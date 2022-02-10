You are here

SAMA projects inflation in the Kingdom to nudge higher in 1st quarter

SAMA projects inflation in the Kingdom to nudge higher in 1st quarter
Image: Shutterstock
Rinat Gainullin

SAMA projects inflation in the Kingdom to nudge higher in 1st quarter

SAMA projects inflation in the Kingdom to nudge higher in 1st quarter
Rinat Gainullin

The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, is projecting the rate of inflation in the Kingdom to accelerate slightly in the first quarter of 2022 on a year-on-year basis. 

The forecast should be justified by an ongoing improvement in domestic demand and a rise in the level of inflation globally.

Consequently, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the rate of inflation in the first quarter is expected to remain stable, SAMA said in a report posted on its website.

SAMA also cited forecasts of World Bank global prices indices released October 2021 showing that in 2022 energy prices are expected to rise 0.5 percent and fertilizer prices to grow 4.8 percent.

On the other hand, the World Bank projected that in 2022 prices for agricultural products and foodstuffs will fall 3 percent and 3.5 percent respectively.

TASI recovers slightly as oil prices rise: Closing bell

TASI recovers slightly as oil prices rise: Closing bell
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI recovers slightly as oil prices rise: Closing bell

TASI recovers slightly as oil prices rise: Closing bell
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday as oil prices began to increase.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time, the main index – TASI – gained 0.52 percent to reach 12,269, while the parallel market Nomu lost 0.45 percent to reach 25,218.

In the energy marker, Brent crude prices reached $92.06 per barrel, and WTI rose to $90.37 per barrel.
 
Oil giant Aramco's shares rose 0.40 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom's largest bank, Al Rajhi Bank gained 1.22 percent, while Bank Aljazira gained 4.60 percent.

Following Riyad Bank's announcement that it had completed an offer of dollar-denominated Sukuk at $750 million, the stock rose 1.19 percent.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. was the biggest faller, ending the session down by 2.31 percent.

Saudi ports cargo up 5% in January

Saudi ports cargo up 5% in January
Arab News

Saudi ports cargo up 5% in January

Saudi ports cargo up 5% in January
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ports, also known as Mawani, achieved a year-on-year increase in the volume of cargo tons by 5 percent in January, a statement revealed.

Total cargo throughput in the same month stood at 25 million tons, Mawani said.

Foodstuffs handled reached 2 million tons, up 2.1 percent year-on-year.

OPEC sees upside to 2022 oil demand forecast on strong pandemic recovery

OPEC sees upside to 2022 oil demand forecast on strong pandemic recovery
Image: Shutterstock
Reuters

OPEC sees upside to 2022 oil demand forecast on strong pandemic recovery

OPEC sees upside to 2022 oil demand forecast on strong pandemic recovery
  • World consumption is expected to surpass the 100 million bpd mark in the third quarter
Reuters


LONDON: OPEC on Thursday said there was upside potential to its already robust forecast for world oil demand in 2022 as the global economy posts a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and sectors like tourism benefit.


The upbeat view from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries comes as oil prices have reached the highest since 2014. Tight supply has given impetus to the rally, and OPEC's report also showed the group undershot a pledged oil-output rise in January.


In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it expected world oil demand to rise by 4.15 million barrels per day this year, unchanged from its forecast last month.


"Upside potential to the forecast prevails, based on an ongoing observed strong economic recovery with the GDP already reaching pre-pandemic levels," the OPEC report said in a commentary on the 2022 demand outlook.


"As most world economies are expected to grow stronger, the near-term prospects for world oil demand are certainly on the bright side," OPEC said in a separate comment on 2022 demand.


World consumption is expected to surpass the 100 million bpd mark in the third quarter, in line with last month's forecast. On an annual basis according to OPEC, the world last used more than 100 million bpd of oil in 2019.


OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are gradually unwinding record output cuts put in place last year. At its last meeting, the group agreed to boost monthly output by 400,000 bpd in March.


The report showed OPEC output in January rose by just 64,000 bpd to 27.98 million bpd, undershooting the 254,000 bpd rise that OPEC is allowed under the deal.

India's central bank governor criticises crypto; warns investors of 'risk'

India's central bank governor criticises crypto; warns investors of 'risk'
Image: Shutterstock
Arab News

India's central bank governor criticises crypto; warns investors of 'risk'

India's central bank governor criticises crypto; warns investors of 'risk'
  • Das’s comments came after the Indian government moved to apply stricter regulations on cryptocurrency trading and assets
Arab News

RIYADH: India's central bank governor, Shaktikanta Das criticised digital tokens in the latest denouncement against cryptocurrencies from officials in the country.

Das stated that they have no intrinsic value and pose a threat to financial stability, Bloomberg reported.

“Investors in cryptocurrency should keep in mind that they are investing at their own risk. They should also keep in mind that the cryptocurrency has no underlying, not even a tulip,” the Reserve Bank of India chief said on Thursday, referring to the Dutch tulip bulb market bubble in the 17th century.

Das’s comments came after the Indian government moved to apply stricter regulations on cryptocurrency trading and assets.

In the federal budget speech Feb. 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced heavy taxes on such transactions, treating them as gains from activities deemed legal albeit discouraging.

UAE economy minister meets Italian business representatives

UAE economy minister meets Italian business representatives
Francesco Bongarrà

UAE economy minister meets Italian business representatives

UAE economy minister meets Italian business representatives
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The UAE’s Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri met with representatives of the Italian industrial, economic, financial and academic worlds in Milan, the country’s financial and industrial capital.

“The UAE is a strategic partner for our companies, and commercial relations between our two economies are very strong,” Alessandro Spada, president of Assolombarda, the association of local entrepreneurs, told Arab News.

He said exports from the region of Lombardy, whose capital is Milan, to the UAE in 2020 were worth €1 billion ($1.14 billion), “30 percent of the entire Italian exports to that country.”

He added: “We’re working hard to promote more new business opportunities for our companies in the UAE. We aim to define together a project development strategy, and we were very happy to see that Minister Al-Marri shares our view and goal.”

Among those Al-Marri met in Milan were the president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, the CEO of Dolce & Gabbana, the deputy rector of the Catholic University and the president of gun maker Beretta.

The minister invited Italian entrepreneurs to the Emirates Investment Summit, to be held at the end of March.

