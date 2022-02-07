You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi food authority seizes 2,100 kg of falsely labeled food

Saudi food authority seizes 2,100 kg of falsely labeled food

SFDA seizes 2,100 kg of falsely labeled food. (Twitter: @Saudi_FDA)
SFDA seizes 2,100 kg of falsely labeled food. (Twitter: @Saudi_FDA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b4cwc

Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

Saudi food authority seizes 2,100 kg of falsely labeled food

SFDA seizes 2,100 kg of falsely labeled food. (Twitter: @Saudi_FDA)
  • The SFDA has the power to take legal action against companies that fail to comply with industry regulations
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said it seized more than 2,100 kg of food products from a warehouse in Riyadh that made false claims about the goods’ country of origin.

The company was also issued with a penalty in accordance with related regulations, the SFDA said.

The authority said it confiscated 2,139 kg of assorted dry food products from the warehouse following a routine inspection to verify its compliance with industry regulations and approved food controls.

It said the facility was found to have altered the outer packaging of the seized items to disguise their true origins.

The SFDA has the power to take legal action against companies that fail to comply with industry regulations. It urged consumers to report any such violations by calling the unified number (19999) or via the Tammini app.

Topics: Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)

Related

Saudi Food and Drug Authority seized 14 tons of expired foodstuffs in warehouses in Jeddah. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi food authority seizes 14 tons of illegal food products in Jeddah
Saudi food authority carries out 2,731 inspection visits across KSA photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi food authority carries out 2,731 inspection visits across KSA

Tales of Arabia pulling in crowds for Riyadh Season theater experience

Being staged until Feb. 11 at Boulevard Riyadh City, one of 14 Riyadh Season zones, the play has been written by Jude Christian, directed by Will Tacket, and produced by Zina Ashour. (Supplied)
Being staged until Feb. 11 at Boulevard Riyadh City, one of 14 Riyadh Season zones, the play has been written by Jude Christian, directed by Will Tacket, and produced by Zina Ashour. (Supplied)
Updated 42 min 9 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Tales of Arabia pulling in crowds for Riyadh Season theater experience

Being staged until Feb. 11 at Boulevard Riyadh City, one of 14 Riyadh Season zones, the play has been written by Jude Christian, directed by Will Tacket, and produced by Zina Ashour. (Supplied)
  • More than 80 Saudi artists, including actors and technicians, who prepped and rehearsed in London, are participating in the play
Updated 42 min 9 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Thousands of visitors have been flocking to shows, performances, and events throughout the Riyadh Season festival of entertainment.
And “Kan Ya Makan,” a play recounting the traditional stories of “One Thousand and One Nights,” is the latest production drawing crowds to the Saudi capital.
Being staged until Feb. 11 at Boulevard Riyadh City, one of 14 Riyadh Season zones, the play has been written by Jude Christian, directed by Will Tacket, and produced by Zina Ashour.
Its main character, Furat, tells imaginary stories using visual technologies, puppet shows, acrobatics, drawing in the air, dancing, and live music.
Ashour told Arab News: “I got the inspiration from my imagination two years ago and I started writing it … then I found the right people to make it happen. I am happy that this happened in Saudi Arabia because the reaction of Saudi audiences has been extraordinary. I love their excitement and I have been so happy to see kids attending the theater.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• And ‘Kan Ya Makan,’ a play recounting the traditional stories of ‘One Thousand and One Nights,’ is the latest production drawing crowds to the Saudi capital.

• More than 80 Saudi artists, including actors and technicians, who prepped and rehearsed in London, are participating in the play.

Tacket said: “The play was solely Zina’s idea, and it was her dream to see it happen. It was always her vision to make a different version of the ‘Arabian Nights’ that looked at the way women work in society; so, we combined both.”
Christian said: “The play was a combination of two things: The passion Zina had for ‘Arabian Nights’ tales and the role of women in modern society.
“I had a conversation with Zina and talked about two things, her passion for the stories, culture, and how important these stories are for Arabs as they grew up listening to them, and how people live life today.
“So, we wanted to make a love story about two young people who are starting their life together and navigating how hard it is to grow up and find yourself in this world. Also, how hard it is to grow with somebody else.
“She wanted to create this brilliant contemporary female character who was inspired by Sharazad, but she is using these stories to deliver different reasons,” Christian added.
More than 80 Saudi artists, including actors and technicians, who prepped and rehearsed in London, are participating in the play.
Saudi actor Ahmed Al-Hamdan, who essays comedian Barbar in the play, said taking part had been a unique experience for him because of the training in London and performing on a specially designed stage shipped out to Saudi Arabia.
“The lights and projectors make this an amazing show, and I think this stage gives a unique experience and that will take the Saudi theater to new heights,” he added. The theater was built in a huge television studio in west London before being transported to the Kingdom in December.

