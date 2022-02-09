Apple says iPhone to accept tap-to-pay without more hardware

You are here

Apple said Tuesday it is expanding the iPhone’s capabilities to accept contactless payments. (AFP/File)
Updated 09 February 2022
AP

  • The iPhone has been used as a contactless way to pay for goods and services since Apple Pay launched in 2014
NEW YORK: Apple said Tuesday it is expanding the iPhone’s capabilities to accept contactless payments, making it easier for merchants to conduct tap-to-pay transactions without having to buy additional hardware.
It will also give Apple a competitive edge in the growing world of contactless payments, in which the iPhone, as well as Apple Pay, play a dominant role by effectively turning the iPhone into a point-of-sale terminal.
The iPhone has been used as a contactless way to pay for goods and services since Apple Pay launched in 2014. But it required merchants to have their own point-of-sale hardware in order to accept contactless payments. Shares of payment platform company Block, formerly known as Square Inc. with its well-known iPhone dongle used to accept payments, fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday after Apple’s announcement.
Those devices ranged in price from $50 for contactless payment device that sat next to a cash register, to devices that cost hundreds of dollars and would allow an employee or shop owner to accept payments anywhere in a store or restaurant. The cheaper devices often have to be kept charged and paired to an existing point-of-sale system, which can be frustrating when they fail.
Because of the cost, often only large retailers would have mobile tap-to-pay devices. Apple’s own retail employees have used a device bolted onto an iPhone to accept contactless payments in its stores, for example.
“Oftentimes our contactless reader has issues or is finicky so it’ll be great to offer this new way to pay as a backup and not have to buy new hardware to do it,” said Mimi Striplin, owner of The Tiny Tassel, jewelry store in Charleston, South Carolina.
Now the iPhone will be able to act as a payment terminal itself, without any additional hardware, Apple said. The tap-to-pay feature will use the iPhone’s existing NFC chip that was being used to transmit payments down to a payment terminal. It will be available to developers via an iOS software update this spring. It will be up to developers and payment-services companies to add the capability to their point-of-sale software.
Stripe will be the first point-of-sale company to use the iPhone as a tap-to-pay payment terminal through its Shopify app, Apple said.
Contactless, or tap-to-pay, payment systems have long been popular outside the US as the default way of paying for goods and services. But tap-to-pay has grown in popularity in the US in recent years, particularly during the pandemic when customers and merchants wanted to avoid as much physical interaction with cash and cards as possible.
Google and Samsung have unveiled Android devices that would allow merchants to use those devices as contactless payment terminals as well, but those announcements have been largely aimed at outside the US, where contactless payment habits are already well established. The new iPhone feature is aimed at the US, a much more lucrative market where contactless payments are still growing.
The feature will only be available on iPhones XS or later, Apple said, and will not be available on iPads. Just like with Apple Pay, the company said it will keep transaction data private and will not know what merchants and customers are buying.

Topics: Apple iPhone

Religious leaders call on Zuckerberg to scrap Instagram Kids plans

Instagram app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • In December, Instagram head Adam Mosseri was grilled about children’s online safety by a Senate panel
CALIFORNIA: Reverends, rabbis and other religious leaders urged Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to permanently stop the company’s plan for an Instagram version aimed at young users on Tuesday, in a letter sent by advocacy group Fairplay and their Children’s Screen Time Action Network.
Since last September, Instagram has paused its plans to introduce a version of the photo-sharing app for kids, as opposition to the project grew.
“After much meditation and prayer, we assert that social media platforms that target immature brains, practice unethical data mining, and are inspired by profit motives are not a tool for the greater good of children,” said the letter, which was signed by more than 70 religious leaders.
Instagram and its parent company, Meta Platforms formerly Facebook, have come under intense scrutiny over the potential impact of their services on the mental health, body image and safety of young users, including after whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents about the company’s approach to younger users.
In December, Instagram head Adam Mosseri was grilled about children’s online safety by a Senate panel. A coalition of state attorneys general has also opened a probe into Meta for promoting Instagram to children despite potential harms.
Meta has said the leaked documents have been used to paint a false picture of the company’s work. It has also said the idea of Instagram for kids was to give a safer, dedicated place for younger users to engage with the service.
Instagram, like other social media sites, has rules against children under 13 joining the platform but said it knows it has users under this age.
The letter from the faith groups, which quoted the Bible, Qur’an, Pope Francis and Buddhist monk Thích Nhất Hạnh, called on Zuckerberg, as someone who has in the past said religion is “very important,” to recognize spiritual as well as secular concerns about the project.
Instagram declined to comment on the letter.
Reuters reported last year https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-decided-faith-groups-are-good-business-now-it-wants-your-prayers-2021-07-22 on Meta’s concerted outreach to the religious community in its efforts to drive engagement on its platforms. The company, which has a dedicated faith partnerships team, launched a new feature to request and send prayers on the site, sent out mini equipment kits for streaming worship during the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year held its first virtual faith summit.

