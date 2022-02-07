You are here

  • Home
  • Tech hackathon launched to connect elderly Saudis to youth 

Tech hackathon launched to connect elderly Saudis to youth 

Tech hackathon launched to connect elderly Saudis to youth 
The Family Affairs Council and the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue sign a joint cooperation agreement, Feb. 7, 2022. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gecry

Updated 28 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

Tech hackathon launched to connect elderly Saudis to youth 

Tech hackathon launched to connect elderly Saudis to youth 
  • The Technical Hackathon for All is organized by the Family Affairs Council in partnership with several government entities
  • Organizers are encouraging young Saudis to register for the program and develop adaptive technology solutions to serve the elderly
Updated 28 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: A hackathon to promote tech literacy among elderly Saudis launched on Sunday, with ambitions to build tools, applications and online platforms that help in day-to-day life.

The program aims to improve the quality of life of elderly Saudis in the modern digital age.

The Technical Hackathon for All is organized by the Family Affairs Council in partnership with several government entities.

Organizers said that the event is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and is in line with one of the main pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 — to promote and support a culture of collective innovation.

As part of the collective aspect, organizers are encouraging young Saudis to register for the program and develop adaptive technology solutions to serve the elderly.

The hackathon focuses on promoting digital inclusion to help the elderly by creating solutions within three tracks.

The first, lifestyle improvement, will target the execution of daily tasks by creating tools to help the elderly become self-sufficient, including smart home systems.

The second goal is enhancing digital awareness and technical empowerment. Organizers aim to boost the confidence and ability of the elderly to keep pace with technology, bridging the gap between generations and eliminating social isolation.

The final target, free path, promotes youth innovation and autonomy by encouraging young Saudis to build new products and smart solutions for the elderly.

The Hackathon journey has four stages.

The first stage now taking place involves the submission of ideas to an online portal from Feb. 6-26. The second stage, on March 3, will see organizers announce the qualifiers who will take part in the hackathon. In the third and fourth stages, the hackathon will officially begin from March 10-12. The final day will conclude with an award ceremony for the winners.

The Family Affairs Council, represented by the Committee for the Elderly, is seeking to attract young people who are experts in elderly care, programming and graphic design to the event. A total of $35,185 in prize money is up for grabs.

Registration is now open through the official portal at fachack.com.

Topics: Technical Hackathon for All Family Affairs Council Saudi Vision 2030

Related

(Twitter: @AlMashtalSpace)
Saudi Arabia
Urban hackathon highlights future of ‘green’ Riyadh
Experts take part in hackathon to provide technical solutions for charity work
Saudi Arabia
Experts take part in hackathon to provide technical solutions for charity work

Foreign pilgrims required to present negative COVID-19 test certificate on arrival in Saudi Arabia

Foreign pilgrims required to present negative COVID-19 test certificate on arrival in Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

Foreign pilgrims required to present negative COVID-19 test certificate on arrival in Saudi Arabia

Foreign pilgrims required to present negative COVID-19 test certificate on arrival in Saudi Arabia
  • The test must be taken no more than 48 hours before the pilgrim departs for the Kingdom
  • The ruling will come into effect on Wednesday at 1 a.m.
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Foreign pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah are required to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test certificate on arrival in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Monday.

The test must be taken no more than 48 hours before the pilgrim departs for the Kingdom and the ruling will come into effect on Wednesday at 1 a.m.

The test must be taken regardless of the pilgrim’s vaccination status, the ministry added.   

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Umrah pilgrims

Related

Saudi Arabia reports 3,747 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 3,747 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Umrah pilgrims given 34 paths in socially-distanced Tawaf area
Saudi Arabia
Umrah pilgrims given 34 paths in socially-distanced Tawaf area

Saudi Arabia reports 3,747 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 3,747 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 3,747 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 3,747 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 670,780
  • A total of 8,957 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 3,747 new infections on Monday.

