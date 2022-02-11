Saudi crown prince and UK PM discuss relations

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
During the call, they discussed relations between the two countries in various fields and opportunities to develop them, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.
Meanwhile, the crown prince made a phone call to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to review bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom and Indonesia.
