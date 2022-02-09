RIYADH: Mauritania announced on Tuesday its support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh.
The Mauritanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad said in a statement that it “fully supports” the Saudi bid, citing the close ties between the two nations and the Gulf country’s role in the Arab and Islamic world.
The west African country said it would also encourage other countries to back the bid, praising Saudi Arabia’s efforts to boost Arab prominence globally.
In a similar fashion, Morocco announced on Sunday it too will support the Kingdom’s submission to host one of the most prestigious international expositions.
“By royal instruction, Morocco announces its support for Saudi Arabia’s candidacy file to host Expo 2030 in the city of Riyadh,” the country’s foreign ministry said on Twitter.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced in October that Riyadh had formally requested to host the Expo in 2030, the year that would see the culmination of a multi-year reform program called Saudi Vision aimed at remaking the Kingdom for the future.
The theme proposed by the Kingdom is “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow.”
The support from the two African nations follows backing from a number of countries and organizations, including the UAE, Malaysia, Norway, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
The UAE is currently hosting the grand exhibition with Expo 2020 Dubai.
Mauritania supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh
https://arab.news/2ybwy
Mauritania supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh
RIYADH: Mauritania announced on Tuesday its support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh.