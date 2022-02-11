You are here

  Saudi crown prince and UK PM discuss relations

Saudi crown prince and UK PM discuss relations
  • Prince Mohammed bin Salman also made a phone call to Indonesian President Joko Widodo
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
During the call, they discussed relations between the two countries in various fields and opportunities to develop them, in addition to a number of issues of common interest. 
Meanwhile, the crown prince made a phone call to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to review bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom and Indonesia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Kingdom Mohammed bin Salman Boris Johnson Britain

Saudi Arabia registers 2,523 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Updated 20 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

  • Health ministry says 3,825 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday confirmed 2,523 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, meaning 724,525 people have now contracted the disease.
According to the Ministry of Health, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 851, followed by Jeddah with 172, Dammam with 163, Al-Hofuf confirmed 101, and Madinah recorded 74.
Of the total number of cases, 1,040 remain in critical condition.
The ministry confirmed four new coronavirus related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,969 since the pandemic began.

The health ministry also announced that 3,825 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 685,536.
Over 59.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.8 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 407 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.81 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus

Durra border reopens between Saudi Arabia and Jordan

Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

MAKKAH: The Durra border crossing between Saudi Arabia and Jordan has reopened ahead of schedule following its closure on Dec. 26 for maintenance work.

The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority announced that the crossing terminal in Haql, Tabuk province, resumed dealing with passengers, importers, and exporters on Wednesday.

During the closure period, crossing operations took place via the border towns of Halat Ammar in Tabuk, and Al-Haditha in Jouf.

According to figures for 2021, 28,858 vehicles and trucks departed, and 30,756 entered, via the Durra crossing, the authority revealed, while customs data showed that there were 1,855 import and export movements totaling 39,000 tons. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Durra

Saudi authorities continue COVID-19 health inspections

Updated 11 February 2022
SPA

Updated 11 February 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi municipalities are continuing health and safety inspection tours to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

The municipality of Jeddah carried out 2,819 visits to commercial centers and facilities in one day, identifying 16 violations. Field teams closed two commercial outlets for breaching COVID-19 health protocols.

The Eastern Province municipality carried out 1,063 inspection tours in one day, identifying 73 violations. Authorities closed three commercial outlets for breaching health regulations.

Violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperatures of customers, overcrowding issues and failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.

KSrelief's prosthetics center provides vital services in Aden

Updated 11 February 2022
SPA

Updated 11 February 2022
SPA

ADEN: The prosthetic limbs and physical rehabilitation center in Aden governorate has provided 846 services for 418 beneficiaries in the past month. It continues to provide medical services for Yemenis with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

Its work this month included the manufacturing, fitting and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 171 patients, covering their delivery, measurement and maintenance.

The center also provided other treatments for 247 patients, including physical therapy and consultations.

This project is part of the Kingdom’s efforts, represented by KSrelief, to improve the capacities of the health sector in Yemen.

Meanwhile, the mobile medical clinics of KSrelief provided treatment services for 387 patients in the Hajjah governorate in one week.

KSrelief has implemented 672 projects in Yemen at a total cost of more than $3.9 billion. Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief’s assistance.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center

Who's Who: Yara Al-Assaf, acting head of legal affairs at Saudi Exports Development Authority 

Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

  • Al-Assaf has previously worked as senior legal specialist at Monsha’at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority 
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Yara Al-Assaf has been acting general manager of the legal department at the Saudi Exports Development Authority since December 2021.

Prior to that she worked at the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at), first as a senior legal specialist between October 2019 and November 2020 and then as team leader of the contracts, agreements and legal consultation department.

Between May 2016 and September 2019, Al-Assaf was an associate at the UK-based global law firm Clyde & Co. Her role encompassed advising clients on various legal issues, settling disputes, drafting and preparing trial documentation, and representing clients in court.

She had earlier worked as a compliance specialist at Riyad Bank in 2015, and as a trainee associate at Al-Fallaj law firm in 2014.

In those roles she assisted various corporate and banking groups, advising on commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, as well as Islamic finance, corporate finance and restructuring.

Al-Assaf completed a bachelor’s degree in law at Prince Sultan University in 2014, and earned her attorney license from the Ministry of Justice in 2018.

While at university, Al-Assaf took the opportunity to intern at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center’s legal affairs department in 2013, and at the Human Rights Commission’s international relations department in 2010.

She has honed her academic and professional skills by attending a number of workshops and training programs, including a women’s legal litigation course through the Women’s Rights Foundation, a foreign account tax compliance act regulation course at Riyad Bank, practical training on the new government tender and procurement law at Monsha’at, and legal training sessions on Islamic finance and anti-money laundering at Clyde & Co.

 

 

Topics: Who's Who

