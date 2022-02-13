You are here

Saudi female general manager expects more nationals at senior levels of hospitality sector

Hessa Almazroa.
Hessa Almazroa.
Hessa Almazroa.
Lama Alhamawi

Hessa Almazroa.
  • Leadership positions, such as general managers and hotel managers, are primarily dominated by expats in Saudi Arabia
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Hessa Almazroa, the general manager of Novotel Al Anoud Hotel in Riyadh, has shared her insights into the country’s growing hospitality and tourism industries.
“I expect in the next few years the participation of Saudis, even at the senior level in hotels, will be high. In 2025, we can see 50 and even 60 Saudi general managers,” she told Arab News.
Almazroa has over 16 years of experience in the hospitality sector and management industry. She began her career as a marketing officer in 2004 and climbed the ladder of PR and marketing communications at Al Hokair Group.
She then went on to manage multiple hotel properties, including the Movenpick and Novotel in Riyadh, eventually becoming one of the leading Saudi female general managers in the Kingdom.

I believe what makes the tourism industry attractive for Saudis to work in is that it’s a part of our DNA, generosity and hospitality, it’s all a part of our DNA.

Hessa Almazroa

“My beginning in the hotel sector was in 2015. It was a very new and frightening experience, but it always stimulates the challenge in people, and this was a challenge for me. I believe that one of the most important things that a Saudi must possess in the tourism sector is believing in their abilities. His highness, the crown prince, said that Saudis have the strength and stature of Tuwaiq Mountain.
“Those who come from around the world are the guests of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we are the best and most able to host and honor them. I believe what makes the tourism industry attractive for Saudis to work in is that it’s a part of our DNA, generosity and hospitality, it’s all a part of our DNA.”
She said the sector was not an easy one as it produced many challenges, so a general manager or hotel manager must be passionate about hospitality and generosity and possess these traits themselves.
“I am keen to succeed in the sector of hospitality, and I am keen to be a good example for Saudi women in this field. When you work in the hospitality sector, the challenges and experiences are always different.”
She went into the hospitality sector and continued because of the challenges and obstacles she faced. She said she enjoyed problem-solving and had a passion for pushing the barriers and her capabilities.
She said religious tourism to the Kingdom had always been a major factor in the hospitality industry and that the industry as a whole was still very new and continuously growing to build on religious tourism, expanding to accommodate cultural and leisure travel.
Leadership positions, such as general managers and hotel managers, are primarily dominated by expats in Saudi Arabia.
“We still have a very long way ahead of us today,” she added.
She compared the tourism sector to many different sectors that were also, once upon a time, very new to the Kingdom.
“The tourism sector is like any other sector,” she said. “When the banking sector started, the participation of the Saudis in it was a minority. Today, the Saudization rate in the banking sector has reached 90 percent. The telecommunications sector as well, the petroleum sector. Their numbers were simple.
“Today those company’s Saudization rates reach 70, 80, and 90 percent. This I feel is a natural sequence of growth and a natural product for the future.”
Asked why there were not more women in leadership positions in the hospitality sector, she replied it was not a matter of gender because both genders were empowered and had immense opportunities and support to hold such positions.
“The great changes that Saudi Arabia is witnessing (is) year by year, and not only from 2017 until now. I am looking forward to the future, confident that the next is more beautiful and more splendid.”
She said that the Kingdom was growing quickly and, with the support of Vision 2030 initiatives and the Ministry of Tourism, there was so much potential for career growth and leadership in the hospitality sector.
“We are fast,” she said. “What I imagine will happen in 10 years, I expect Saudi Arabia will do in five.”

Topics: saudi tourism Saudi hotels

Award-winning Peruvian restaurant COYA opens its doors in Riyadh

The restaurant in Riyadh will be one of COYA's biggest and most beautiful yet.
The restaurant in Riyadh will be one of COYA's biggest and most beautiful yet.
Arab News

The restaurant in Riyadh will be one of COYA's biggest and most beautiful yet.
  • The venue offers incredible views surrounding the Sulaimaniya district and provides guests a luxurious experience
Arab News

