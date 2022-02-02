Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut

You are here

Reuters

  • The first Arab tech company to list on Nasdaq, Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami has more than 70 million registered users
Reuters

REUTERS: Shares of Anghami Inc. soared more than 80 percent in their Nasdaq debut on Friday following the Middle East and Northern Africa-focused music streaming platform’s $220 million merger with blank-check firm Vistas Media Acquisition Company
The first Arab tech company to list on Nasdaq, Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami has more than 70 million registered users and partnerships with Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group.

LONDON: An Arabic adaptation of the smash-hit legal drama “Suits,” starring Egyptian star Asser Yassin, is set to launch in Ramadan 2022. Produced by the Cairo-based TVision, in partnership with OSN Original and Universal Studio Group, the show will be one of the biggest adaptations of an international TV show into Arabic.

Speaking to Arab News, Tarek El-Ganainy, CEO of TVision media production, talked about the adaptation. “The journey of ‘Suits’ started almost five years ago. While we were producing SNL, NBC Universal asked us to take a look at their catalogue and ‘Suits’ of course hit me the most because I’m a really big fan of the show.”

“At the time, I thought it was going to be an easy adaptation. We negotiated the rights and we closed the deal quite fast. But the development process soon turned out to be harder than expected. The first writer we got on board translated the script literally,” El-Ganainy said. “There was nothing different or creative about it in any way.”

So much of the appeal lies in cultural references, the context and the nature of the dialogue between characters.

“We tried to adapt the show to make it Arabic and to appeal to an Arab audience, without losing its essence. For example, we were very interested in keeping the movie quotes, this was always fun in the US version,” he said in reference to the scenes where the two main characters exchange movie quotes.

“Doing this in the Arabic version will attract viewers even more because you will see the two main characters making jokes through movie quotes, but in Arabic and quoting films that we are all familiar with.”

Remaking a popular TV show in a different language is a challenging process that requires a strict balance between remaining faithful to the original text and also preserving the culture of the context in which the adapted show is set.

Recently, Netflix released its first Arabic film, an adaptation of the Italian film “Perfetti Sconosciutti” or “Perfect Strangers” featuring renowned actors from Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan.

There was a strong backlash from Egyptian audiences and the film was accused of “promoting homosexuality” and “destroying family values,” despite being the most-watched film in Egypt a few days after its release. One lawyer even argued that Netflix should be banned altogether

“I did not have this problem with ‘Suits’ because at the end of the day it’s an office drama, and it’s also a TV show,” El-Ganainy said. “Unlike cinema, TV shows have their own set of rules and there’s more freedom and room for adaptability and originality.”

While the Arabic version is heavily based on the US show, El-Ganainy insisted that the audience will be able to see the originality of remake, which has tried to maintain Arab values and culture.

“For example, the storyline of the main character Mike and his grandmother. In the Arab world, no one puts their grandmother in a nursing home, you would be viewed as a bad person, even though in the US version Mike was doing all what he was doing to continue paying for her nursing home and care.”

“The biggest challenge for us was to take something as humongous as ‘Suits,’ and make it our own,” El-Ganainy said. “I believe that the people waiting for us to fail are just as important as those cheering for our success because those are the people that we want to prove to that we can do this because we care about the show.”

DUBAI: The Media Rating Company and Nielsen will soon launch their new TV and video audience measurement (TAM) service in Saudi Arabia, in an attempt to help marketers better understand consumers in the Kingdom. The system has been licensed by the General Commission for Audio Visual and Advertising Industry Board.

The project got underway almost four years ago. Nielsen was selected as a partner in 2019. But the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 meant the launch of the project was delayed.

“Saudi is the biggest market in the region, and we don’t have a scientific approach (to measuring TV and video data in the Kingdom),” MRC CEO Bandar Al-Mashhadi told Arab News.

The TAM system will collect data from an audience of 2,000 households, chosen to represent as wide a selection of the population as possible. The data aims to paint a precise picture of the size and demographics of TV audiences and how they engage with content.

As the Gulf’s largest market, Saudi attracts the highest marketing budgets and ad spends in the region, making it particularly lucrative for those advertisers who best understand their audiences in the Kingdom.

“We have noticed that the whole industry — broadcasters, advertisers, and agencies — have all reached the conclusion that it is significantly important to move forward with a solution that is based on a scientific approach rather than assumptions, or interviews and surveys,” said Al-Mashhadi. “And I think this is one of the times that everybody is really pushing forward to make this happen.”

