Tech hackathon launched to connect elderly Saudis to youth 

RIYADH: A hackathon to promote tech literacy among elderly Saudis launched on Sunday, with ambitions to build tools, applications and online platforms that help in day-to-day life.

The program aims to improve the quality of life of elderly Saudis in the modern digital age.

The Technical Hackathon for All is organized by the Family Affairs Council in partnership with several government entities.

Organizers said that the event is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and is in line with one of the main pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 — to promote and support a culture of collective innovation.

As part of the collective aspect, organizers are encouraging young Saudis to register for the program and develop adaptive technology solutions to serve the elderly.

The hackathon focuses on promoting digital inclusion to help the elderly by creating solutions within three tracks.

The first, lifestyle improvement, will target the execution of daily tasks by creating tools to help the elderly become self-sufficient, including smart home systems.

The second goal is enhancing digital awareness and technical empowerment. Organizers aim to boost the confidence and ability of the elderly to keep pace with technology, bridging the gap between generations and eliminating social isolation.

The final target, free path, promotes youth innovation and autonomy by encouraging young Saudis to build new products and smart solutions for the elderly.

The Hackathon journey has four stages.

The first stage now taking place involves the submission of ideas to an online portal from Feb. 6-26. The second stage, on March 3, will see organizers announce the qualifiers who will take part in the hackathon. In the third and fourth stages, the hackathon will officially begin from March 10-12. The final day will conclude with an award ceremony for the winners.

The Family Affairs Council, represented by the Committee for the Elderly, is seeking to attract young people who are experts in elderly care, programming and graphic design to the event. A total of $35,185 in prize money is up for grabs.

Registration is now open through the official portal at fachack.com.