Of the new cases, 1,242 were recorded in Riyadh, 245 in Jeddah, 205 in Dammam, and 133 in Hofuf. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 670,780 after 4,083 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,957 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 58.5 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Turkey’s Erdogan says he tested positive for COVID-19
Middle-East
Turkey’s Erdogan says he tested positive for COVID-19

Crunch time for Saudi Arabia’s ‘klaija capital’

Such is the popularity of the crispy cookie that a klaija festival has been held in Buraidah, the capital of the Qassim region, every year since 2009. (Supplied)
Such is the popularity of the crispy cookie that a klaija festival has been held in Buraidah, the capital of the Qassim region, every year since 2009. (Supplied)
Updated 06 February 2022
Nada Hameed

Crunch time for Saudi Arabia’s ‘klaija capital’

Such is the popularity of the crispy cookie that a klaija festival has been held in Buraidah, the capital of the Qassim region, every year since 2009. (Supplied)
  • Buraidah festival extended as popular treat founds fame locally and globally
Updated 06 February 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: With its crunchy texture on the outside and soft filling consisting of molasses, dates and cinnamon, klaija have long been one of Saudi Arabia’s favorite sweets.

The dessert from the Qassim region in the heart of the Kingdom is usually made and served in winter with Saudi coffee.
It is believed to have made its way through Iraq around 500 years ago before becoming an integral part of the Saudi culture and cuisine.
Such is the popularity of the crispy cookie that a klaija festival has been held in Buraidah, capital of the Qassim region, every year since 2009.
The festival marked its 13th edition this year and kicked off on Jan. 26 for 10 days. Due to its popularity, Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal extended the festival until Feb. 8.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The dessert from the Qassim region in the heart of the Kingdom is usually made and served in winter with Saudi coffee.

• The festival marked its 13th edition this year and kicked off on Jan. 26 for 10 days. Due to its popularity, Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal extended the festival until Feb. 8.

• This year the festival recorded impressive sales of SR1 million in its first five days, while the 12th edition of the event recorded an income of about SR7 million.

Scores of local Saudi women and families gathered to sell their freshly baked homemade dessert and other treats.
In November 2021, UNESCO included Buraidah in its “creative cities network” for its standing in gastronomy.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Qassim governor said: “It is a chance to show local and international guests our products and appreciate Buraidah for this global achievement.”
The festival, organized by Qassim Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aims to create economic opportunities for locals and their families, and help market their products.
This year the festival recorded impressive sales of SR1 million in its first five days, while the 12th edition of the event recorded an income of about SR7 million.
About 300 families from Qassim took part in the festival this year, with visitors enjoying the traditional dessert and witnessing klaija being made at cooking stations.
Locals expertly showed off their klaija-making skills, from kneading the dough to preparing the filling, and molding and baking the treats.
The crispy cookies are made of wheat flour and stuffed with dates, honey, ghee, olive oil, sugar or date molasses, saffron, ginger powder, cardamom and cinnamon. It is then brushed with egg wash to give it a shiny golden-brown color once baked.
Visitors often buy klaija in bulk to treat their families and friends living abroad. It is free of preservatives and has a long shelf life.
With more than 35 years’ experience, Umm Abdullah is one of the best-known klaija makers in Saudi Arabia.
She has been taking part in the klaija festival since its first edition. Abdullah’s klaijas are popular not only in Qassim but also worldwide.
“I receive orders from the US, India, Bahrain and Kuwait,” she told Arab News.
While younger people experiment making the dessert with different fillings, Umm Abdullah says the secret of her success “is sticking to the age-old traditional recipe and using the traditional klaija oven to get the perfect brown color and crust.”
The festival also featured many other activities and programs, including folkloric shows.

Topics: Buraida festival klaija festival

Related

Saudi food giant Savola’s 2021 profit plummets 76% on tax pressure
Business & Economy
Saudi food giant Savola’s 2021 profit plummets 76% on tax pressure
The authority is organizing the festival to provide a local platform that celebrates the Saudi culinary arts. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi food festival kicks off next week in Jeddah

Morocco announces support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030

Morocco announces support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

Morocco announces support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030

Morocco announces support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030
  • Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister spoke to his Moroccan counterpart on the telephone
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Morocco announced its support for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh on Sunday.

“By royal instruction, Morocco announces its support for Saudi Arabia’s candidacy file to host Expo 2030 in the city of Riyadh,” the country’s foreign ministry said on Twitter.