Topics: Instagram

Facebook should tighten doxxing rules on home addresses, says its oversight board

3D-printed images of logos of Facebook parent Meta Platforms and of Facebook are seen on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Meta’s independent oversight board, which includes academics, rights experts and lawyers, was created by the company to rule on a small slice of thorny content moderation appeals but it can also advise on site policies
CALIFORNIA: Facebook owner Meta Platforms should not allow users to share people’s private residential information on its platforms even when the information is publicly available, the company’s oversight board said in its first policy advisory opinion.
The board https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-is-facebooks-oversight-board-2021-05-05 also recommended Meta create a communications channel so that so-called doxxing victims can better explain their cases to the company.
Doxxing is the public release of sensitive information identifying an individual or organization, like a home address or phone number. It can lead to harassment or stalking.
Celebrities and private individuals have been affected by sharing of such information, which raises issues around privacy, public interest and civic activism. In a recent high-profile case, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling accused trans activists of doxxing her by posting a photo of her home on Twitter.
Meta’s independent oversight board, which includes academics, rights experts and lawyers, was created by the company to rule on a small slice of thorny content moderation appeals but it can also advise on site policies.
Last year, Meta requested a policy advisory opinion from the board on when private residential addresses and images may be published on Facebook and Instagram.
The company’s current rules say users should not share “personally identifiable information about yourself or others” but Meta may allow content like a person’s address to be posted if it is considered “publicly available.”
Meta’s internal guidance to content reviewers said information published by at least five news outlets or available through various public records did not count as private, the board said.
The board said Meta should remove this exemption and should ensure exceptions for newsworthy content should be consistently applied. It also said Meta should allow external images of private residences when the property is the focus of the news story, though not for organizing protests against the resident.
It was the first time Meta’s oversight board had responded to a request for a policy advisory opinion not related to a specific case. The company has 60 days to publicly respond.
The oversight board, which has ruled on cases such as the suspension of former US President Donald Trump, has so far overturned Meta’s content decisions in 17 of 22 cases.
Twitter recently expanded its own privacy rules to ban the sharing of images and videos of private individuals without people’s consent, but soon acknowledged the new policy was being abused by malicious actors and that the company’s enforcement team had made mistakes.

Topics: Facebook

TikTok sets up safety advisory council for MENAT region

Short-form video platform TikTok has launched a sector-first safety advisory council for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey region. (AFP/File Photo)
Short-form video platform TikTok has launched a sector-first safety advisory council for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey region. (AFP/File Photo)
TikTok sets up safety advisory council for MENAT region

Short-form video platform TikTok has launched a sector-first safety advisory council for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey region. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Council of 6 inaugural members will guide platform’s safety best practices, policy
RIYADH: Short-form video platform TikTok has launched a sector-first safety advisory council for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey region.

The company set up a similar council in the US in March 2020 followed by one in Asia-Pacific in September of that year, and another in Europe in March.

Bringing together experts from academia and civil society, the MENAT council will be made up of six inaugural members providing subject-matter expertise and advice on the platform’s content moderation policies and practices. They will also work with TikTok to develop safety strategies and hone its approach to safety in the region.

In a statement, the company said that the committee would be “invaluable in addressing the real challenges that impact digital wellbeing today, whilst identifying emerging issues specific to the MENAT region that affect TikTok and its community.”

Farah Tukan, head of public policy for TikTok in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan, said: “This is a watershed moment, not only for TikTok but for our online communities across the region, who can be content in the knowledge that we are consistently holding ourselves accountable with peer review from industry experts.”

The six inaugural members of the safety advisory council are: Dr. Naila Hamdy, an Egyptian academic and scholar with research interests in journalism and media; Akram Karameh, a digital communications and law specialist; Dr. Hamed Alneyadi, head of corporate communications at the Institute of Applied Technology and board member at ESAFE, the Emirates Council for Work Development, and the Emirates Association for Administration; Ohaila Shomar, a human rights activist currently serving as Palestine general director for the Sawa organization; Myriam Bahri, a trained psychotherapist and strategy consultant; and Dr. Akin Unver, associate professor of international relations at Ozyegin University in Istanbul and a fellow of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Digital Democracy Network.

“We are glad to be collaborating with such esteemed experts from the ecosystem who are lending us the benefit of a wide variety of perspectives, which reflect the diverse nature of our platform and community. We look forward to maturing as a platform in a holistic and safe manner,” Tukan added.