 

Topics: Riyadh season

Related

Fun concludes at four of Riyadh Season’s zones
Saudi Arabia
Fun concludes at four of Riyadh Season’s zones
International ice skaters laud Riyadh Season as Cirque de Glace show draws to close
Saudi Arabia
International ice skaters laud Riyadh Season as Cirque de Glace show draws to close

425-year-old Aldenham School to open Riyadh site

Aldenham Prep Riyadh will be directly linked to Aldenham Prep UK, and those who graduate from the prep school will be able to transfer directly to Aldenham Riyadh. (Supplied)
Aldenham Prep Riyadh will be directly linked to Aldenham Prep UK, and those who graduate from the prep school will be able to transfer directly to Aldenham Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

425-year-old Aldenham School to open Riyadh site

Aldenham Prep Riyadh will be directly linked to Aldenham Prep UK, and those who graduate from the prep school will be able to transfer directly to Aldenham Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • Aldenham School, which was founded in 1597, is located in the UK county of Hertfordshire
Updated 12 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has announced a partnership with the Aldenham Education Group to open a site in Riyadh this year.
Aldenham will be the third school to be established under the commission’s International Schools Attraction Program, which was launched with two Saudi government ministries and aims to transform the capital into one of the world’s most competitive cities by 2030.
Aldenham School, which was founded in 1597, is located in the UK county of Hertfordshire. The Saudi capital will be its second global location.
The Riyadh school will open its doors this September and is for children aged three to 11.
“The Royal Commission for Riyadh is working to bring in a world-class level of education for citizens and residents,” said the head of the commission’s education sector Mazen Ahmed Tamar. “We are working in the city of Riyadh to build a promising future for all, as Aldenham schools are distinguished by their heritage and commitment to providing the best international practices in education.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Aldenham School, which was founded in 1597, is located in the UK county of Hertfordshire.

• The Saudi capital will be its second global location.

“Aldenham School has a rich history full of achievements, providing a comprehensive teaching and learning approach that blends traditional and modern methods in line with our goal of providing the people of the capital with the necessary skills to prepare for a future that requires continuous innovation.” The UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia welcomed the news.
“The opening of Aldenham will enhance areas of cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom in the education sector,” said Neil Crompton. “This cooperation represents a pillar of the solid educational relationship between our two countries.”
Aldenham Prep Riyadh will be directly linked to Aldenham Prep UK, and those who graduate from the prep school will be able to transfer directly to Aldenham Riyadh.
“We are pleased to convey the same spirit to the city of Riyadh, and to offer a truly integrated experience with Aldenham UK, which will ensure the Saudi youth and children receive an optimal education,” Aldenham CEO UK James Fowler said.
The new school has a nursery offering a foundation stage for children aged three and above that focuses on learning through play.
The lower school ages, known as Key Stage 1, are for children aged four and above. Key Stage 2 is for students aged seven and up.
The next step for Aldenham is opening a secondary school in Riyadh. This will be for children aged 11-18 and will open in 2024.

Topics: Aldenham Education Group

Related

Special The academy gives any student with an idea the chance to design and bring their application to life through programming and coding lessons. Supplied
Saudi Arabia
Female developers join the program as Apple academy opens in Riyadh
Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing watching New Year celebration at Boulevard Riyadh. (AN photo by Saleh Alghenam) photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh celebrates Chinese New Year

MWL urges Muslims to strengthen bonds, work together to fight extremism

The ‘Makkah Declaration’ is the fruit of sincere efforts, said the chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Forum for Promoting Peace for Muslim Communities. (AFP)
The ‘Makkah Declaration’ is the fruit of sincere efforts, said the chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Forum for Promoting Peace for Muslim Communities. (AFP)
Updated 8 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

MWL urges Muslims to strengthen bonds, work together to fight extremism

The ‘Makkah Declaration’ is the fruit of sincere efforts, said the chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Forum for Promoting Peace for Muslim Communities. (AFP)
  • The organization is central to clarifying the message of Islam globally, secretary says
Updated 8 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: The grand mufti of Saudi Arabia urged Muslims to strive for unity as he addressed the 45th session of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting in Makkah, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Asheikh stressed the need for Muslims, regardless of their color, race, tribe, language, customs, culture or country, should strengthen the bonds that unite them.
He said also that Saudi Arabia had shouldered a heavy responsibility in supporting Islam and Muslims around the world, by paying attention to their concerns, addressing their problems, standing with them in their crises and suffering, and defending them at regional and international forums.
Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the league’s secretary, underlined the organization’s role in seeking to clarify the message of Islam to the world, especially with regard to combating ideas of extremism and terrorism, and promoting awareness within Islamic communities.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, chairman of both the UAE Fatwa Council and Forum for Promoting Peace for Muslim Communities, expressed his appreciation for the work conducted by the MWL.