MRC selected Nielsen as its partner for the people-meter project as the US data and analytics consultancy has significant experience — it measures TV audiences in more than 40 markets around the world, which is more than any other TAM provider.

“They (Nielsen) have also been working in the region, so they understand the culture, hierarchies, and the ecosystem,” Al-Mashadi added.

“If you look to any developed market or region around the world, audience measurement systems are very well established,” Sarah Messer, the managing director of Nielsen Media MENAP, told Arab News.

“They’re run by an industry committee and adopted by the whole industry and therefore adhere to certain measures and rules. And that’s what we would call (the) gold standard,” she added.

TAM has two main objectives: To help broadcasters understand how viewers consume their content and to offer advertisers insights into their target audiences.

Al-Mashhadi says TAM will help broadcasters make the distinction between good and bad content “based on viewership,” and will also mean that “advertisers can understand how they can reach their … target segment based on the ad itself.”

MRC is currently offering annual subscriptions to clients, who will have access to the latest overnight data by 10 a.m. the following morning, according to Al-Mashhadi.

MRC’s current mandate is to implement the solution in Saudi only “given that it is the biggest market,” Al-Mashhadi said, but it is “more than happy to venture into the GCC area or even Egypt” in future, depending on demand.

MRC will hold a launch event in Saudi Arabia this month for the project. Al-Mashhadi said that MRC is aligning itself with Saudi Vision 2030 by “bringing the sourcing of data in a scientific way back into Saudi.”

Facebook-owner Meta says it will pay new $2 million UK fine

The CMA said on Friday that Meta had failed to comply with certain aspects of its requirements. (AFP)
The CMA said on Friday that Meta had failed to comply with certain aspects of its requirements. (AFP)
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

Facebook-owner Meta says it will pay new $2 million UK fine

The CMA said on Friday that Meta had failed to comply with certain aspects of its requirements. (AFP)
  • Meta to pay 1.5 million pound fine over issues regarding its purchase of Giphy
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s competition regulator said on Friday it had fined Facebook-owner Meta 1.5 million pounds ($2 million) over fresh issues regarding its purchase of Giphy, a sanction that the US firm said it would accept.
Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has taken a tough line with major tech groups in recent years, investigating their dominance of markets such as digital advertising and seeking to block the Facebook-Giphy deal.
The CMA ordered Meta to sell animated images platform Giphy, which it acquired for a reported $400 million in May 2020, after it decided the remedies offered by the US company did not answer its concerns over the impact to digital advertising.
The CMA said on Friday that Meta had failed to comply with certain aspects of its requirements in regard to the handling of Giphy, with the US firm failing to notify the UK regulator that key staff had left.

Fear, hatred, chaos: Iranian disinformation unit targets Jews on Facebook

After being approached by FakeReporter, Facebook and Twitter reportedly deactivated the Iranian group’s pages and associated profiles. (Shutterstock)
After being approached by FakeReporter, Facebook and Twitter reportedly deactivated the Iranian group’s pages and associated profiles. (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News

Fear, hatred, chaos: Iranian disinformation unit targets Jews on Facebook

After being approached by FakeReporter, Facebook and Twitter reportedly deactivated the Iranian group’s pages and associated profiles. (Shutterstock)
  • Iranian disinformation unit has been targeting ultra-Orthodox and nationalist Jews
  • Facebook said accounts were likely an attempt of the networks to resurface after some were taken down in March
Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian disinformation unit has been targeting ultra-Orthodox and nationalist Jews on Facebook in a bid to inflame tensions with Palestinians in Israel, a watchdog has revealed.

According to Israeli disinformation monitor organization FakeReporter, the suspected online campaign reportedly operated across various social media platforms, including Facebook, and posed as an ultra-Orthodox Jewish news group supporting extreme right-wing groups.

The watchdog claimed that the goal of the campaign was to fuel “religious war” by amplifying “fear, hatred, and chaos.”

After being approached by FakeReporter, Facebook and Twitter reportedly deactivated the group’s pages and associated profiles. The network, however, has remained active on Telegram.

Facebook said the accounts were likely an attempt of the networks to resurface after some were taken down in March.

The group Aduk (or strictly religious) was created as a Hebrew acronym of virtual religious union for the religious community. It shared articles and posts supporting far-right politicians, encouraged protests, and incited anti-government and anti-Arab sentiment.

