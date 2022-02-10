You are here

Saudi ports cargo up 5% in January
Saudi ports cargo up 5% in January
RIYADH: Saudi ports, also known as Mawani, achieved a year-on-year increase in the volume of cargo tons by 5 percent in January, a statement revealed.

Total cargo throughput in the same month stood at 25 million tons, Mawani said.

Foodstuffs handled reached 2 million tons, up 2.1 percent year-on-year.

OPEC sees upside to 2022 oil demand forecast on strong pandemic recovery
OPEC sees upside to 2022 oil demand forecast on strong pandemic recovery
  • World consumption is expected to surpass the 100 million bpd mark in the third quarter
LONDON: OPEC on Thursday said there was upside potential to its already robust forecast for world oil demand in 2022 as the global economy posts a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and sectors like tourism benefit.


The upbeat view from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries comes as oil prices have reached the highest since 2014. Tight supply has given impetus to the rally, and OPEC's report also showed the group undershot a pledged oil-output rise in January.


In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it expected world oil demand to rise by 4.15 million barrels per day this year, unchanged from its forecast last month.


"Upside potential to the forecast prevails, based on an ongoing observed strong economic recovery with the GDP already reaching pre-pandemic levels," the OPEC report said in a commentary on the 2022 demand outlook.


"As most world economies are expected to grow stronger, the near-term prospects for world oil demand are certainly on the bright side," OPEC said in a separate comment on 2022 demand.


World consumption is expected to surpass the 100 million bpd mark in the third quarter, in line with last month's forecast. On an annual basis according to OPEC, the world last used more than 100 million bpd of oil in 2019.


OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are gradually unwinding record output cuts put in place last year. At its last meeting, the group agreed to boost monthly output by 400,000 bpd in March.


The report showed OPEC output in January rose by just 64,000 bpd to 27.98 million bpd, undershooting the 254,000 bpd rise that OPEC is allowed under the deal.

India's central bank governor criticises crypto; warns investors of 'risk'
India's central bank governor criticises crypto; warns investors of 'risk'
  • Das’s comments came after the Indian government moved to apply stricter regulations on cryptocurrency trading and assets
RIYADH: India's central bank governor, Shaktikanta Das criticised digital tokens in the latest denouncement against cryptocurrencies from officials in the country.

Das stated that they have no intrinsic value and pose a threat to financial stability, Bloomberg reported.

“Investors in cryptocurrency should keep in mind that they are investing at their own risk. They should also keep in mind that the cryptocurrency has no underlying, not even a tulip,” the Reserve Bank of India chief said on Thursday, referring to the Dutch tulip bulb market bubble in the 17th century.

Das’s comments came after the Indian government moved to apply stricter regulations on cryptocurrency trading and assets.

In the federal budget speech Feb. 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced heavy taxes on such transactions, treating them as gains from activities deemed legal albeit discouraging.

UAE economy minister meets Italian business representatives
UAE economy minister meets Italian business representatives
ROME: The UAE’s Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri met with representatives of the Italian industrial, economic, financial and academic worlds in Milan, the country’s financial and industrial capital.

“The UAE is a strategic partner for our companies, and commercial relations between our two economies are very strong,” Alessandro Spada, president of Assolombarda, the association of local entrepreneurs, told Arab News.

He said exports from the region of Lombardy, whose capital is Milan, to the UAE in 2020 were worth €1 billion ($1.14 billion), “30 percent of the entire Italian exports to that country.”

He added: “We’re working hard to promote more new business opportunities for our companies in the UAE. We aim to define together a project development strategy, and we were very happy to see that Minister Al-Marri shares our view and goal.”

Among those Al-Marri met in Milan were the president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, the CEO of Dolce & Gabbana, the deputy rector of the Catholic University and the president of gun maker Beretta.

The minister invited Italian entrepreneurs to the Emirates Investment Summit, to be held at the end of March.

UAE-based e-wallet Hubpay secures $20m in series A round
UAE-based e-wallet Hubpay secures $20m in series A round
RIYADH: UAE-based digital wallet provider Hubpay has raised $20 million in a Series A round.

The funding will be used to hire new employees, and for the company’s planned international expansion in 2022 with a focus on Asia and Africa, Magnitt reported. 

The funding was led by US-based telecommunications firm Signal Peaking. Investors including Olive Tree Capital, BECO capital, Stormbreaker, and Emkan Capital also contributed to the round.  

Founded in 2019, Hubpay is an e-wallet that aims to facilitate the process of money transfers on a domestic and international level.

Middle East business leaders expect improved global economic growth in 2022: PwC survey
Middle East business leaders expect improved global economic growth in 2022: PwC survey
  • The survey also showed that the top two markets for revenue growth are Egypt at 37 percent and Saudi Arabia at 27 percent
RIYADH: The majority of business leaders in the Middle East are optimistic towards global economic growth in 2022, a survey by PwC revealed. 

The 25th edition global CEO survey showed that 82 percent of regional business leaders expect an improved global growth during the current year.

This came as a result of a strong health response, commodity prices, rising consumer demand and strengthening fiscal positions that improved the positive short-term outlook of companies’ heads. 

Accordingly, 64 percent of the studied CEOs said they are extremely or very confident about their revenue growth prospects, which is higher than the global figure of 56 percent. 

The survey also showed that the top two markets for revenue growth are Egypt at 37 percent and Saudi Arabia at 27 percent. 

Over the next three years, 52 percent of Middle East CEOs plan double-digit investments in digital transformation. 

“Armed with new optimism, CEOs are fashioning a growth agenda that channels energies towards new business models, customer experiences and organisational efficiencies facilitated by the cloud and digital tools,” Middle East strategy and markets leader, Stephen Anderson, said. 

