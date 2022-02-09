You are here

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 1m amphetamine pills in Tabuk

Maritime patrols thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,056,162 amphetamine tablets hidden in plastic barrels.
Maritime patrols thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,056,162 amphetamine tablets hidden in plastic barrels. (File/SPA)
  • The tablets had been seized and initial legal measures have been taken
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than one million amphetamine pills in the Kingdom’s northwestern region.
Spokesman for the General Directorate of Border Guards Lt. Col. Misfer Al-Quraini said that during a security follow-up to the activities and attempts to smuggle drugs into the Kingdom, maritime patrols in the Al-Wajh sector in the Tabuk region thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,056,162 amphetamine tablets hidden in plastic barrels.
Al-Quraini said the tablets had been seized and handed over to the competent authority, and initial legal measures have been taken.

  • Lord Ahmad said that the UK is a big investor in Saudi Arabia and vice versa
  • “What I saw was a real gender balance in many of the meetings that I was conducting,” the minister said
RIYADH: The relationship between Saudi Arabia and the UK is “steeped in history” and the countries have “great people-to-people ties,” a British minister has said.

“People from one kingdom to the other know each other well, whether you talk of the connections of our royal families or indeed the connection and deep connection between leaders, public sector, private sector,” Britain’s Minister of State for South and Central Asia, UN, and the Commonwealth Lord (Tariq) Ahmad told Al Ekhbariya news channel on Tuesday.

Lord Ahmad added that the UK is a big investor in Saudi Arabia and vice versa.

During his two-day visit to Jeddah and Riyadh, the minister met various ministers and officials including the Kingdom’s justice minister.

During a meeting between the two officials, Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani and Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon discussed developments that the Kingdom has seen in the judiciary and how they have strengthened human rights, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Lord Ahmad, whose portfolio includes human rights, said the two officials had “an open and frank discussion on Saudi justice reforms, progress on women’s empowerment, and other human rights priorities.”

He commended reforms concerning women in the Kingdom and told Al Ekhbariya: “One particular experience I can share is the remarkable number of women who have been present from the Saudi side in those meetings.

“Indeed, we often talk of the gender imbalance. What I saw was a real gender balance in many of the meetings that I was conducting during the course of the last few days,” he said.

He also discussed interfaith priorities and tackling Islamophobia with the Kingdom’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji.

Lord Ahmad added he held a “wide ranging discussion covering the importance of human rights and reforms to prison conditions,” with the Kingdom’s Deputy Minister of Interior Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood.

The British minister also visited the first solar-powered mosque in Saudi Arabia during his stay in the Kingdom.

“Delighted to visit Hikma Mosque, the first solar-powered mosque in Saudi Arabia. The UK is committed to freedom of religion or belief,” the minister said.

Saudi FM thanks Zambia for supporting Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Saudi FM thanks Zambia for supporting Expo 2030 in Riyadh
  • Prince Faisal made a phone call to his Zambian counterpart Stanley Kakubo
  • Djibouti announces its support for the Kingdom’s request to host the World Expo 2030
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to his Zambian counterpart Stanley Kakubo, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
During the call, Prince Faisal thanked the Zambian foreign minister for supporting the Kingdom’s request to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
They held discussions on bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.
Meanwhile, Djibouti announced its support for Saudi Arabia’s request to host the World Expo 2030, in a memorandum received by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Djibouti, Faisal bin Sultan Al-Qabbani.
The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Djibouti’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama, said his country would contribute to mobilizing the necessary support to ensure the organization for this global event in Riyadh succeeds.

Saudi Arabia declares Feb. 10 ‘Arabian Leopard Day’

Saudi Arabia declares Feb. 10 ‘Arabian Leopard Day’
  • Fewer than 200 of the critically endangered big cats now left in the wild
  • Schoolchildren tweet their support for new scheme
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has declared Feb. 10 as “Arabian Leopard Day” in a bid to raise awareness of the endangered big cat.

The move, which was announced by the Council of Ministers last month, is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to protect the species, which is now classed as critically endangered, from extinction.

