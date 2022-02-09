You are here

England could end Covid isolation requirement by March: Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

  • The proposed move would be one of the most dramatic easings of coronavirus rules taken by any country so far in the pandemic
  • Johnson had earlier said he aimed to end the self-isolation rules on March 24
LONDON: England will scrap the legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 later this month if infection levels remain stable, Prime Minister Boris Johnson unexpectedly announced Wednesday.
The proposed move would be one of the most dramatic easings of coronavirus rules taken by any country so far in the pandemic, as Johnson doubles down on a strategy of trying to “live with Covid.”
However it is likely to prove controversial, with health experts warning much of the world still needs to be vaccinated and UK opposition politicians asking whether the government’s scientific advisers support the planned change.
Johnson, dogged by revelations of apparent breaches of the Covid rules at Downing Street that have led to calls for him to quit, had earlier said he aimed to end the self-isolation rules on March 24.
But addressing lawmakers before parliament goes into recess on Thursday until February 21, he said he would bring the change forward by a month, to cheers from hordes of his fellow Conservative MPs who have grown increasingly weary with the restrictions.
“It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid,” Johnson told parliament.
“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions — including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive — a full month early.”
Johnson’s spokesman later told reporters it was justified by falling case numbers and hospitalization rates but noted the law to self-isolate could be reimposed promptly in response to a dangerous new variant.
The UK government only has responsibility for health policy in England, with devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland setting their own rules.
England lifted almost all coronavirus restrictions in late January that had been reimposed in early December to tackle the omicron variant, with masks no longer required in enclosed places and vaccine passports shelved.
That came weeks after the government cut the minimum self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 from seven to five days to help boost economic activity.
Meanwhile, it has been gradually easing rules around international travel, with the need for fully vaccinated travelers to test for Covid-19 before or after arriving in the UK set to end later this week.
The number of positive Covid-19 cases has fallen sharply since the New Year. Although still at high levels, the figures have kept falling in the weeks following the easing of the measures.
The government announced 66,183 new infections on Tuesday, as well as 314 new deaths from the virus, taking the country’s total toll to nearly 159,000 — one of the highest in Europe.
Ahead of Johnson’s unexpected announcement, Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to the World Health Organization director-general, warned that Covid-19 numbers globally are still “absolutely staggering.”
“What we’re learning to live with is not just this virus, but what should be an unacceptable burden of disease, an unacceptable number of deaths every single day,” he told BBC radio.
Aylward urged Western countries such as Britain to step up investment in the global vaccination efforts.

Topics: British prime minister Boris johnson England COVID-19

Indian state closes schools, prohibits gatherings over hijab ban protests

Indian state closes schools, prohibits gatherings over hijab ban protests
Indian state closes schools, prohibits gatherings over hijab ban protests

Indian state closes schools, prohibits gatherings over hijab ban protests
  • Karnataka chief minister takes action after violence reported at spin-off demonstrations
  • Six schoolgirls staged a peaceful protest against ban on wearing the scarves, saying there had never been restrictions in the past
NEW DELHI: Authorities in the southern Indian state of Karnataka closed schools and banned gatherings on Wednesday after protests against Muslim women wearing headscarves in the classroom turned violent.

The controversy began in late January, when six girl students at a government-run senior high school in the state’s Udupi district started a peaceful protest after they were barred from attending classes for wearing the hijab.

After the state government last week backed the school authorities and banned the hijab at educational institutions, the schoolgirls attracted media attention, demonstrations in their support, as well as counterprotests by some Hindu groups.

But the rallies turned violent on Tuesday, with reports of stone throwing and arson, leading the chief minister of Karnataka to order all schools to close for three days. Police in the state’s capital imposed a ban on all kinds of gatherings near educational institutions for the next 10 days.

Bangalore police commissioner Kamal Kant said in a statement the ban had been imposed as “at some places, these protests have led to violence” and it was “essential to implement proper security measures to maintain public peace and order.”

The girls who staged the initial protest said the events were unprecedented as they had never faced any problems over wearing the hijab before in the state, where 12 percent of the population is Muslim.

“This is an unnecessary controversy, and we never faced an issue wearing hijab in the school in the past,” Almas AH, one of the girls, told Arab News.

The ban has raised fears among Muslim students in the state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

“There has never been an issue with us wearing hijab,” said Aysha Byndoor, another protester from Udupi. “Hijab is our cultural marking and it’s our choice.”

