HSBC completes price stabilization of Saudi-listed Jahez; offering size at $480m

HSBC completes price stabilization of Saudi-listed Jahez; offering size at $480m
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

HSBC completes price stabilization of Saudi-listed Jahez; offering size at $480m

HSBC completes price stabilization of Saudi-listed Jahez; offering size at $480m
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: HSBC Saudi Arabia completed the price stabilization period for recently listed food delivery startup Jahez on Feb. 3, 2022.

The period started on Jan. 5, 2022.

According to the stabilizing manager, the offering size will stand at 2.09 million shares with a value of SR1.8 billion ($480 million).

Saudi stocks recover poise, fueled by strong earnings: Closing bell

Saudi stocks recover poise, fueled by strong earnings: Closing bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks recover poise, fueled by strong earnings: Closing bell

Saudi stocks recover poise, fueled by strong earnings: Closing bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market got off to a firmer start to the trading week as stocks recovered their poise, fueled by optimistic sentiment, earnings, and record oil prices.

TASI, the main index, gained 0.5 percent to 12,204 points, crossing the 12,200 level after two straight days in the red zone. The parallel market, Nomu, edged up by 0.4 percent to 25,316 points.

Among the kingdom’s biggest players, oil giant Aramco slipped 0.27 percent and Al Rajhi Bank edged 0.54 percent higher.

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya topped the gainers, up 10 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

After disclosing their financial results for 2021, telecom firm Etihad Atheeb, Bank Albilad, and Bank AlJazira were all down in today’s session, while Leejam Sports Co. saw a 2.4 percent surge in its share price.

Leejam Sports — which is the operator of the largest Saudi gym chain — earlier recorded its highest ever annual profit for 2021.

Etihad Atheeb led the fallers, declining 2.56 percent, after turning from profits into losses in the nine months ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Amid trading of over 9.9 million shares, shares in Alinma Bank added 0.85 percent following the announcement of a new special unit for derivatives.

In energy trading, oil prices hit their longest streak of weekly gains on Friday since October. Brent crude reached $93.3 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI surged to $92.3 per barrel.

 

Shell, BP could hit $54bn combined profits in 2022 amid soaring energy prices

Shell, BP could hit $54bn combined profits in 2022 amid soaring energy prices
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Shell, BP could hit $54bn combined profits in 2022 amid soaring energy prices

Shell, BP could hit $54bn combined profits in 2022 amid soaring energy prices
  Shell is Europe's biggest oil and gas company and is the world's largest independent producer and trader of liquefied natural gas
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil majors Shell and BP might see their profits skyrocket to around 40 billion pounds sterling ($54 billion) this year, amid soaring petrol and gas prices.

Last week Shell reported annual profits of 14.3 billion pounds sterling, while BP is expected to announce its 2021 annual pre-tax profits of over 13 billion pounds sterling when it reports on Tuesday, 6 Feb., according to the UK's Guardian newspaper. 

Shell is Europe’s biggest oil and gas company and is the world’s largest independent producer and trader of liquefied natural gas. 

The unexpectedly high profits have triggered calls for a windfall tax on energy firms in a bid to ease the cost of living crisis. The UK's energy regulator, Ofgem, announced last week that energy prices would rise by a record-breaking 54 percent for UK households.

BP indicated that it is on course to make GBP15.5 billion profit in 2022, while Shell is expected to have its annual profits grow to GBP23.6 billion by the end of its fiscal year in June, the Guardian reported citing analysts. 

This comes amid some ministers and campaigners urging the government to consider taxing the surpluses of oil producers, to ease the burden of families' high energy bills. 

Shell made $6.4 billion in the final three months of 2021, 16 times more than in the same period of 2020, after oil prices near-doubled to an average of almost $80 a barrel in the quarter and a surge in global gas prices, The Times newspaper reported.

Addressing this, the UK government announced last week a range of measures to limit rising energy bills, including rebates to taxpayers and installment loans. 

 

US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves

US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves
Updated 06 February 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves

US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves
Updated 06 February 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Sunday, raising by 0.44 percent to $41,682 at 1:19 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,017, up by 0.08 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Several US lawmakers have introduced the Virtual Currency Tax Fairness Act of 2022 to enhance the legitimacy of cryptocurrency on Thursday.

The bill would create a workable structure for taxing purchases made in virtual currency, also known as cryptocurrency, the lawmakers explained.

It will also expand the use of cryptocurrency for payments and enhance its legitimacy in the digital economy, according to bitcoin.com.

Lawmakers emphasized that the current law makes daily use of virtual currency almost impossible, hinders people from using it, and hinders the growth of their digital economy.

The Virtual Currency Tax Fairness Act would exempt personal transactions made with virtual currency when the gains are $200 or less, the lawmakers said.

Venezuela

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government has approved a new tax that will affect transactions and payments made in cryptocurrency and foreign currency.

The tax which is called the large financial transaction tax, aims to incentivize the use of the national currency that has lost its relevance in a multi-currency environment like the one present in Venezuela in the last years.

The tax states that any transactions or payments made in foreign currencies or cryptocurrencies, without a limit quantity, will have to pay up to 20 percent over each movement, depending on the nature of it and the companies or persons making them.

Jose Guerra, a Venezuelan economist, believes that this will be a hit to the pocket of the Venezuelans that use foreign currency and cryptocurrencies to store their savings.

“It must be recognized that foreign currency has solved part of the cash problems, reserves of value and savings of everyone in the country. Also crypto assets, to a certain extent. Making this decision is trying to privilege one means of payment over another,” Guerra said.

Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut

Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut
Updated 06 February 2022
Reuters

Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut

Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut
  Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami is the first Arab tech company to list on Nasdaq
Updated 06 February 2022
Reuters

Shares of Anghami Inc. soared more than 80 percent in their Nasdaq debut on Friday following the Middle East and Northern Africa-focused music streaming platform’s $220 million merger with blank-check firm Vistas Media Acquisition Company.


The first Arab tech company to list on Nasdaq, Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami has more than 70 million registered users and partnerships with Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group. 

Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global

Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global

Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global
  On a broader scale, global sukuk issuance has slightly decreased to $147.4 billion in 2021
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sukuk issuances jumped by 37 percent in 2021, totalling $36.9 billion, up from $27 billion the year before, S&P Global Ratings revealed. 

The increase is attributed to the global issuance of foreign-currency denominated sukuk, which has increased by 10 percent in 2021, with large issuances in the Kingdom, such as that by oil giant Saudi Aramco, contributing to the rise. 

On a broader scale, global sukuk issuance has slightly decreased to $147.4 billion in 2021, compared to $148.4 billion in 2020. 

In an earlier report, the credit rating agency expected the volume of sukuk disbursement in 2022 to linger around $145-150 billion without significant growth, amid lower and more expensive global and regional liquidity, increased complexity and reduced financing needs for some core Islamic finance countries.

 