JEDDAH: After positive reactions to the recent COYA Saudi Arabia pop-ups, Peruvian cultural connoisseurs are thrilled that the brand is setting up in the Kingdom permanently with the opening of COYA Riyadh.
The restaurant in Riyadh’s Sulaimaniya district will be one of COYA’s biggest and most beautiful restaurants yet.
The first branch opened in Mayfair, London in 2012, and the chain has won multiple awards for its venues in Paris, Monte Carlo, Mykonos, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and now Riyadh.
General Manager Marco Di Pietro will lead the restaurant in Riyadh. He previously led the pop-ups in Jeddah and Riyadh and was restaurant manager for Myazu Jeddah and Riyadh.
“We are extremely excited to bring the taste of COYA to Saudi Arabia through our new permanent location. Focusing on a family-focused, diverse atmosphere, COYA Riyadh will be a glitzy addition to Saudi Arabia’s fine dining scene. I look forward to welcoming guests,” he said.
Stefano Pizzini, Middle East operations manager of COYA, said: “Following highly acclaimed pop-ups in Riyadh and Jeddah, we felt a need in the Saudi Arabia dining scene for an authentic experience that focuses on Peruvian cuisine. COYA Riyadh was a result of the overwhelming response we received from our customers to open a venue in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
The venue offers incredible views surrounding the Sulaimaniya district and provides guests a luxurious experience. It will include a live, open ceviche counter and an indoor terrace with a DJ corner, in addition to the main dining area and outdoor garden terrace.
The venue will feature signature COYA dishes, with a menu that showcases their aperitivos, ceviches and grilled skewers. COYA’s DNA dishes will also be served, such as arroz nikkei (Chilean sea bass with rice), pollo a la parilla (corn fed baby chicken with aji panca) and escabeche peruano (chargrilled whole sea bream in banana leaf).
it will also present their famous desserts such as bandeja de postres (a selection of five signature desserts, fresh fruit, ice cream and sorbet), churros de naranja (orange and lime churros with milk chocolate) and paleta de pina colada (pina colada popsicle, mango and coconut ice cream).

Topics: COYA restaurant

Alicia Keys, Princess Reema push message of hope in AlUla

Saudi women from all different backgrounds spoke up, expressed their opinions, asked questions and shared knowledge at the dialogue.
Saudi women from all different backgrounds spoke up, expressed their opinions, asked questions and shared knowledge at the dialogue.
Jasmine Bager

Saudi women from all different backgrounds spoke up, expressed their opinions, asked questions and shared knowledge at the dialogue.
  • Music star ‘here to learn’ from Saudi women in town hall style dialogue
Jasmine Bager

ALULA: Fresh off her sold-out concert on Friday at The Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys joined Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud, the first female Saudi ambassador to the US, and a group of other creative Saudi women in an intimate conversation under the theme “Women to Women.”

The off-the-record dialogue, hosted by Good Intentions, a newly launched Saudi-based creative consultancy, was held in a town hall style, where audience members asked questions, made comments and interacted with the panel. It felt like an extension of Friday’s super-hit show.

Acknowledging the forum’s location at Madrasat Addeera, AlUla’s first art and design center, Keys told the attendees how excited she was to learn from the Saudi women at the table — and those beyond in the audience.

“I’m here to learn and I would love for you to teach me and continue to be allies together. We are all very special and very important in this room and nobody is more important than anybody else. We are all at the same level,” Keys told the audience.

Princess Reema said: “Many of the women that you see, whether they are on the stage or perhaps seated to your right or left, are women of a generation that were born of women of a generation that were told ‘no.’

“Those of us that insisted on a ‘no’ being a ‘yes’ filled in cracks, filled in corners, filled in holes and we stuffed ourselves anywhere that we couldn’t find somebody else to stuff themselves into. So we look like we have crazy CVs. We look like we’ve had erratic career paths — but it’s not erratic. The singular unifier of all of us is the fact that we needed another woman to support us and fill the space — but we couldn’t find her.”

Saudi women from all different backgrounds spoke up, expressed their opinions, asked questions and shared knowledge.

“If you were not inspired, be the one that inspires. If you did not have a mentor, be the mentor. If you didn’t have the resources but have access to them, give them. Because your generosity and your kindness of spirit is what is going to make the community we all deserve. And that is how women to women transfer of power happens and that is how men recognize that when they create a space for us, magic happens,” Princess Reema said.

Keys’ husband, Grammy award-winning producer Kasseem Daoud Dean, known professionally as Swizz Beatz, said: “We feel confident that Saudi Arabia is exactly the right place for the headquarters of our new creative consultancy. We’re ready to go full force with Good Intentions and collaborate with the powerful creative talent in the region,” he told Arab News exclusively.

The AlUla concert was presented by Good Intentions, co-founded by Dean.

The agency aims to amplify the voices of women across the Kingdom, with the AlUla town hall being just the first step in that direction.

