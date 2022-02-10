You are here

Fitch downgrades El Salvador, citing risks posed by its adoption of bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto Moves

Image: Shutterstock
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Fitch Ratings downgraded El Salvador further on Wednesday, citing risks from its adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender last year.

Fitch also said that “heightened financing risks stemming from increased reliance on short-term debt,” ahead of an $800 million global bond payment due next January also influenced its decision to cut the nation’s rating to CCC from B-, Bloomberg reported.

President Nayib Bukele’s unorthodox policies have increased the country's perceived risks to investors and rating agencies.

“The weakening of institutions and concentration of power in the presidency have increased policy unpredictability, and the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender has added uncertainty about the potential for an IMF program that would unlock financing for 2022-2023,” Fitch said in its statement.

Last year, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the country and expressed concerns about the use of bitcoin.

El Salvador’s $800 million bonds due in January 2023 rallied 3.4 cents on Wednesday, the most in two years, to 85.40 cents on the dollar, after Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said there is a zero percent chance the government will default on it.

The country’s bonds were the worst performers in emerging markets in 2021, according to the Bloomberg Emerging Market USD Sovereign Index.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 2.18 percent to $44,552 at 1:16 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,250, up by 4.08 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

The Russian government has determined the future of digital currencies in Russia, and the Moscow executive has clarified that the plan aims to integrate cryptocurrency trading into the financial system.

The cabinet also aims to establish control over crypto-related flows in the banking system, according to Bitcoin.com.

In addition to the Finance Ministry’s view on the matter, the federal government wants to allow crypto platforms to operate under a licensing system.

To protect the rights of Russian citizens, investors will be divided into qualified and non-qualified categories, while crypto service providers will be required to meet certain capital and liquidity requirements.

They will also be tasked with informing the Russians of the relevant risks.

Bahrain's GFH to list on Saudi market this year, CEO says

Bahrain's GFH to list on Saudi market this year, CEO says
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain's GFH to list on Saudi market this year, CEO says

Bahrain's GFH to list on Saudi market this year, CEO says
  Investments and revenues from the hospitality sector boosted the group's performance in 2021
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Topics: Bahrain GFH Tadawul IPO Finance

Related

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 6 min 43 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

  The corporation will also invest in domestic talent to establish the various skill sets required to set the path for an AI driven economy
Updated 6 min 43 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: International data services and artificial intelligence focused consulting firm Artefact is to open a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia amid efforts to expand its presence in the Middle East and Africa, region. 

The new office will include operations in the US, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, the company said.

Under the expansion, Artefact will bring its data, relevant experience, knowledge on the region, AI practices, knowledge, and partnerships to the Kingdom.

The corporation will also invest in domestic talent to establish the various skill sets required to set the path for an AI driven economy. 

“We expect to become partners with several clients in the Kingdom as they undertake their data and AI transformation journeys,” co-founder and CEO Vincent Luciani said.

The expansion also falls in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s framework, with data and AI contributing to 70 percent of its strategic objectives.

Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE food giant, Agthia Group, has posted a net profit increase of 535 percent after revenues grew 49 percent in 2021.

Profit reached 216 million dirhams ($85 million), up from 34 million dirhams last year, according to an Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange filing.

Revenues grew from 2 billion dirhams to more than 3 billion dirhams ($816 million).

Group's positive performance was attributed to its strategy of driving growth and diversifying revenue streams, as well as newly acquired entities in the segment.

“Revenues in 2021 improved markedly following key strategic acquisitions in the Protein and Snacking segments,”  CEO of Agthia Group, Alan Smith said.

 

Updated 23 min 20 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  This happened during a meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, during his visit to the UAE
Updated 23 min 20 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: UAE has allocated $10 billion to invest in Egypt, with the bulk of investments to be allocated to the ports, head of Abu Dhabi Ports, Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, said. 

This happened during a meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, during his visit to the UAE. 

Al-Wazir explained Egypt is implementing a comprehensive plan to develop the maritime transport system and comprehensive development of all Egyptian ports. 

This comes in line with Egypt’s efforts to transform into a center for global trade and logistics, he added. 

The two sides also discussed cooperation projects in the field of river transport and they agreed to sign a deal during the coming period to operate a line for transporting goods across the Nile between Minya, Alexandria, and Damietta. 

Updated 32 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

  Shortages in component parts, specifically computer chips, have hindered electronics production for over a year
Updated 32 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Taiwan-based electronics company Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. said the chip shortage is easing, showing a promising first quarter. 

The firm, which is known to be the world’s biggest assembler of Apple’s iPhones, is expecting a slight change in revenue in Q1 when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing James Wu a spokesman of the firm.

Shortages in component parts, specifically computer chips, have hindered electronics production for over a year.

Market players such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. along with carmakers such as Ford Motor Co. have projected the chip crunch will remain tight throughout 2022 – mainly due to the spread of Omicron –  and will bring about an ongoing impact. 

Accordingly, corporations have been advised to keep additional inventories than usual to ease the pain of the chip supply shortage.