Topics: media social media TikTok

New York Times editor on defensive at Sarah Palin defamation trial

New York Times editor on defensive at Sarah Palin defamation trial
New York Times editor on defensive at Sarah Palin defamation trial

New York Times editor on defensive at Sarah Palin defamation trial
  • James Bennet, the former editor, testified during the trial's fourth day that he relied upon research done by colleagues
  • "I was really concerned ... that something like this didn't seem like such a big deal any more," Bennet told Palin's lawyer Shane Vogt in Manhattan federal court
NEW YORK: A former New York Times editorial page editor was put on the defensive on Tuesday in Sarah Palin’s defamation trial against the newspaper over a 2017 editorial.
The editorial incorrectly linked the former Republican vice presidential candidate and Alaska governor to an earlier mass shooting in Arizona.
James Bennet, the former editor, testified during the trial’s fourth day that he relied upon research done by colleagues before adding language to a draft editorial that suggested Palin’s political action committee might have incited the 2011 Arizona shooting.
Six people died and former US congresswoman Gabby Giffords was seriously wounded in that shooting.
The June 14, 2017, editorial about gun control and the decline of political discourse followed a shooting at a baseball practice in Virginia in which Steve Scalize, a member of the House of Representatives’ Republican leadership, was wounded.
“I was really concerned ... that something like this didn’t seem like such a big deal anymore,” Bennet told Palin’s lawyer Shane Vogt in Manhattan federal court. “It seemed like a huge deal that several Republican congressmen had been shot, and I did want to get our readers’ attention to that.”
The trial is a test of legal protections that have long safeguarded US media from defamation claims by public figures.
Palin’s lawyers have accused the Times of trying to falsely smear her, and questioned other Times journalists about the newspaper’s writing and editing procedures.
Palin, 57, has signaled that if she lost at trial she would use an appeal to challenge the landmark 1964 US Supreme Court decision in a case called New York Times v Sullivan.
She is trying to prove that Bennet and the Times acted with “actual malice,” https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-new-york-times-palin-idUKKBN25O31B a high standard adopted in the Sullivan decision, meaning they knew the editorial was false or had reckless disregard for the truth.
Bennet is the highest-level Times journalist expected to testify.
In the disputed editorial, Bennet referenced the circulation by Palin’s political action committee before the Giffords shooting of a map putting the congresswoman and 19 other Democrats under cross hairs, and wrote that “the link to political incitement was clear.”
In a subsequent correction, the Times said there was no such link. “We got an important fact wrong,” the Times wrote on Twitter.
Bennet said he added the disputed material to a draft prepared by Elizabeth Williamson, then a member of the newspaper’s editorial board. Williamson testified last week.
Bennet also said he had no independent recollection of whether he had read some background material that colleagues had sent him prior to publication that might have alerted him to the error.
“It’s so hard, Mr. Vogt, for me to tell now what I knew at the time, what I’ve learned since, and I’m sorry, I’ve kind of mixed that stuff up,” Bennet said.
Bennet has said he intended no harm to Palin, and that he thought the editorial was correct when published.
Linda Cohn, a retired Times editor, testified earlier on Tuesday that she never heard Bennet discussing Palin negatively, and that he appeared surprised to learn people were upset with the editorial’s wording.
“There was a general sense of ‘oh no,’” she said.
Palin was the Republican 2008 vice presidential nominee and served as Alaska governor from 2006 to 2009.

Topics: Sarah Palin New York Times defamation James Bennet

Majarra launches Fortune Arabia

Majarra, a leading Arabic digital content house, has announced the launch of Fortune Arabia. (Supplied)
Majarra, a leading Arabic digital content house, has announced the launch of Fortune Arabia. (Supplied)
Majarra launches Fortune Arabia

Majarra, a leading Arabic digital content house, has announced the launch of Fortune Arabia. (Supplied)
  • Latest edition of global magazine will be available via subscription
  • First Fortune Arabia 100 ranking set to be published later this year
ABU DHABI: Leading Arabic digital content house Majarra has announced the launch of Fortune Arabia, the latest edition of the global platform for corporate, business and economic policy news.

The magazine is licensed by Fortune, which published its first edition in the US in 1930, and now has more 10 foreign products covering, among other places, China, Greece, Korea, Indonesia, India, Italy and Turkey.

“At this time of economic growth and transformation across the region, people need trusted business news and analysis in their language to make informed decisions,” Abdulsalam Haykal, Majarra’s executive chairman, told Arab News.

Hamoud Almahmoud, who was the first editor-in-chief of Harvard Business Review Arabia and has worked at several global media institutions including the BBC, will head up the new product.

“Fortune Arabia aims to help its community make sense of business news, and how people and events are shaping the trends,” he told Arab News.

“Our approach is to cut out the fluff and talk straight. You will find concise news and analysis that serves the interests of busy people.”

The new magazine will be available on fortunearabia.com and will send out a daily news brief to subscribers titled “Manager Bulletin” or “Nashrat Al Modee.”

Almahmoud said the newsletter would enable readers to “start their morning with a dose of vital information, including flash news bites and insights about new policies, investments, startups, trends and senior appointments.”

Majarra has appointed a team of content creators, as well as business and economy media specialists in the Arab region to work on the title. It will be part of the Majarra subscription that gives users access to the company’s other offerings, including Harvard Business Review and MIT Technology Review.

Almahmoud said the new magazine would begin publishing its rankings later in the year, with the first being the Fortune Arabia 100.

“We want to offer Fortune’s robust methodology to shedding light on the individuals and companies who have a vast impact on our lives,” he said.

Haykal said the launch of Fortune Arabia was in line with Majarra’s vision to provide best-in-class Arabic content to readers around the world.

“Fortune aims to play a role in informing business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers alike,” he said.

Topics: media majarra Fortune Arabia

