Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan tops Nomu on debut as it eyes industry expansion

Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan tops Nomu on debut as it eyes industry expansion
(Shutterstock)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan tops Nomu on debut as it eyes industry expansion

Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan tops Nomu on debut as it eyes industry expansion
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Obeikan Glass Co. has seen its shares soar 30 percent on its stock exchange debut, topping Saudi exchange’s parallel market, Nomu.

Shares hit SR88.4 ($23.6) at noon Saudi time, after the price guidance was set at SR68.

The company’s chief Fayez Abdulrazzag told Argaam that “the company’s management is working on finalizing the required paperwork to transition to the main market.”  

The decision to list came amid expansion plans to new transformative industries, which the executive said will “strengthen its financial position, enhance shareholders’ equity and have a positive impact on the company’s market value.”

He revealed a positive outlook for the firm’s financial performance going forward, supported by better selling prices and plans to reduce costs.

Addressing the supply chain crisis which weighed on businesses all over the world, Abdulrazzag said it had no impact on Obeikan’s operations, particularly in 2021.

The glass manufacturing company, which was founded in 2007, holds 50 percent of the Kingdom’s float glass market, according to the CEO. It exports its products to over 45 countries across the globe.

Topics: Obeikan NOMU

Binance warns crypto investors about SMS scam: Crypto Moves

Binance warns crypto investors about SMS scam: Crypto Moves
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 9 min 57 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Binance warns crypto investors about SMS scam: Crypto Moves

Binance warns crypto investors about SMS scam: Crypto Moves
  • Binance is not the only crypto exchange that has been targeted by scammers using SMS scam tactics
Updated 9 min 57 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 1.74 percent to $42,420 at 1:12 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,067, up by 1.59 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other News:

Crypto exchange Binance has warned investors about an SMS scam, in which scammers sent SMS messages to crypto users informing them of a withdrawal request from an unknown IP address that they may want to cancel.

"There is a massive phishing scam via SMS with a link to cancel withdrawals. It leads to a phishing website to harvest your credentials," Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance tweeted.

Zhao also advised that users should always go directly to the Binance website via a bookmark or type the URL into the browser. "Never click on links from SMS."

Binance is not the only crypto exchange that has been targeted by scammers using SMS scam tactics.

In August last year, the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange Coinbase similarly warned of a phishing scam targeting Coinbase users.

Mining

The personal income tax of individual crypto miners who withdraw their earnings in the traditional financial system cannot be less than 15 percent, the head of the Russian Industry Committee at the State Duma, Vladimir Gutenev has recently stated.

Gutenev added that the minimum tax rate for companies or sole traders engaged in cryptocurrency mining as a business activity should be at least 6 percent, according to Bitcoin.com.

He explained at a press conference that if cryptocurrencies are to be treated as securities in the Russian Federation, income tax must be paid when the mined coins are cashed out.

However, the legal status of cryptocurrency mining and other related activities in Russia has not yet been determined.

Russia government institutions are currently deciding how to define Moscow's regulatory approach.

Topics: economy CRYPTO cryptocurrencies bitcoin mining bitcoin

Saudi delivery startup BARQ secures $4m seed round

Saudi delivery startup BARQ secures $4m seed round
Updated 15 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi delivery startup BARQ secures $4m seed round

Saudi delivery startup BARQ secures $4m seed round
Updated 15 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi delivery startup BARQ has secured $4 million in a seed round.

The money will be used to expand the firm’s geographic footprint in the Kingdom and diversify its product offerings.

The round was led by early stage venture capitalists OTF Jasoor Ventures, and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund — a Middle East and North Africa-focused investment fund according to Magnitt.

Sultan Holding, Saudi Venture Capital Co., family offices, and angel investors have also participated in as well.

“Technology is the heart of our startup; our location-driven solutions built using machine learning, route optimization, process automation, and chatbots help optimize the delivery process and cater to their fast-growing business needs,” Magnitt reported, citing BARQ executive Mohammad AlMarwani.

Founded in 2020, the startup provides prompt deliveries to business through its latest up to date delivery technologies

Topics: BARQ Delivery Saudi Arabia

UAE’s AD Ports is set to list after raising $1bn from IPO

UAE’s AD Ports is set to list after raising $1bn from IPO
Updated 51 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

UAE's AD Ports is set to list after raising $1bn from IPO

UAE’s AD Ports is set to list after raising $1bn from IPO
Updated 51 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Ports Group announced the listing of its shares on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange will begin on Feb. 8, following its closing of 4 billion dirhams ($1 billion) in an initial public offering. 

The amount raised will be used to accelerate the company’s local and international expansion plans, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office reported. 

“With 90 percent of global trade travelling by sea, AD Ports Group plays a key role linking Abu Dhabi to markets around the world and facilitating economic diversification,” chairman of ADX, Hisham Khalid Tawfiq Abdulkhaliq Malak, commented. 

Based in the capital of UAE, AD Ports Group is part of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co., known as ADQ, as it holds a majority of 75.4 percent stake in the entity.

Topics: AD Ports Abu Dhabi Ports group Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks for five-year sukuk sale: document

Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks for five-year sukuk sale: document
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 07 February 2022
Reuters

Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks for five-year sukuk sale: document

Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks for five-year sukuk sale: document
Updated 07 February 2022
Reuters

DUBAI, Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, has hired banks to arrange a sale of five-year US dollar-denominated sukuk, a document showed on Monday.

Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, KFH Capital, HSBC, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector will arrange investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed.

A benchmark issuance, typically at least $500 million, of senior unsecured sukuk will follow, subject to market conditions, the document said.

Topics: economy Dubai UAE Sukuk Islamic finance GCC

Lithium prices to hinder energy transition; Ford to cut vehicle production: NRG matters

Lithium prices to hinder energy transition; Ford to cut vehicle production: NRG matters
Updated 07 February 2022
REEM WALID 

Lithium prices to hinder energy transition; Ford to cut vehicle production: NRG matters

Lithium prices to hinder energy transition; Ford to cut vehicle production: NRG matters
Updated 07 February 2022
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The energy sector is being swamped with shortages as a lack of certain key materials and supplies have led to warnings of power cuts and an increase in prices.

Looking at the bigger picture:

  • A deficiency in lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide — used for manufacturing batteries for mobiles and electric cars — has accounted for a sharp rise in prices, the Financial Times reported. The jump in costs is projected to hinder the energy transition process.
  •  The French government is allowing electricity producers to burn more coal through February to secure enough electricity supply, Bloomberg reported. This comes after the nation’s grid operator warned there could be power shortages.
  • The US Postal Service says it has capacity to order more than the 5,000 electric vehicles it has already purchased if extra funds from the Congress are made available, Bloomberg reported. With no such funding at hand, the agency is forced to “make fiscally responsible decisions,” which will include purchasing gasoline powered vehicles, Bloomberg reported, citing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
  • Egypt's Environment Ministry is working with the Egyptian stock exchange on a proposal to set up a platform that would allow companies to buy and sell carbon credits, local newspaper Al Mal reported.

Through a micro lens: 

  • American multinational automobile manufacturer Ford will cut vehicle production of multiple vital cars in the upcoming week amid global semiconductor chips shortage, CNBC reported. The vehicles affected include the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover and Bronco SUV, among others. 
Topics: LITHIUM electric vehicles

