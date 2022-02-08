You are here

Saudi Census 2022 officials warn public to beware of phony field researchers

The data that is collected will contribute to the process of planning and organizing the labor market. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
The data that is collected will contribute to the process of planning and organizing the labor market. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Census 2022 officials warn public to beware of phony field researchers

The data that is collected will contribute to the process of planning and organizing the labor market. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
  • General Authority for Statistics posted a message on Twitter that explained the role of the researchers, how to verify their identify and report impostors
  • The authority’s fieldwork for Census 2022 began on Jan. 26 with an address-canvasing phase; the actual survey will begin on May 9
JEDDAH: As officials at Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics continues their preparations for its latest national census, they warned the public to beware of fraudulent impostors impersonating field researchers.

The census is conducted every 10 years to obtain detailed, up-to-date information about the population of the Kingdom, including its demographic, social, employment and economic characteristics. The data that is collected is vital for planners and policymakers, and will contribute to efforts to achieve the aims of Saudi Vision 2030.

GASTAT’s fieldwork for Census 2022 began on Jan. 26 with an address-canvasing phase. The actual survey will begin on May 9.

The authority posted a graphic on its official Twitter account, @stats_saudi, that explained the role of its field enumerators during the census and how to verify their identify and report impostors.




GASTAT is warning the public of impostors with malicious intent impersonating field enumerators. (Supplied)

It said the identity-verification procedure includes: “Verifying the official uniform specified for field enumerators, requesting his identification card, and by contacting us at 920020081.”

Field enumerators play a critical role in conducting the census and require full cooperation and transparency from householders once identity has confirmed.

Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim said previously: “We currently have 14,000 field researchers; by May, we will have 40,000. The project entered its first phase of collecting data, called ‘address canvassing,’ on Jan. 26. This is considered an essential step toward an accurate and effective census.”

Among other things, the census will estimate rates of employment, unemployment and economic dependency, in addition to numerous statistical indicators that reflect the changes taking place in the labor market in the Kingdom.

The data that is collected will contribute to the process of planning and organizing the labor market, as well as the preparation of development programs for human resources.

Topics: Saudi Census 2022 Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics

Saudi medic says antigen test fast and reliable after GACA travel procedures change

Medic says antigen test fast and reliable after GACA travel procedures change. (SPA)
Medic says antigen test fast and reliable after GACA travel procedures change. (SPA)
Updated 09 February 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi medic says antigen test fast and reliable after GACA travel procedures change

Medic says antigen test fast and reliable after GACA travel procedures change. (SPA)
  • Citizens who test positive but have received their full amount of vaccine doses approved by the Kingdom are allowed to enter after 7 days from the date of their positive test without the need for a re-examination
Updated 09 February 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The General Authority for Civil Aviation has updated travel procedures and COVID-19 testing for those departing and entering Saudi Arabia, introducing rapid antigen tests for travelers upon arrival in the Kingdom.
Citizens and foreign nationals must hold a negative certificate regardless of vaccine status for an approved PCR or rapid antigen test, with the sample being taken within 48 hours of their departure date to the Kingdom.
Children under 8 years of age are exempt from the test, although regulations for countries of origin related to COVID-19 testing procedures for children must be taken into account.
The measures will go into effect at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, and will include that citizens must receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine before departing the Kingdom. The third dose can be taken three months after the second dose. Those under 16 years of age are exempt, as well as those who hold “exempt” status on Tawakkalna.
Citizens who test positive but have received their full amount of vaccine doses approved by the Kingdom are allowed to enter after 7 days from the date of their positive test without the need for a re-examination.
Those who do not complete the full approved course of vaccine doses can re-enter the Kingdom after 10 days from the date of testing positive.
Arab News spoke to infectious disease consultant and head of the internal medicine department at King Fahad Hospital in Jeddah, Dr. Wail Bajhmom, who explained that an antigen test is a commercial test for rapidly diagnosing the presence of particles of coronavirus.
“In another words, it’s a test looking for the presence of any particle of coronavirus within the sample used from a subject, it is commercially used as rapid antigen test and it follows a simple fact; that in case of the presence of COVID-19, a reaction between the virus (antigen) and compound in the kit will take place and show the positive result,” he said.
“The test of course will show negative results if there is no reaction which means there is no virus. This method, called the rapid antigen test, is a well known method for viral and other infections detection in a fast way,” he added.
The differences between rapid antigen test and the polymerase chain reaction test is the time of results.
“When using the RAT the result will be achieved within a very short period as short as 15 minutes and it is cheaper with high sensitivity which means there is a high chance for this test to catch a positive patient,” he said.
“Moreover, RAT is a very simple test where it can be done at home with no need to take the sample to the laboratory.”
He highlighted that the PCR is a more detailed and specific test, and it can detect the presence of coronavirus within the sample even in minimal amount.
“In addition, the test should take place in specialized laboratories and it should be run by specialized, well trained medical personnel. It is still the gold standard method for diagnosing COVID-19. In fact, it is more expensive than rapid antigen test and takes a longer time to reveal the result,” he said.
“In short, a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 infection is one of the most useful and less expensive tests to give a quick and sensitive result, and it is a really good practice to use it for screening travelers, but the PCR is still the recommended confirmatory diagnostic test,” he added.

