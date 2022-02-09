Saudi authorities ramp up COVID-19 health inspections

You are here

(SPA/File)
  • The municipality of Jeddah carried out 5,654 visits to commercial centers and facilities in two days, identifying 21 violations
JEDDAH: Saudi municipalities are continuing health and safety inspection tours to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kingdom.

The municipality of Jeddah carried out 5,654 visits to commercial centers and facilities in two days, identifying 21 violations.

Field teams closed seven commercial outlets for breaching COVID-19 health protocols.

The Eastern Province municipality carried out 1,036 inspection tours in one day, identifying 89 violations. Authorities closed one commercial outlet for breaching health regulations.

Violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperatures of customers, overcrowding issues and failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.

The app was launched in 2020 to track COVID-19 cases and has been updated to show vaccination information, including an individual’s status, such as vaccinated or infected. It now functions as a COVID-19 “passport.”

The municipalities called on commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.

Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or by contacting authorities through the Balady app.

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi municipalities

Tech experts discuss smart ways to make Madinah a city of the future

Updated 5 sec ago
Nada Hameed

  • First Smart Madinah Forum considered how the Saudi city might become one of the most tranquil yet dynamic cities in the world through the use of technology and innovation
MADINAH: Local and international technology leaders, experts and businesses gathered this week for the first Smart Madinah Forum, during which they discussed, shared and exchanged knowledge and experience of smart cities.

The aim of the two-day event, held on Feb. 6 and 7 and organized by Al-Madinah Region Development Authority under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy governor of Madinah, was to explore ways to ensure Madinah is one of the top three most livable cities in Saudi Arabia.

Specific goals that were discussed included increasing its annual economic growth by 3 percent and reducing unemployment by 5 percent by 2030 as part of the efforts to transform it into one of the most tranquil yet dynamic cities in the world through the use of technology and innovation.

The forum considered a number of improvements that might help to achieve these goals, including the development of 5G and fiber optic networks, enhanced communication and information technology infrastructure, and smart technology solutions.

In considering what we actually mean by the term “smart city,” Jonathan Reichental, the founder of Human Future, a global business and technology advisory, investment and education business, said: “I often have the privilege to travel to many cities of the world to talk to their smart city leaders, mayors and managers — and I hear lots of different answers to that question.

“One of the conclusions I’ve come to is that the definition isn’t as important as the outcomes. The definition isn’t as important as what we’re trying to achieve. And every community, every city has a different goal. This is another insight.

“There is no recipe that every city can follow and get the same results because every city has different demographics, different geography, different resources, different capabilities — significant differences. But I do know one thing, which is clear: This is a topic about people.”

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The aim of the two-day event, held on Feb. 6 and 7 and organized by Al-Madinah Region Development Authority under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy governor of Madinah, was to explore ways to ensure Madinah is one of the top three most livable cities in Saudi Arabia.
  • The forum considered a number of improvements that might help to achieve these goals, including the development of 5G and fiber optic networks, enhanced communication and information technology infrastructure, and smart technology solutions.

Under the heading “Where technology meets tranquility,” the forum presented three panel discussions and several presentations featuring 12 renowned national and international speakers who explored Madinah’s strategy for becoming a smart city and identified six sectors for development: tourism, environment, business, old neighborhoods, well-being and mobility. About 148 attendees took part in six workshops that generated about 500 ideas, based on which they prepared case studies for developing each sector.

“We conducted several workshops and involved the key stakeholders, including the residents themselves, and we identified the challenges that the city is facing; we categorized them under six priority sectors,” Abdulrahman Ibrahim, chief data analytics and innovation officer at Al-Madinah Region Development Authority, told Arab News.

“The strategy and goals of the smart Madinah program are highly human-centric and residents need to help highlight the challenges and find the right technological solutions.”

Transportation is one of the key challenges that the city is facing. Consequently, one of the key priority sectors in Madinah’s smart city strategy is mobility.

Abdulrahman Ibrahim, Chief data analytics and innovation officer at Al-Madinah Region Development Authority

Madinah is a popular destination for Muslims from around the world and the heavy traffic in the city is a major issue for commuters and civic bodies.

“Transportation is one of the key challenges that the city is facing,” said Ibrahim. “Consequently, one of the key priority sectors in Madinah’s smart city strategy is mobility. This challenge will be addressed in that strategic priority and we have a group of case studies that we want to implement using technology as a means to solve this challenge.”

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority is exploring ways to create a smart country and has established two innovation labs its says are vital to the development of artificial intelligence solutions.

“SDAIA is focusing on smart cities, heavily based on the directions from the chairman of the board, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” said Nasser Al-Rayes, the authority’s deputy CEO.

“We’ve been engaged with our colleagues from the Madinah authority since the beginning of developing this strategy, so this is not just a one-time meeting. Now, it’s multiple workshops and multiple engagements to ensure that whatever they aspire to have is definitely aligned with the national directions and, most importantly, it is aligned with the agenda of data and AI that SDAIA is leading.”

During the forum, the experts also discussed smart city issues under the heading “All for one and one for all.”

Lakshita Wijerathne, chief operating officer at technology company Eutech, said: “To help a smart city platform cater for your purpose, one key thing is when you have so many sensors … you have your visitors, your residents, your citizens … so the platform will be able to collect and analyze large volumes of data. So that will give you valuable information related to the understanding of your situational awareness.”

The second Smart Madinah Forum is expected to take place in February 2023.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Smart Madinah Forum

RIYADH: King Salman received a call from US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The pair discussed regional developments including the actions of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia against civilian targets in the Kingdom.
The leaders discussed the need to solidify and strengthen cooperation and achieve stability in the region and the world.
They discussed the need to strengthening mutual security cooperation to confront terrorism and its financing.
The king stressed the importance of maintaining balance and stability in the oil markets, and the role of the historic OPEC+ agreement and the need to maintain it.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) launched a donation service for the Ehsan platform through the Tawakkalna application.

On Wednesday, the authority said that the service aims to harness data in charitable work and expand the impact of Ehsan to reach more beneficiaries through the simple click of a button.

The Tawakkalna application now provides a fast and easy donation method to targeted groups through Ehsan services.

The donation opportunities available on the application are categorized into three groups: Released, facilitated and other grant projects that cover a wide range of donation options.

“There are four simple steps to donate: First, log onto the Tawakkalna application, and then choose to donate with Ehsan. You can then choose the category you wish to contribute to and click donate,” said an infograph on the official Ehsan Twitter account.

The Tawakkalna application is an SDAIA initiative originally launched to help the containment of COVID-19 via advanced technology services.

Ehsan was set in motion to optimize artificial intelligence and data to encourage developmental projects and sustain their impact through digital solutions.

Its primary objective is to assist and catapult the Kingdom’s role in developing charity work, allowing nongovernmental organizations to contribute to Saudi gross domestic product.

Due to the generosity and almsgiving of the Saudi public to those in need, the total amount of donations on the Ehsan platform has surpassed SR1.25 billion ($333 million).

Topics: Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) Tawakkalna Ehsan platform

  • Lord Ahmad said that the UK is a big investor in Saudi Arabia and vice versa
  • “What I saw was a real gender balance in many of the meetings that I was conducting,” the minister said
RIYADH: The relationship between Saudi Arabia and the UK is “steeped in history” and the countries have “great people-to-people ties,” a British minister has said.

“People from one kingdom to the other know each other well, whether you talk of the connections of our royal families or indeed the connection and deep connection between leaders, public sector, private sector,” Britain’s Minister of State for South and Central Asia, UN, and the Commonwealth Lord (Tariq) Ahmad told Al Ekhbariya news channel on Tuesday.

Lord Ahmad added that the UK is a big investor in Saudi Arabia and vice versa.

During his two-day visit to Jeddah and Riyadh, the minister met various ministers and officials including the Kingdom’s justice minister.

During a meeting between the two officials, Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani and Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon discussed developments that the Kingdom has seen in the judiciary and how they have strengthened human rights, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Lord Ahmad, whose portfolio includes human rights, said the two officials had “an open and frank discussion on Saudi justice reforms, progress on women’s empowerment, and other human rights priorities.”

He commended reforms concerning women in the Kingdom and told Al Ekhbariya: “One particular experience I can share is the remarkable number of women who have been present from the Saudi side in those meetings.

“Indeed, we often talk of the gender imbalance. What I saw was a real gender balance in many of the meetings that I was conducting during the course of the last few days,” he said.

He also discussed interfaith priorities and tackling Islamophobia with the Kingdom’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji.

Lord Ahmad added he held a “wide ranging discussion covering the importance of human rights and reforms to prison conditions,” with the Kingdom’s Deputy Minister of Interior Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood.

The British minister also visited the first solar-powered mosque in Saudi Arabia during his stay in the Kingdom.

“Delighted to visit Hikma Mosque, the first solar-powered mosque in Saudi Arabia. The UK is committed to freedom of religion or belief,” the minister said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK Lord Tariq Ahmad

  • Prince Faisal made a phone call to his Zambian counterpart Stanley Kakubo
  • Djibouti announces its support for the Kingdom’s request to host the World Expo 2030
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to his Zambian counterpart Stanley Kakubo, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
During the call, Prince Faisal thanked the Zambian foreign minister for supporting the Kingdom’s request to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
They held discussions on bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.
Meanwhile, Djibouti announced its support for Saudi Arabia’s request to host the World Expo 2030, in a memorandum received by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Djibouti, Faisal bin Sultan Al-Qabbani.
The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Djibouti’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama, said his country would contribute to mobilizing the necessary support to ensure the organization for this global event in Riyadh succeeds.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Expo Prince Faisal bin Farhan Zambia Stanley Kakubo Djibouti Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama

