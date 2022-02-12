Saudi Islamic affairs minister meets Egyptian counterpart in Cairo

CAIRO: Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met Egyptian Minister of Awqaf Muhammad Mukhtar Gomaa in Cairo on Saturday.
The meeting was attended by the Saudi ambassador to Egypt, Osama Nugali, and a number of senior officials.
Al-Asheikh headed the Kingdom’s delegation to the 32nd International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments.
At the opening session, Al-Asheikh said that the conference emphasized the constants of religion, coexistence, and the establishment of countries and societies on firm foundations.
He said that the importance of this conference came in light of the current circumstances that threatened the citizenship contract for Arab and Islamic societies, destabilizing and altering the national identity based on the unity of belonging to the religion and the homeland.
The two-day conference will be attended by 15 ministers of endowments, bodies and Islamic affairs, and delegations from 75 countries from around the Islamic world, in addition to a number of scholars, writers, intellectuals, and politicians.