The Arabian leopard is the chief predator in Saudi Arabia and plays a major role in the Kingdom’s culture. But overhunting and a lack of natural prey means there are now fewer than 200 left in the wild.

The Ministry of Education is keen to encourage young people to get involved with the new scheme, and in a show of support, pupils from the Second Public Kindergarten of AlUla and other schools have been tweeting their pictures of the big cats along with positive messages like, “We love the Arabian leopard.”

In December 2020, Prince Badr Bin Farhan, the minister of culture and governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, established the Global Fund to Protect the Arabian Leopard from Extinction in the Sharaan Nature Reserve. Its aim is to sustain the leopard population and its prey, and protect its natural habitat.

In recent years, the commission and the National Center for Wildlife have been working on a number of initiatives to protect the big cat. Among these is expanding a breeding program within the Sharaan reserve.

Also, last year, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, launched the nonprofit foundation Catmosphere to raise awareness of the many endangered cat species around the world, including the Arabian leopard.

The Kingdom also works closely with Panthera, which is devoted to the conservation of the world’s wild cat species.

The Arabian leopard lives in high mountains and is native to Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman and the UAE. Anyone found hunting the animal in the Kingdom faces a fine of SAR400,000 ($106,000) — rising to SAR30 million for repeat offenders — and up to 10 years in prison.

No plan to integrate Absher, Tawakkalna apps, Saudi assistant interior minister says

No plan to integrate Absher, Tawakkalna apps, Saudi assistant interior minister says
  • Media reports likely sparked by a ‘colleague’s own point of view,’ Prince Bandar says
  • The platforms complement one another and the country needs both, he says
JEDDAH: A senior Saudi official has dismissed reports that the government is planning to integrate its Absher and Tawakkalna apps.

Speaking at the Innovation and Future of Government Work Conference, Prince Bandar bin Abdullah Al-Mishari, assistant minister of interior for technology affairs, said that the suggestion that the two platforms were to be rolled into one was inaccurate.

Speaking on the role of innovation in achieving Saudi Vision 2030, the prince said that comments about such a move might have “come out spontaneously from one of the colleagues during the LEAP Conference.”

He added: “It was perhaps that colleague’s own point of view, and a media representative made a story out of it.”

Prince Bandar, who directed the Interior Ministry’s National Information Center from 2008 to 2013, continued: “There is nothing true about that, as Absher has its own field of services that the MoI provides, while Tawakkalna has another field in regard to national services.”

The two apps complemented one another, and the country needed both of them, he said.

“There are a number of Absher services that can be accessed through the Tawakkalna app, as well as other government services,” Prince Bandar said. “Absher still has a lot to do with the many digital transformation gaps within the MoI.”

He added that Tawakkalna had played an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic in helping the Kingdom to deal with the health crisis.

Arab News reported on Sunday that despite media articles suggesting the government was planning to merge the two apps, there had been no official confirmation of such a move.

Saudi Arabia reports 3,162 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 3,162 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 678,332
  • A total of 8,962 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
JEDDAH: In its daily COVID-19 report, Saudi Arabia announced 3,162 new infection cases, 4,088 recoveries and three deaths on Wednesday.

In the past week, Saudi Arabia’s epidemiological curve showed a significant fall in new cases, down from 3,852 last Thursday to today's figure.

Riyadh recorded the highest incidence of the virus with 985 new cases, followed by Jeddah with 211 cases and Dammam with 201 cases.

As for recovery rates in the Kingdom, Riyadh reported 1,390 cases, Jeddah 332 and Dammam 228.

The Ministry of Health reported that the number of critical cases fell from 1,069 on Tuesday to 1,054 on Wednesday.

To date, the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the Kingdom is 58,933,522, including 9,366,077 booster doses and 1,938,727 vaccine doses prioritized for the elderly.

On Wednesday, MoH reported totals of 719,136 confirmed cases of the virus, 31,842 active cases, 678,332 recoveries, and 8,962 COVID-related deaths in the Kingdom.

