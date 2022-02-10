UAE allocates $10bn to invest in Egypt’s ports

CAIRO: UAE has allocated $10 billion to invest in Egypt, with the bulk of investments to be allocated to the ports, head of Abu Dhabi Ports, Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, said.

This happened during a meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, during his visit to the UAE.

Al-Wazir explained Egypt is implementing a comprehensive plan to develop the maritime transport system and comprehensive development of all Egyptian ports.

This comes in line with Egypt’s efforts to transform into a center for global trade and logistics, he added.

The two sides also discussed cooperation projects in the field of river transport and they agreed to sign a deal during the coming period to operate a line for transporting goods across the Nile between Minya, Alexandria, and Damietta.