FakeReporter chief executive officer, Achiya Schatz, said: “We see this network rise up following the events in May, when Israel was at one of the lowest points in its history in the relations between Jewish and Arab citizens.”

He noted that the networks had gone to extreme lengths to look genuine, including stealing online identities and creating fake shops in Israeli towns.

“It’s another concern because these networks are becoming more and more developed, to see them connecting with such extremists and violent groups ... they’re very fluent in Israeli politics,” Schatz added.

Social media sites have been under fire over the last year for the large numbers of disinformation networks that operate on their platforms. These networks spread propaganda on topics relating to COVID-19, vaccines, and climate change, and have incited extremism, tensions, and violence.

Meta’s 2021 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior report revealed that the platform had dismantled at least 52 disinformation networks that originated in more than 30 countries.

In December alone, Meta removed eight Facebook accounts and 126 Instagram accounts from Iran that primarily targeted audiences in the UK with propaganda.

Stocks fall as Facebook parent company Meta plummets 25 percent

Meta sank after forecasting revenue well below analysts’ expectations for the current quarter. (AFP)
Meta sank after forecasting revenue well below analysts’ expectations for the current quarter. (AFP)
Updated 03 February 2022
AFP

Stocks fall as Facebook parent company Meta plummets 25 percent

Meta sank after forecasting revenue well below analysts’ expectations for the current quarter. (AFP)
  • Meta shares fall by 24.9 percent on Wall Street, erasing more than $220 billion in market value, the largest drop in history
  • The steep drop weighed on fellow social media company Twitter, which shed 5.4 percent
Updated 03 February 2022
AFP

Stocks fell on Wall Street Thursday as Facebook parent company Meta plunged 24.9 percent, erasing more than $220 billion in market value, the largest drop in history.
Meta’s lofty stock price, as with several other big communications and technology companies, has an outsize influence on markets because of the company’s huge size. That means a big swing in either direction for such a company can do much to sink or lift the broader market.
The S&P 500 index fell 1.4 percent as of 11:29 a.m. Eastern and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.2 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 260 points, or 0.7 percent, to 35,383.
Meta sank after forecasting revenue well below analysts’ expectations for the current quarter, a disappointment for a company that investors have become accustomed to delivering spectacular growth. It also reported a rare decline in profit due to a sharp increase in expenses as it invests in transforming itself into a virtual reality-based company.
The steep drop weighed on fellow social media company Twitter, which shed 5.4 percent. Snapchat’s parent company Snap sank 20.5 percent and Pinterest lost 8 percent.
Communications and technology stocks had some of the biggest losses. The sectors have been behind much of the choppiness in markets since the beginning of the year as investors shift money in expectation of rising interest rates. Higher rates make shares in high-flying tech companies and other expensive growth stocks relatively less attractive to investors.
Bond yields rose sharply on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used as a benchmark to set interest rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, rose to 1.83 percent from 1.76 percent late Wednesday.
Wall Street anticipates the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate hike to come in March and are cautiously watching for how it paces future increases to help fight rising inflation.
Investors also have their eyes on monetary policy updates in Europe. The Bank of England raised interest rates for the second time in three months on Thursday, putting the United Kingdom far ahead of the rest of Europe and the US in moving to tame surging inflation that is squeezing consumers and businesses.
In contrast, the European Central Bank doesn’t plan to raise rates until 2023 despite record inflation, blaming it on temporary factors. But it has decided the economic recovery is strong enough to start carefully dialing back some of its stimulus efforts over the next year.
Spotify slumped 13.2 percent after the leading music-streaming service gave investors a weak forecast for a closely watched measure of its earnings. The company has come under pressure after Neil Young pulled his music from its platform to protest the spreading of COVID-19 misinformation by Spotify’s star podcaster, Joe Rogan. Other musicians have followed.
The losses on Wall Street threaten to end a run of solid daily gains for the major indexes this week, though they are still on track for weekly gains.
Investors had several earnings reports to review, with mixed outcomes for stocks. Wireless carrier T-Mobile rose 10.3 percent after reporting strong results. Health insurer Humana rose 6.2 percent and upscale clothing company Ralph Lauren rose 5.3 percent after also reporting encouraging financial results.
The slump for stocks was broad. Retailers, industrial companies and energy companies also fell. Household and personal goods makers eked out gains.
Investors are also preparing for the latest update on the recovering jobs market. The Labor Department will release its monthly report for January on Friday.