The Association for Protection of Civil Rights, which filed a petition with the Karnataka High Court, said the ban went against the constitution.

“India is a country known for its diversity and the constitution protects this,” APCR Secretary-General Nadim Khan told Arab News.

“We have trust in the court. This is a sensitive issue. The Hindu right wing is trying to impose its cultural nationalism where it wants to impose majoritarian choice on the people following different religious practices.”

The court on Wednesday asked the chief justice to set up a larger bench to decide whether the ban violated the fundamental rights of individuals.

Topics: India Hijab ban Karnataka

In Pakistan’s hottest city, summers force half of population to leave

In Pakistan’s hottest city, summers force half of population to leave
In Pakistan’s hottest city, summers force half of population to leave

In Pakistan’s hottest city, summers force half of population to leave
  • Jacobabad faces temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius between May and August
  • Rising temperatures threaten the continuation of daily activities, including labor
JACOBABAD: Every year, Mujeeb Rehman Kharani leaves his home in Jacobabad in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan when the summer season begins, joining tens of thousands of others who run away from a city that is widely believed to be one of the hottest places on earth.  

Between the months of May and August, temperatures rise to 50 degrees Celsius and nearly half the city’s 200,000 people leave, local administrations officials said. A 2020 study by Loughborough University said Jacobabad had “crossed the deadly threshold of heat that the human body can withstand.” Exposure to such heat for a few hours can result in organ failure or even death.

These temperatures also threaten the continuation of daily life activities, including labor and productivity.

“During summers, work opportunities decrease, which compels me and many others to migrate,” Kharani, 26, told Arab News, saying he mostly traveled to Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, where temperatures were significantly lower and where it was possible to work, even during the hot season.

To earn as little as $3 a day working at construction sites, Kharani is separated for months from his wife and three children. “It is next to impossible to bear the expense of keeping my family with me,” he said.

Allah Noor, 54, also leaves his home behind for the same reason.

“In Jacobabad, I work at brick kilns,” he said. “But in the sizzling summers, it is almost impossible to work.”

Liza Khan, a 23-year-old content writer, said she was unable to earn during the four months because of the unbearable heat coupled with electricity blackouts.

“From my content writing, I earn up to Rs80,000 ($450) a month. However, during the extremely hot months of May, June, July and August, I cannot work,” she told Arab News. “How can you work when you face power outages up to 10 hours a day?”

Jacobabad’s inability to cope with the extreme weather has pushed it into a vicious circle, as increased use of energy during the summer results in deforestation, which only exacerbates the effects of rising heat.

“In the presence of power load shedding and no gas coverage, leftover forest and vegetation are being cut by locals,” Jacobabad district administration official Ghulam Abbas Sadhayo told Arab News. “The intensity of the heat has increased here in recent years,” he said, attributing the problem to climate change, as “Pakistan is among the top nations facing the consequences of global warming.”

Other than heat-related labor losses, the case of Jacobabad also highlights how mass summer migrations are affecting the region’s education.  

A 2018 study by Shifa Welfare Association, a local nongovernmental organization, showed that teachers too were leaving the city, its Executive Director Gul Buledi told Arab News.

“The report suggested that 70 percent of the schools, mostly for girls, were closed in the Jacobabad district,” Buledi said. “Government authorities turn a blind eye to the situation.”

