and controls of the project. The projects are judged by a group of academics and specialists, according to specific scientific criteria, to nominate distinguished projects for the highest competitive stages, and to nominate the best of them to participate in International Science and Engineering Fair in 2022.
Saudi wildlife agency, partners agree 4-month mission to explore secrets of Red Sea
Scientists will join two scientific research and exploration vessels, OceanXplorer and Al Azizi, to study marine life in the relatively unexplored and little understood region
Updated 06 February 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari
RIYADH: The National Center for Wildlife has announced a partnership with the nonprofit ocean exploration organization OceanX and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology to embark on an unprecedented scientific research expedition in the Red Sea.
Scientists will join two scientific research and exploration vessels, OceanXplorer and Al Azizi, to study marine life in the relatively unexplored and little understood region. The four-month mission will cover the entire expanse of the Red Sea, beginning from the Afifi brine pool in Jeddah in the southern Red Sea to the Gulf of Aqaba in the north. The expedition will produce the first-ever comprehensive survey of the area.
The research teams will conduct habitat characterizations, biodiversity inventory and extensive mapping of the Red Sea, with a special focus on shallow-water habitats (corals, mangroves and seagrasses), environmental DNA and metagenomics, seafloor mapping, megafauna and deep-water corals.
“The four-month mission will be carried out in collaboration with the NEOM project, the Amaala and the Red Sea projects, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, King Abdulaziz University, and King Abdulaziz University of Science and Technology,” said Dr. Mohammed Ali Qurban, CEO of the NCW.
Qurban told Arab News that each moment of discovery will be documented with OceanX’s advanced underwater filmmaking tools, and updates from the expedition will be shared with local schools as well as OceanX’s global audience. The mission aims to provide a clear view of Red Sea environments and underscores the extraordinary biodiversity of this invaluable ecosystem, he explained.
He added that the trip will study mammal species, biodiversity and environmental characteristics, both physical and chemical, as well as produce bio-maps of coral reefs, seagrasses, sea turtles, and other organisms found in the Red Sea.
Qurban said that the center is interested in training its newly graduated Saudi marine researchers in the best scientific practices, adding that it will coordinate with schools to organize a live broadcast of the trip and direct dialogues with specialized scientists.
The center has prepared a plan to preserve and publish the data obtained from the exploratory trip and share these data with the appropriate authorities for use in research and business development, Qurban explained, adding that the trip’s output will include a documentary film about the Red Sea.
“The Red Sea is one of the least explored bodies of water, yet it is rich with scientific data and information of great global significance,” said Vincent Pieribone, vice chairman, OceanX. “We are excited to return to the Red Sea and capitalize on our previous research of the region, which we hope will have a meaningful impact on local conservation efforts and also bolster marine research and ocean awareness and education worldwide.”