One of the most important factors in addressing the risks we face (today) is to support the development efforts made by governments and countries to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

Dr. Shawki Allam, Grand mufti of Egypt

“The past years witnessed the issuance of the ‘Makkah Declaration’ … that led to its acceptance around the world by Muslims and others because it is the fruit of sincere efforts,” he said.
The declaration, which was endorsed in Makkah in 2019, aims to create a set of principles that support the anti-extremism narrative, religious and cultural diversity, and legislation against hate and violence.
Dr. Shawki Allam, the grand mufti of Egypt, said: “One of the most important factors in addressing the risks we face (today) is to support the development efforts made by governments and countries to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development, and achieve the economic growth required to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of peoples.”
Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, acknowledged the league’s efforts in achieving its Islamic and global message, and praised its efforts at international forums to promote peace and tolerance, reject conflict and hatred, combat Islamophobia and support dialogue between different cultures and civilizations.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL)

Related

Secretary General of the Muslim World League Mohammad Abdulkarim al-Issa. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League condemns terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi
Muslim World League launches exhibition on prophets’ lives at Expo 2020 Dubai
Middle-East
Muslim World League launches exhibition on prophets’ lives at Expo 2020 Dubai

Saudi Arabia and the UK sign agreement on culture

Saudi Arabia and the UK sign agreement on culture
Updated 22 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and the UK sign agreement on culture

Saudi Arabia and the UK sign agreement on culture
  • Dorries: “This new agreement will strengthen our ties on film, museums and heritage”
  • She was given a tour of the Diriyah Biennale which runs until March 11 and described it as “amazing”
Updated 22 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi and British ministers for culture signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to enhance cultural cooperation between the two countries in various cultural fields.

The MoU was signed at the Diriyah Biennale in Riyadh which runs until March 11.

Saudi Arabia and the UK agreed to strengthen cooperation and cultural exchange with regards to museums, films, theater, performing arts, music, literature, publishing, translation, visual arts, architecture, design, and libraries, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan shows his British counterpart around the Diriyah Biennale. (SPA)

The two countries also agreed to exchange experiences for joint strategic projects and coordinate on systems, regulations and policies concerned with culture.

The MoU also included developing cooperation to preserve Saudi heritage, facilitating communication procedures between the cultural authorities in the two countries, enhancing participation in cultural festivals and artistic residency programs between government and private institutions, and holding capacity building programs and joint cultural seminars.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan also showed the British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries around the Diriyah Biennale.

Dorries described the biennale as “amazing” and said that “culture has the power to unite people from every background.”

She continued: “This new agreement will strengthen our ties on film, museums and heritage.”

British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries tours the Diriyah Biennale. (@NadineDorries)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK Nadine Dorries culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan

Related

Diriyah Biennale Contemporary Art kicks off local art ecosystem forum from Jan. 21 to 22 in Diriyah. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale launches local art ecosystem forum
Saudi Arabia’s first Diriyah Biennale signals new era for Kingdom’s cultural scene video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s first Diriyah Biennale signals new era for Kingdom’s cultural scene

France-Saudi Arabia: Two complementary visions, according to French envoy

Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 36 min 28 sec ago
Sarah Sfeir

France-Saudi Arabia: Two complementary visions, according to French envoy

Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
  • Ludovic Pouille shares his vision to develop tourism and promote rapprochement between both countries
  • It is very stimulating for an ambassador to be in a country that is young, dynamic and has ambition
Updated 36 min 28 sec ago
Sarah Sfeir

RIYADH: French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille has shared his 18-month experience living in the Kingdom and his vision to strengthen relations, enhance economic opportunities, share cultures, develop tourism and promote rapprochement between both countries.

