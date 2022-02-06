You are here

Saudi exchange's parallel market to see two new listings on Feb. 7

Saudi exchange’s parallel market to see two new listings on Feb. 7
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi exchange’s parallel market to see two new listings on Feb. 7

Saudi exchange’s parallel market to see two new listings on Feb. 7
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: As the wave of initial public offerings continues, Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange will see two new listings on its parallel Nomu market on Monday, Feb. 7, as announced by the bourse.

The first company to debut, Gas Arabian Services, had finalized the qualified investors' book-building with a coverage of 47.58 times the total shares offered.

Consequently, the final offer price was fixed at SR90 ($24) per share.

Having been a family business for 30 years, the firm aims to spend an average of 2 years on Nomu before moving to the main market, Faisal Al-Dabal, CEO of the firm, earlier told Asharq.

Headquartered in Dammam, the company has long-term strategic relationships with 28 international companies in the trade sector, according to Al-Dabal.

The second listing to take place is of Obeikan Glass Co.

Riyadh-based Obeikan Glass was founded in 2007 and specializes in glass manufacturing and retail.

The company earlier set its price guidance at SR68 per share, which is a reference for the debut price of the stock.

Both initial public offerings were led by FALCOM Financial Services and obtained approval from the Capital Market Authority in December.

Topics: economy Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia IPO

Profits of Alinma Bank soar 38% to $722m last year

Profits of Alinma Bank soar 38% to $722m last year
Twin building of Alinma Bank with symbol of fish, landmark of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Image: Shutterstock
Updated 8 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Profits of Alinma Bank soar 38% to $722m last year

Profits of Alinma Bank soar 38% to $722m last year
  • The rise in expenses was partly capped by a lower impairment charge for expected losses
Updated 8 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alinma Bank has recorded a 37.8 percent surge in 2021 profits, propelled by higher operating income.

The bank’s net profit reached SR2.7 billion ($722 million), against SR1.97 billion a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Despite an increase of 4.2 percent in expenses, operating income went up by 17.3 percent due to higher income from financing and investment activities, the bank said in a statement.

The rise in expenses was partly capped by a lower impairment charge for expected losses, reaching SR1.27 million during 2021, compared to SR1.42 million a year earlier, it added.

The bank’s assets rose by 10.6 percent year-on-year to SR173 billion, and the profit per share went up from SR0.99 to SR1.31.

Further to the results, the bank had earlier announced the establishment of a special purpose vehicle company, called Alinma SPV Limited, in the Cayman Islands.

With a capital of SR187,500 the newly established unit will manage and execute financial derivatives transactions as well as repurchase agreements with international banks.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Alinma Bank earnings banking

Saudi stocks recover poise, fueled by strong earnings: Closing bell

Saudi stocks recover poise, fueled by strong earnings: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 31 min 10 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks recover poise, fueled by strong earnings: Closing bell

Saudi stocks recover poise, fueled by strong earnings: Closing bell
Updated 31 min 10 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market got off to a firmer start to the trading week as stocks recovered their poise, fueled by optimistic sentiment, earnings, and record oil prices.

TASI, the main index, gained 0.5 percent to 12,204 points, crossing the 12,200 level after two straight days in the red zone. The parallel market, Nomu, edged up by 0.4 percent to 25,316 points.

Among the kingdom’s biggest players, oil giant Aramco slipped 0.27 percent and Al Rajhi Bank edged 0.54 percent higher.

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya topped the gainers, up 10 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

After disclosing their financial results for 2021, telecom firm Etihad Atheeb, Bank Albilad, and Bank AlJazira were all down in today’s session, while Leejam Sports Co. saw a 2.4 percent surge in its share price.

Leejam Sports — which is the operator of the largest Saudi gym chain — earlier recorded its highest ever annual profit for 2021.

Etihad Atheeb led the fallers, declining 2.56 percent, after turning from profits into losses in the nine months ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Amid trading of over 9.9 million shares, shares in Alinma Bank added 0.85 percent following the announcement of a new special unit for derivatives.

In energy trading, oil prices hit their longest streak of weekly gains on Friday since October. Brent crude reached $93.3 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI surged to $92.3 per barrel.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) TASI NOMU

Shell, BP could hit $54bn combined profits in 2022 amid soaring energy prices

Shell, BP could hit $54bn combined profits in 2022 amid soaring energy prices
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Shell, BP could hit $54bn combined profits in 2022 amid soaring energy prices

Shell, BP could hit $54bn combined profits in 2022 amid soaring energy prices
  • Shell is Europe’s biggest oil and gas company and is the world’s largest independent producer and trader of liquefied natural gas
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil majors Shell and BP might see their profits skyrocket to around 40 billion pounds sterling ($54 billion) this year, amid soaring petrol and gas prices.

Last week Shell reported annual profits of 14.3 billion pounds sterling, while BP is expected to announce its 2021 annual pre-tax profits of over 13 billion pounds sterling when it reports on Tuesday, 6 Feb., according to the UK's Guardian newspaper. 

Shell is Europe’s biggest oil and gas company and is the world’s largest independent producer and trader of liquefied natural gas. 

The unexpectedly high profits have triggered calls for a windfall tax on energy firms in a bid to ease the cost of living crisis. The UK's energy regulator, Ofgem, announced last week that energy prices would rise by a record-breaking 54 percent for UK households.

