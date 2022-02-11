Who’s Who: Yara Al-Assaf, acting head of legal affairs at Saudi Exports Development Authority 

Women-led farmers’ market showcases local produce in Eastern Province

ALKHOBAR, Saudi Arabia: Juthoor Market, a farmers market in Alkhobar that returned last month after a two-year hiatus, is the brainchild of three local women: Reem Al-Suqair, Ghsoon Al-Belushi and Noura Al-Dulaijan.

The fifth staging of the market, at Prince Saud bin Naif Park, featured 20 local vendors, 10 farmers, a food and beverage section and several abaya booths, along with music and activities to keep shoppers entertained as they browsed.

The first market took place in early 2019 and two more followed in January and in February 2020. Another was planned for March but had to be canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic intervened. It finally made a triumphant return in January this year, and another market took place last weekend.

“We started Juthoor Market in 2019 and it was a change from our original idea, which was a guide for activities in Khobar,” Al-Dulaijan told Arab News.

“We decided to change the direction to events because, at that time, there was a boom and bloom in events and we saw an opportunity in making it local, because all of those events didn’t have that focus; they were more about entertainment than local produce or local products.

“We went for the name ‘Juthoor’ because it means ‘the roots of Shargiyya’ or ‘the roots of Saudi.’ We wanted to expand on that idea and not just make it products but also to make it about local plants and flowers and anything that is done, designed or created by a local.

“It is for the people, by the people — that’s the idea. We wanted it to be for people coming in from outside and we wanted it to be for those who live here, to help them learn how to enjoy living here.”

Al-Belushi added: “We wanted to create a destination for families on the weekend where everyone can go to this market and have a good time. We noticed a lot of events that were happening just attracted a specific segment, such as the younger 21-25 age group, but we wanted something that the entire family can come to and enjoy.

“Unlike other markets or other events that have a hundred booths and you go there and you see five that are actually good, our main focus with Juthoor is quality, not quantity. We want to make this a lifestyle.”

The three founders, who have been friends since elementary school, said they set out to create something like the markets they loved visiting in other countries but couldn’t find at home.

All of the vendors at the market, and the musicians, yoga instructors and art class teachers who provide the entertainment and activities, are from Shargiyya, which is another name for the Eastern Province, or have been active participants in the local community for some time.

One of the regular vendors is Nour Al-Tuwaiher, the Saudi founder of fashion business Tanween, which sells locally designed and produced abayas and scarves.

“I started my business in 2016,” she said. “My main focus is simple and elegant floral designs. They are handmade and all made in Saudi Arabia with a Saudi staff. This is my fifth time participating with Juthoor Market and I love it.”

The price of admission to the market is SR30 ($8) for visitors over the age of 15 and SR20 for children between the ages of five and 14. All potential vendors go through a rigorous, multi-stage vetting process that the founders said is necessary to ensure that shoppers get value for money.

“One of our ultimate struggles in Juthoor Market is that we would love for it to be free of charge for entry,” co-founder Al-Suqair said. “However, because we don’t have enough support and we are just three girls starting up this business, we can’t afford to do that and we hope our visitors understand that and support us.”

Bassmh Al-Dhafer, a surgeon from the Eastern Province, visited the market last weekend and said the price of admission was worth it. She decided to check it out after spotting a message about it on Instagram.

“Today is my first day visiting and I think it’s a very organized event,” she said. “It has a good number of local products that I enjoy. What caught my attention was the fruit and vegetable section; the locally grown and organic ones, they were very interesting for me.

“I did not expect this pop-up style display to be here while growing up here. I think anyone coming to the next market should expect to buy a good number of items and enjoy the good weather in a very pretty park. That is something I discovered today.”

Locals don’t have to wait long for the next market, which will take place in the first weekend of March. The founders teased that though the established, deeply rooted essence of the market will be maintained, some changes are in the works for next month.

“The next market, in March, is going to be a month before Ramadan, so we are expecting it to be very Ramadan-related,” said Al-Belushi.

“We want to call it something a little different; it’s still Juthoor but we want to create a different experience this time for our visitors. It’s not going to be the typical Juthoor Market, it’s going to be a little bit different.”