Pouille is keen to show France the rich cultural heritage, tradition and picturesque natural landscapes of the Kingdom. He hopes that “the French can also discover the treasures and beauties of Saudi Arabia.”
And, likewise, he wants Saudis to experience French tourism and hospitality.
Pouille believes that Saudi Arabia has three distinct characteristics: Hospitality, 70 percent of the population being younger than 35, and its status as an ambitious country. “It is very stimulating for an ambassador to be in a country that is young, dynamic and has ambition,” he told Arab News en Francais.
The French envoy shed light on AlUla becoming a phenomenal tourist destination and the Saudi-French partnership signed in 2018 for the sustainable tourism development of the region.
“A few days ago, we celebrated the first three years of the implementation of this partnership, and above all we have drawn, with Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr, the French minister of foreign affairs, the French minister of culture and Saudi Investment Minister Khaled Al-Faleh, very promising prospects for this partnership in the coming years,” he said, adding: “I have no doubt that AlUla will become a global tourist destination.”
Pouille said that archaeological cooperation between the two countries goes back 20 years, when in 2002, a mission by Laila Nehme explored the Nabataean civilization in AlUla. Since then, and after many successful endeavors, Pouille said: “We currently have five missions unearthing in the AlUla region — the secrets of the pre-Nabataean kingdoms of Dadam and Lihyan, the Khaybar region, the old city of AlUla and its oasis.”
The tourism development of AlUla aims to attract 2 million visitors per year by 2030.
Beyond archaeological discoveries, a further strategy is to develop sustainable agriculture and urbanism, and renewable energies, thus creating a complete ecosystem.
Pouille revealed that several interested French companies have signed contracts with the Royal Commission for AlUla.
He also lauded an agreement signed last year with the Cordon Bleu Institute to open a Riyadh institute, and praised the establishment of the Ferrandi School — one of the world’s greatest gastronomic schools — in AlUla.
In addition to AlUla, similar development in other regions like Taif and Asir will also draw tourists in the near future.
“I discovered a country of great wealth. It has ancient cities and modern megacities. For all these reasons, I believe that Saudi Arabia has a very important touristic potential,” he said.
“Saudi Arabia also harbors mountains of a 3,000 meter altitude with vegetation and rain for a good part of the year, without forgetting the 1,400 kilometers of coasts along the Red Sea, full of corals and an extraordinary fauna. The Farasan Islands are fantastic and NEOM has an extraordinary ecological heritage.
“These destinations are the value that tourists will look for,” Pouille said.
“France, the world’s leading tourist country, needed decades to get there. Saudi Arabia, with its dynamism, will reach there in a few years,” he added.
The French ambassador said that Vision 2030 is a very broad agenda that concerns the economy, culture, heritage and digital transformation, and that France sees itself as a partner in this process.
The French Vision 2030 was launched a few months ago and shares many of the same ambitions of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016.
“It wants to respond to the same challenges, such as the energy transition that can lead to preserving the environment and biodiversity, and the digital transition that must be able to be accompanied by economic growth and not massive unemployment,” he said.
According to Pouille, France can play a role in the development of new projects under Saudi Vision 2030.
French President Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Jeddah in December, where he met with the crown prince, said that he wanted to establish a global partnership with the Kingdom, but one that was not only limited to the political, military and economic fields.
“The president’s visit has opened up great prospects through agreements signed in the fields of tourism, culture, digital and space,” he said, adding that the two countries will embark hand in hand toward 2030.
For mutual beneficial interests, a Franco-Saudi business forum was also held parallel to the visit.
Cultural rapprochement is a theme very dear to the heart of the ambassador, who tries to be a “cultural transmitter,” as he considers diplomacy beyond governments and economic interests, and believes in creating bridges between peoples.
After the world came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pouille hopes that in 2022, things will be promising as many Saudis have found their way back to France, and vice versa.  “The month of the Francophonie (marked in March around the world) is a very important month for our cultural activities in the Kingdom,” said Pouille.
“It is true that Saudi Arabia is not a French-speaking country, but it has 200,000 French-speaking residents. We are working with our partners to build, in March, a program of cultural, educational and musical events. Conferences and exhibitions will be organized to celebrate, not only in the French language, but also diversity and multiculturalism through the preservation of languages and cultural identities,” he said.
He added: “I remain hopeful that the French language will be reintroduced in Saudi public schools as it was in the 70s and 80s, because French is a global language: The second most learned language on the planet and the third language of business. We hope to establish more branches and more language centers to generalize the learning of the French language in the Kingdom.”
At the end of the interview, Pouille showed three calligraphy works by Saudi artists in his garden at La Residence de France in Riyadh.

Topics: France Saudi Arabia

Related

Agreement heralds Saudi-France aviation cooperation
Business & Economy
Agreement heralds Saudi-France aviation cooperation
Saudi minister meets French, Cuban officials
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister meets French, Cuban officials

Latest updates

Tales of Arabia pulling in crowds for Riyadh Season theater experience
Being staged until Feb. 11 at Boulevard Riyadh City, one of 14 Riyadh Season zones, the play has been written by Jude Christian, directed by Will Tacket, and produced by Zina Ashour. (Supplied)
425-year-old Aldenham School to open Riyadh site
Aldenham Prep Riyadh will be directly linked to Aldenham Prep UK, and those who graduate from the prep school will be able to transfer directly to Aldenham Riyadh. (Supplied)
Israel PM vows action as police Pegasus spying scandal widens
Israel PM vows action as police Pegasus spying scandal widens
MWL urges Muslims to strengthen bonds, work together to fight extremism
The ‘Makkah Declaration’ is the fruit of sincere efforts, said the chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Forum for Promoting Peace for Muslim Communities. (AFP)
What We Are Reading Today: Let’s Get Physical by Daniellle Friedman
What We Are Reading Today: Let’s Get Physical by Daniellle Friedman

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.