Earlier, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita spoke to his Saudi counterpart.

During the telephone call, Prince Faisal bin Farhan thanked Bourita for Morocco's support for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

They also discussed regional and international developments of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Morocco World Expo 2030 Riyadh

Related

Saudi crown prince thanks UAE for supporting Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince thanks UAE for supporting Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030
Saudi Arabia praises Malaysia’s support for Kingdom’s request to host Expo 2030
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia praises Malaysia’s support for Kingdom’s request to host Expo 2030

Saudia Workshop launches performing arts classes in KSA

The numerous workshops include cinematography, acting, scenario writing, film directing, TV and radio presenting, and much more (source from the website)
The numerous workshops include cinematography, acting, scenario writing, film directing, TV and radio presenting, and much more (source from the website)
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

Saudia Workshop launches performing arts classes in KSA

The numerous workshops include cinematography, acting, scenario writing, film directing, TV and radio presenting, and much more (source from the website)
  • The platform offers a variety of workshops on the performing arts, with every one approved by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Al-Wasael Creative Marketing launched its platform Saudia Workshop in December as a creative outlet for those interested in the performing and visual arts in the Kingdom.
Saudia Workshop emerged from a Saudi-Egyptian partnership to encourage the country’s arts and culture scene.
Ahmad and Labeb Kabli founded Saudia Workshop as a collaboration between Al-Wasael Creative Marketing and their Egyptian counterparts Egycast and Dahab Academy, owned by Mohammed Abo El-Dahab.
The collaboration aims at fostering the Kingdom’s growing arts and culture sector.
Ahmad Kabli told Arab News: “Our platform aims to provide talents inside Saudi Arabia with the opportunity to express themselves through our workshops and find their footing in (the) arts as a career.”

Our platform aims to provide talents inside Saudi Arabia with the opportunity to express themselves through our workshops and find their footing in (the) arts as a career.

Ahmad and Labeb Kabli

The platform offers a variety of workshops on the performing arts, with every one approved by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture.
The workshops, which will be conducted by prominent actors, directors, and leading figures from the arts, include cinematography, acting, scenario writing, film directing, television, and radio presenting.
The workshops currently being provided include an acting workshop by Egyptian movie star Ahmad Zaher, scenarist and film director and writer Medhat El-Adl, broadcasting with TV personality and presenter Enas Gohar, acting with theater expert and actor Shadi El-Dali, and a film directing workshop with Adel Adeeb.
“The gap in performing arts signaled that arts and culture required cultivation. For that, Saudia Workshop was born, marking a new era of discovering local talents and exporting them to the world,” said Kabli.
The workshops are open to people aged 18 and above in Jeddah.
Saudi Arabia has been promoting its arts and cultural scene for several years.
The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran is offering courses for film and the performing arts. It has offered online courses during the pandemic.
Kabli said that Saudia Workshop would soon expand its outreach to serve areas such as Riyadh and the Eastern Province.
“We are offering top talents to have a chance of getting nominated to participate in movies, series, and programs via our collaboration with production houses and movie superstars.”

Topics: Saudi Al-Wasael Creative Marketing

Related

The association will serve as a bridging platform between visual arts and culture for Saudi professionals. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Visual Arts Association to bolster Saudi artists
Saudi Visual Arts Authority gets board of directors
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Visual Arts Authority gets board of directors

Latest updates

Tech hackathon launched to connect elderly Saudis to youth 
Tech hackathon launched to connect elderly Saudis to youth 
Huawei debuts flagship smartphones — P50 Pro and P50 Pocket — in the region 
Pablo Ning, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group — Middle East and Africa. (Supplied)
Libyan parliament interviews prime minister candidates
Libyan parliament interviews prime minister candidates
Muslim schoolboy in London forced to stop praying by teacher who saw it as ‘act of defiance’
Muslim schoolboy in London forced to stop praying by teacher who saw it as ‘act of defiance’
Trump’s Truth Social app, self-proclaimed foe of Big Tech, needs Apple and Google to survive
A person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with it's website on a computer screen in the backgrounD. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.