Perhaps the most simple yet thoughtful solution came from Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi, who said: “Never, never give up. And always support one another with no hidden agenda.”

 

Topics: Alicia Keys AlUla Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud

The first edition of the collaboration with leading photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. Photo by Simon Norfolk (Landscape photographer)
AlUla hosts innovative photography exhibition

The first edition of the collaboration with leading photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. Photo by Simon Norfolk (Landscape photographer)
The first edition of the collaboration with leading photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. Photo by Simon Norfolk (Landscape photographer)
Arab News

The first edition of the collaboration with leading photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. Photo by Simon Norfolk (Landscape photographer)
  • The event features work of 19 artists, will run until March 31
Arab News

ALULA: AlUla is hosting an innovative photography exhibition featuring the work of 19 artists from around the world, including Saudi Arabia.

As part of the AlUla Arts Festival, AlUla has collaborated with Cortona On The Move, the acclaimed Italian festival of documentary photography, to curate a special site-responsive experience in AlUla’s Al-Jadidah Village until March 31. The festival is known worldwide for its focus on visual narrative, celebrating creativity through images that tell stories.
The first edition of the collaboration is titled “Past Forward — Time, Life and Longing,” where leading local, regional and international photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. The exhibition is co-curated by Arianna Rinaldo, artistic director of Cortona On The Move from 2012 to 2021, and Saudi-based visual artist Kholood Al-Bakr.
The concept at the heart of the exhibition is the idea of time. The artworks selected for Cortona On The Move AlUla are connected to the passage of time, whether on a personal and human level or from a global and environmental point of view. Key themes explored in the exhibition include family, friendship, memory, change and the future.

Alongside the exhibition, visitors can engage with a variety of activities including guided tours, meetings with the photographers, photography workshops, screenings and social evenings open to all audiences.
Industry-specific activities will also take place, such as training workshops with international photo editors and professionals from associated fields.
An artist residency program will accompany the exhibition, including mentorship and masterclasses to foster cultural exchange and artistic development. In this way, the project aims to develop the skills of local artists and enrich both visitors and the wider community.
Serving as a crossroads between three continents and a gateway between East and West, AlUla was built from successive civilizations and acted as a place of cultural exchange for millennia.
The Royal Commission for AlUla’s long-term plan is to reinvigorate, protect and preserve AlUla.
RCU’s Director of Arts and Creative Planning Nora Al-Dabal said: “Photography and AlUla go hand in glove. Photographers come from all over the world to capture our landscapes, heritage sites and culture. There is already a vibrant photography community in AlUla, and they will no doubt be very excited to engage with this program.
“Our focus on the arts in AlUla has been magnified recently with many great initiatives and collaborations announced. We see this latest collaboration with Cortona On The Move as an important step (in) AlUla’s development as a center for creative collaboration ...
“Our choice to partner with Cortona On The Move was motivated by their expertise and shared values in delivering exceptional cultural experiences and enabling creative communities and local people to be truly inspired to take their art form and interest to the next level.”
Veronica Nicolardi, director of Cortona On The Move festival, said: “Collaborating with RCU in this special project dedicated to the historic and culturally rich city of AlUla is very exciting for us, especially as this is the first time Saudi Arabia is collaborating with a European festival of photography.”

Festival co-curators Rinaldo and Al-Bakr stated: “[The exhibition] promises to be a creative amalgamation of art, culture, history, and life in the form of images. The exhibited artists from across continents explore different perspectives of photography and combine a multitude of themes, fusing the past with the future to produce a truly one-of-a-kind experience that draws from the cultural heritage of AlUla while looking towards its future.”

Topics: AlUla

Saudi and Burundian foreign ministers discuss relations

Saudi and Burundian foreign ministers discuss relations
Arab News

Saudi and Burundian foreign ministers discuss relations
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in several fields, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia BURUNDI Prince Faisal bin Farhan Albert Shingiro Saudi Foreign Ministry

Saudi Arabia records 1,726 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia records 1,726 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 1,726 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
  • Health ministry says 2,983 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday confirmed 1,726 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, meaning 726,251 people have now contracted the disease.
According to the Ministry of Health, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 643, followed by Jeddah with 128, Dammam with 107, Al-Hofuf confirmed 81, and Madinah recorded 64.
Of the total number of cases, 1,020 remain in critical condition.
The ministry confirmed two new coronavirus related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,971 since the pandemic began.

The health ministry also announced that 2,983 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 688,519.
Over 59.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.9 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 409 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.82 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus

