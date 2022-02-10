You are here

World’s biggest iPhone assembler signals easing chip crunch in Q1

(Shutterstock)
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

  • Shortages in component parts, specifically computer chips, have hindered electronics production for over a year
RIYADH: Taiwan-based electronics company Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. said the chip shortage is easing, showing a promising first quarter. 

The firm, which is known to be the world’s biggest assembler of Apple’s iPhones, is expecting a slight change in revenue in Q1 when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing James Wu a spokesman of the firm.

Shortages in component parts, specifically computer chips, have hindered electronics production for over a year.

Market players such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. along with carmakers such as Ford Motor Co. have projected the chip crunch will remain tight throughout 2022 – mainly due to the spread of Omicron –  and will bring about an ongoing impact. 

Accordingly, corporations have been advised to keep additional inventories than usual to ease the pain of the chip supply shortage.

Gulf Bank of Kuwait net profit grows 46% in 2021

Gulf Bank of Kuwait net profit grows 46% in 2021
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Gulf Bank of Kuwait net profit grows 46% in 2021

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Gulf Bank of Kuwait has seen its net profit increase by 46 percent during 2021.

The bank recorded a net profit of 42.1 million Kuwaiti dinars ($139 million), compared to 28.8 million a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Kuwaiti bourse.

Profit growth was mainly driven by higher operating income which rose by 11.8 million Kuwaiti dinars year-on-year, as well as lower provisions and impairment losses.

Shareholders will receive a cash dividend of seven fils per share and five bonus shares for every 100 shares for 2021, the bank added.

Founded in 1960, Gulf Bank of Kuwait is one of the leading banks in Kuwait offering consumer banking, wholesale banking, treasury, and financial services.

Marketing firm Tihama shares slip as the company cuts its capital by 71%

Marketing firm Tihama shares slip as the company cuts its capital by 71%
Updated 8 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Marketing firm Tihama shares slip as the company cuts its capital by 71%

Updated 8 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi-based marketing firm Tihama slipped by 1.44 percent in today’s trading session.

This came following the company’s plans to reduce its capital by 71 percent, which was approved by the Saudi stock market regulator today.

This entails decreasing the company’s capital from SR175 million ($46.6 million) to SR50 million, according to the Capital Market Authority.

Formally known as Tihama Advertising and Public Relations, the company saw its losses shrink by 18 percent in the last nine months of 2021.

Net losses reached SR30.6 million, compared to SR37.4 million a year earlier, a bourse filing earlier revealed.

The firm said that losses narrowed due to opening new branches and the gradual recovery from the pandemic which had earlier hit the advertising industry as a whole.

Aldar Properties eyes $952m in new acquisitions: Alarabiya

Aldar Properties eyes $952m in new acquisitions: Alarabiya
Updated 44 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Aldar Properties eyes $952m in new acquisitions: Alarabiya

Updated 44 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aldar Properties is planning acquisitions worth 3.5 billion dirhams ($952 million), the company’s CEO said in an interview to Alarabiya. 

Talal Al-Dhiyebi stated that 80 percent of the upcoming acquisitions will be located in the UAE.

The focus of their future purchases will be on asset quality, in malls or office and residential projects, he said.

The upcoming scheme is part of a 5 billion dirhams plan, out of which 1.5 billion dirhams have been allocated in Egypt’s SODIC and the acquisition of Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Aldar Properties is a real estate development, management and investment company.

SAMA projects inflation in the Kingdom to nudge higher in 1st quarter

SAMA projects inflation in the Kingdom to nudge higher in 1st quarter
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 February 2022
Rinat Gainullin

SAMA projects inflation in the Kingdom to nudge higher in 1st quarter

Updated 10 February 2022
Rinat Gainullin

The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, is projecting the rate of inflation in the Kingdom to accelerate slightly in the first quarter of 2022 on a year-on-year basis. 

The forecast should be justified by an ongoing improvement in domestic demand and a rise in the level of inflation globally.

Consequently, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the rate of inflation in the first quarter is expected to remain stable, SAMA said in a report posted on its website.

SAMA also cited forecasts of World Bank global prices indices released October 2021 showing that in 2022 energy prices are expected to rise 0.5 percent and fertilizer prices to grow 4.8 percent.

On the other hand, the World Bank projected that in 2022 prices for agricultural products and foodstuffs will fall 3 percent and 3.5 percent respectively.

TASI recovers slightly as oil prices rise: Closing bell

TASI recovers slightly as oil prices rise: Closing bell
Updated 10 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI recovers slightly as oil prices rise: Closing bell

Updated 10 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday as oil prices began to increase.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time, the main index – TASI – gained 0.52 percent to reach 12,269, while the parallel market Nomu lost 0.45 percent to reach 25,218.

In the energy marker, Brent crude prices reached $92.06 per barrel, and WTI rose to $90.37 per barrel.
 
Oil giant Aramco's shares rose 0.40 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom's largest bank, Al Rajhi Bank gained 1.22 percent, while Bank Aljazira gained 4.60 percent.

Following Riyad Bank's announcement that it had completed an offer of dollar-denominated Sukuk at $750 million, the stock rose 1.19 percent.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. was the biggest faller, ending the session down by 2.31 percent.

