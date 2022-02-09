Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 1m amphetamine pills in Tabuk

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than one million amphetamine pills in the Kingdom’s northwestern region.
Spokesman for the General Directorate of Border Guards Lt. Col. Misfer Al-Quraini said that during a security follow-up to the activities and attempts to smuggle drugs into the Kingdom, maritime patrols in the Al-Wajh sector in the Tabuk region thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,056,162 amphetamine tablets hidden in plastic barrels.
Al-Quraini said the tablets had been seized and handed over to the competent authority, and initial legal measures have been taken.