Topics: General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

Mauritania supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Mauritania supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Mauritania supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Mauritania supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Mauritanian announced on Tuesday its support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh.
The Mauritanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad said in a statement that it “fully supports” the Saudi bid, citing the close ties between the two nations and the Gulf country’s role in the Arab and Islamic world.
The west African country said it would also encourage other countries to back the bid, praising Saudi Arabia’s efforts to boost Arab prominence globally.
In a similar fashion, Morocco announced on Sunday it too will support the Kingdom’s submission to host one of the most prestigious international expositions.
“By royal instruction, Morocco announces its support for Saudi Arabia’s candidacy file to host Expo 2030 in the city of Riyadh,” the country’s foreign ministry said on Twitter.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced in October that Riyadh had formally requested to host the Expo in 2030, the year that would see the culmination of a multi-year reform program called Saudi Vision aimed at remaking the Kingdom for the future.
The theme proposed by the Kingdom is “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow.”
The support from the two African nations follows backing from a number of countries and organizations, including the UAE, Malaysia, Norway, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
The UAE is currently hosting the grand exhibition with Expo 2020 Dubai.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mauritania World Expo 2030

Saudi authorities sign deal to develop cultural, entertainment sectors

Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Asheikh sign a memorandum of understanding. (SPA)
Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Asheikh sign a memorandum of understanding. (SPA)
Updated 35 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities sign deal to develop cultural, entertainment sectors

Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Asheikh sign a memorandum of understanding. (SPA)
  • The MoU included cooperation in implementing the strategies of the Kingdom’s eleven cultural bodies
  • Ministry of Culture also signs cooperation agreement with Tourism Development Fund
Updated 35 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and the General Entertainment Authority signed an agreement to develop the cultural and entertainment sectors, in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Saudi Press Agency reported Tuesday.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture, and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Asheikh signed the memorandum of understanding, the ministry said on Tuesday.
The MoU included cooperation in implementing the strategies of the Kingdom’s eleven cultural bodies, and coordinating between the two sectors to issue licenses and permits, and content approval.
It also included cooperation between the two parties to develop capacities, classify cultural and entertainment professions, stimulate investment in both sectors, and jointly implement recreational cultural activities.
The ministry said the signing of the deal falls within the framework of its aim to enrich cultural content, develop cultural and entertainment events organized by the Kingdom, enhance investment opportunities to diversify sources of domestic product, and consolidate the Kingdom’s position globally.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture signed a cooperation agreement with the Tourism Development Fund to spread cultural awareness and enrich visitor experiences at tourist sites.
The agreement aims to add “a cultural imprint in tourism projects” by developing heritage sites and transforming them into tourist destinations, and allocating cultural activities in existing or planned tourism projects.
This will help support local creative talents to benefit from tourism and cultural gains and develop their skills to achieve the objectives of the ministry and the fund, and the national strategies for culture and tourism.

Topics: Saudi Arabia culture entertainment Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Saudi Ministry of Culture General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al-Asheikh

Saudi FM and UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen discuss peace efforts

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen David Gressly. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen David Gressly. (SPA)
Updated 56 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM and UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen discuss peace efforts

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen David Gressly. (SPA)
Updated 56 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, David Gressly, during his visit to Riyadh, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they reviewed the regional and international efforts of the Kingdom and the UN to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, including the Kingdom’s peace initiative.
They also reviewed the humanitarian and development support programs implemented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to help alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance joint Saudi-UN coordination to support regional and international efforts to stop the humanitarian violations carried out by the Iran-backed Houthi militia against the Yemeni people, which in turn disrupted all political solutions to end the war, the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Prince Faisal made a phone call to his Icelandic counterpart Thordis Kolbrun, where they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, and discussed the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Nations Yemen Houthi Prince Faisal bin Farhan David Gressly Iceland Thordis Kolbrun

Saudi crown prince, Singaporean PM discuss relations during call

Saudi crown prince, Singaporean PM discuss relations during call
Updated 54 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, Singaporean PM discuss relations during call

Saudi crown prince, Singaporean PM discuss relations during call
Updated 54 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
During the call, they discussed relations between the two countries in various fields and ways of developing them.
The two sides also reviewed “promising opportunities within the work of the Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee,” SPA said.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Singapore Mohammed bin Salman Lee Hsien Loong