Topics: Pakistan Jacobabad summer season

Prosecutors name two WFP officials over Italy envoy death

Prosecutors name two WFP officials over Italy envoy death
  • Two WFP officials are alleged to have "omitted, through negligence, recklessness and inexperience" to take the necessary security measures to protect the trio, said prosecutors
  • Six assailants armed with five AK-47 assault rifles and a machete attacked the convoy
ROME: Italian prosecutors allege that negligence by two UN officials played a role in the 2021 killing of Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, media reports said on Wednesday.
Luca Attanasio, 43, his Italian bodyguard and a Congolese driver died following an ambush last February of a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy traveling through a dangerous part of eastern DRC near the border with Rwanda.
WFP officials Rocco Leone and Mansour Luguru Rwagaza are alleged to have “omitted, through negligence, recklessness and inexperience” to take the necessary security measures to protect the trio, prosecutors were quoted as saying.
Prosecutors, who did not respond to an AFP request for comment, may now ask that the pair be tried. It will be at the discretion of a judge to decide if the case goes to court.
A WFP spokesman, a branch of the United Nations focused on hunger and food security, did not immediately have a comment when contacted by AFP.
The convoy was ambushed north of the North Kivu capital of Goma on a road that runs through thickly forested, mountainous terrain next to the porous border with Rwanda.
Six assailants armed with five AK-47 assault rifles and a machete attacked the convoy, shooting dead the driver and forcing the others into the forest.
Park rangers and army troops nearby heard the noise and pursued the attackers, but the assailants shot the bodyguard on the spot. The ambassador was wounded and later died in hospital.
The convoy had been traveling along a road that had seen “at least twenty gunfights between criminal groups and the army in recent years,” the prosecutors said in a statement published in news reports.
Plans to enter that area of DRC should have been submitted to the UN’s peacekeeping mission — which is responsible for providing specific security information and deciding whether an armed escort and armored vehicles are necessary — at least five days in advance.
Prosecutors also said that official permission for the mission should have been requested at least 72 hours ahead of the trip, as per UN rules.
But Leone, WFP’s deputy country director in the DCR, and security officer Luguru, only requested permission the evening before departure, the prosecutors said.
The pair also put their own names on the mission form — instead of those of Attanasio and bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci — to speed the request through, they said.
Skipping the mandatory risk assessment also meant it had not been determined if the trio should have had helmets or bulletproof vests, they added.
In the wake of the attack, the DRC’s interior ministry blamed the killings on the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a Rwandan Hutu rebel group.
The FDLR rejected the allegation and instead blamed the Rwandan and DRC armies.

Topics: Italy prosecutors World Food Programme (WFP)

Austrian police find migrants in “horror box” under truck

Austrian police find migrants in “horror box” under truck
Austrian police find migrants in “horror box” under truck

Austrian police find migrants in “horror box” under truck
  • Police said the migrants, who were from Turkey, had been trafficked from Romania via Hungary to Austria
  • The migrants described their hiding places as “horror box," police said
BERLIN: Austrian police say they found eight migrants in life-threatening conditions hidden inside a narrow wooden pallet box that had been attached to the underside of a truck.
Police said the migrants, who were from Turkey, had been trafficked from Romania via Hungary to Austria. Several of them suffered from hypothermia during the trip in freezing temperatures and some had fainted because they were exposed to the truck’s exhaust fumes for hours, police said in a statement Wednesday.
The migrants described their hiding places as “horror box,” police said.
The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old Turkish man, was arrested, police said. A 56-year-old Turkish accomplice was also arrested.
They did not reveal any further details on the traffickers or the migrants.
Austrian investigators discovered the migrants and arrested the driver last month on a highway stop near Schwechat, southeast of Vienna, after they were tipped off by German authorities but they only published the incident Wednesday. The accomplice was arrested Friday in the Austrian city of Graz where he lives.
They said the driver confessed to having smuggled up to 40 migrants to Austria on eight trips. Each migrant had to pay between 15,000 to 16,000 euros ($17,150 to $18,300) for the dangerous ride.
“This case shows once again how inhumane organized trafficking criminals act,” Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said, according to ORF. “We must ensure that a robust protection of the EU’s external borders deprives these criminals of their business basis.”

Topics: Austria migrants Turkish police

UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence

UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence
UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence

UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence
  • The compensation order came more than 15 years after the U.N. court ruled that fighting by Ugandan troops in Congo breached international law
  • The sum awarded was well below the request for more than $11 billion
THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The International Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in compensation to Congo for violence in a long-running conflict between the African neighbors that began in the late 1990s.
The compensation order came more than 15 years after the UN court ruled in a complex, 119-page judgment that fighting by Ugandan troops in Congo breached international law.
“The court notes that the reparation awarded to the DRC for damage to persons and to property reflects the harm suffered by individuals and communities as a result of Uganda’s breach of its international obligations,” the court’s president, US judge Joan E. Donoghue, said.
The sum awarded was well below the request for more than $11 billion in damages Congo had submitted to the court.
The court broke down the compensation into different categories of damages. It assessed $225 million for “loss of life and other damage to persons” that included rape, conscription of child soldiers and the displacement of up to 500,000 people.
It assessed another $40 million for damage to property and $60 million for damage to natural resources, including the plundering of gold, diamonds, timber and other goods by Ugandan forces or rebels they supported.

Topics: Congo Uganda International Court of Justice