BP indicated that it is on course to make GBP15.5 billion profit in 2022, while Shell is expected to have its annual profits grow to GBP23.6 billion by the end of its fiscal year in June, the Guardian reported citing analysts. 

This comes amid some ministers and campaigners urging the government to consider taxing the surpluses of oil producers, to ease the burden of families' high energy bills. 

Shell made $6.4 billion in the final three months of 2021, 16 times more than in the same period of 2020, after oil prices near-doubled to an average of almost $80 a barrel in the quarter and a surge in global gas prices, The Times newspaper reported.

Addressing this, the UK government announced last week a range of measures to limit rising energy bills, including rebates to taxpayers and installment loans. 

 

Topics: economy Oil Shell BP profits earnings United Kingdom

Irish Kerry Group eyes Middle East expansion with new Jeddah facility, says CEO

Irish Kerry Group eyes Middle East expansion with new Jeddah facility, says CEO
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 11 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Irish Kerry Group eyes Middle East expansion with new Jeddah facility, says CEO

Irish Kerry Group eyes Middle East expansion with new Jeddah facility, says CEO
Updated 11 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Kerry Group, the Irish food and beverage company is planning to use its new facility in Saudi Arabia to export its products to other markets in the region.

Upon launching its new 21,500-square-foot state of the art facility in Jeddah last week, the company’s CEO Edmond Scanlon said the Kingdom is a dynamic food and beverage market.

Over the last four years, Kerry has invested more than €80 million in the region, and this new facility, which is the company's largest in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, or MENAT region, will produce sustainable food ingredients that will be distributed all around the Middle East.

“We see consumers looking for more variety, for more exciting products and more sophisticated products in terms of both taste and nutrition. We see that health and nutrition is a top priority for the Saudi Food and Drug Administration and we see health and nutrition as being a very important aspect of the Vision 2030,” he told Arab News.

He said Kerry can contribute to these objectives in three ways; firstly through developing local suppliers and to supply their manufacturing facility in Jeddah and secondly, providing food and beverage manufacturers with a local supply of food and food and beverage ingredients for the Kingdom and thirdly hiring local people across all functions.

“Looking out into the future, building a center of excellence for food science, for food technology and food innovation will start with recruiting local university graduates,” he said.

He highlighted that the region has good local and global food and beverage manufacturers.

“And we believe we can work with these food and beverage manufacturers to bring the right products for this region into the market for what is a huge consumer base,” he said. 

Kerry also sees the Middle East region as a potential launching pad into Africa. “We’re very excited about taking the innovation from this region into other parts of the Middle East and also into Africa,” he said.

Scanlon highlighted that localization and food security has always been an important objective right across the region. 

“But I believe this objective has only become more important in recent years, especially since COVID-19 has provided a lot of disruption to the overall food supply chain,” he said.

He added:“Kerry’s strategy is a local strategy. We want to source, develop, manufacture and supply products in each country that we operate in. So this is part of our hyperlocal strategy, and we believe that that is very much in line with government aims when we look across the region.”

Kerry Group is currently working through its plans for the next five to 10 years for the region. 

“It's an important aspect of my trip,” said Scanlon, “as I have traveled the region for the last period of time and we've met many customers, we've met many food and beverage manufacturers, we've met many agencies right across the region to understand what the direction is for the food and beverage industry.”

“We see many opportunities to further invest in the region. And we're extremely committed to it. I'm sure we're going to be announcing further expansion plans across the region in the not too distant future,” he added.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Food insecurity Saudi Food and Drug Authority kerry group

US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves

US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves

US lawmakers introduced virtual currency tax fairness act to expand its use: Crypto Moves
Updated 06 February 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Sunday, raising by 0.44 percent to $41,682 at 1:19 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,017, up by 0.08 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other News:

Several US lawmakers have introduced the Virtual Currency Tax Fairness Act of 2022 to enhance the legitimacy of cryptocurrency on Thursday.

The bill would create a workable structure for taxing purchases made in virtual currency, also known as cryptocurrency, the lawmakers explained.

It will also expand the use of cryptocurrency for payments and enhance its legitimacy in the digital economy, according to bitcoin.com.

Lawmakers emphasized that the current law makes daily use of virtual currency almost impossible, hinders people from using it, and hinders the growth of their digital economy.

The Virtual Currency Tax Fairness Act would exempt personal transactions made with virtual currency when the gains are $200 or less, the lawmakers said.

Venezuela

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government has approved a new tax that will affect transactions and payments made in cryptocurrency and foreign currency.

The tax which is called the large financial transaction tax, aims to incentivize the use of the national currency that has lost its relevance in a multi-currency environment like the one present in Venezuela in the last years.

The tax states that any transactions or payments made in foreign currencies or cryptocurrencies, without a limit quantity, will have to pay up to 20 percent over each movement, depending on the nature of it and the companies or persons making them.

Jose Guerra, a Venezuelan economist, believes that this will be a hit to the pocket of the Venezuelans that use foreign currency and cryptocurrencies to store their savings.

“It must be recognized that foreign currency has solved part of the cash problems, reserves of value and savings of everyone in the country. Also crypto assets, to a certain extent. Making this decision is trying to privilege one means of payment over another,” Guerra said.

Topics: CRYPTO cryptocurrency bitcoin ether Ethereum

