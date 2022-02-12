You are here

Saudi Islamic affairs minister meets Egyptian counterpart in Cairo

Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met Egyptian Minister of Awqaf Muhammad Mukhtar Gomaa in Cairo. (Supplied)
Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met Egyptian Minister of Awqaf Muhammad Mukhtar Gomaa in Cairo. (Supplied)
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

  • Al-Asheikh headed the Kingdom’s delegation to the 32nd International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments
CAIRO: Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met Egyptian Minister of Awqaf Muhammad Mukhtar Gomaa in Cairo on Saturday.
The meeting was attended by the Saudi ambassador to Egypt, Osama Nugali, and a number of senior officials.
Al-Asheikh headed the Kingdom’s delegation to the 32nd International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments.
At the opening session, Al-Asheikh said that the conference emphasized the constants of religion, coexistence, and the establishment of countries and societies on firm foundations.
He said that the importance of this conference came in light of the current circumstances that threatened the citizenship contract for Arab and Islamic societies, destabilizing and altering the national identity based on the unity of belonging to the religion and the homeland.
The two-day conference will be attended by 15 ministers of endowments, bodies and Islamic affairs, and delegations from 75 countries from around the Islamic world, in addition to a number of scholars, writers, intellectuals, and politicians.

Cutting-edge Saudi rescue device ‘can end well tragedies,’ inventor says

Abdul Aziz Jalkhaf added that his electromechanical device can easily be controlled remotely through a control panel. (Supplied)
Abdul Aziz Jalkhaf added that his electromechanical device can easily be controlled remotely through a control panel. (Supplied)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • The idea came after Abdul Aziz Jalkhaf witnessed several tragic incidents in Kingdom and around the Gulf
JEDDAH: A well rescue device developed and patented in Saudi Arabia can prevent incidents like the Rayan tragedy, its inventor has said.

Abdul Aziz Jalkhaf, 47, is hopeful that his device will put an end to the struggles that civil defense rescuers across the region face in extracting people from artesian wells.
Media outlets have shone a spotlight on Jalkhaf’s device in the wake of the tragedy of five-year-old Rayan, who died in Morocco last week despite several rescue attempts, making headlines around the world.
Jalkhaf said that he closely followed the attempts to rescue the child, adding that artesian wells have different topographies and that every rescue attempt “has its own challenges.”

The rescue attempt needs no more than two persons to do the whole job.
Abdul Aziz Jalkhaf

Speaking to Arab News, Jalkhaf said that the idea of inventing a well rescue device came after he witnessed several tragic incidents in the Kingdom and around the Gulf.

“I have made several designs and models before this one, which I think is efficient enough to save the lives of people in artesian well accidents. I then applied through King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, which granted me the patent,” he said.
Jalkhaf added that his electromechanical device can easily be controlled remotely through a control panel. He said that it takes no longer than 13 minutes to prepare the machine for a rescue attempt.
In practice attempts two months ago, the inventor said that he succeeded in extracting a 30 kilogram doll from a 30-meter-deep well in just nine minutes, adding that the device can retrieve even heavier objects.
Jalkhaf said that his device captured the attention and interest of the director general of the General Directorate of Civil Defense, who directed a specialized team to test the machine.
“I gave the team all the technical details about the device and how it can help in rescue operations, and I am just waiting for the results of the report the team had filed to come out,” he said.
The Directorate of Civil Defense has said that the device is still in the testing phase and has yet to be approved, but that all measures will be taken to ensure that the device is safe and effective for use in well rescues.
Speaking about the features of the device, Jalkhaf said that it is equipped with cameras, sensors and lights to help operators locate people trapped in wells.
“With the help of this device, we can professionally pull out the person inside a well with the least possible harm or injury. The rescue attempt needs no more than two persons to do the whole job,” he said.
He added that the rescue device is also flexible enough to maneuver inside curved depths. “It is also equipped with an oxygen supplying pipe to provide the person in a well with the air that they need to keep them alive until they are brought out of any deep hole in the ground,” he said.
Despite his confidence in the well rescue device, Jalkhaf said that he is now working to further develop the machine to “give the best possible performance and results.”
In 2017, KACST said in a statement that Jalkhaf had received a patent from the KACST’s Saudi Patent Office for his mechanical well rescue device. The statement was issued three years before the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property took over responsibilities for issuing and controlling Saudi patents.
The statement acknowledged that the innovative device features several tools, including a camera.
Public interest in rescue capabilities across the Middle East and North Africa region surged after the Rayan tragedy, which saw the child remain trapped in a 30-meter-deep well for more than 100 hours before his corpse was retrieved.

Saudi female general manager expects more nationals at senior levels of hospitality sector

Hessa Almazroa. (Supplied)
Hessa Almazroa. (Supplied)
Lama Alhamawi

  • Leadership positions, such as general managers and hotel managers, are primarily dominated by expats in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Hessa Almazroa, the general manager of Novotel Al Anoud Hotel in Riyadh, has shared her insights into the country’s growing hospitality and tourism industries.
“I expect in the next few years the participation of Saudis, even at the senior level in hotels, will be high. In 2025, we can see 50 and even 60 Saudi general managers,” she told Arab News.
Almazroa has over 16 years of experience in the hospitality sector and management industry. She began her career as a marketing officer in 2004 and climbed the ladder of PR and marketing communications at Al Hokair Group.
She then went on to manage multiple hotel properties, including the Movenpick and Novotel in Riyadh, eventually becoming one of the leading Saudi female general managers in the Kingdom.

I believe what makes the tourism industry attractive for Saudis to work in is that it’s a part of our DNA, generosity and hospitality, it’s all a part of our DNA.

Hessa Almazroa

“My beginning in the hotel sector was in 2015. It was a very new and frightening experience, but it always stimulates the challenge in people, and this was a challenge for me. I believe that one of the most important things that a Saudi must possess in the tourism sector is believing in their abilities. His highness, the crown prince, said that Saudis have the strength and stature of Tuwaiq Mountain.
“Those who come from around the world are the guests of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we are the best and most able to host and honor them. I believe what makes the tourism industry attractive for Saudis to work in is that it’s a part of our DNA, generosity and hospitality, it’s all a part of our DNA.”
She said the sector was not an easy one as it produced many challenges, so a general manager or hotel manager must be passionate about hospitality and generosity and possess these traits themselves.
“I am keen to succeed in the sector of hospitality, and I am keen to be a good example for Saudi women in this field. When you work in the hospitality sector, the challenges and experiences are always different.”
She went into the hospitality sector and continued because of the challenges and obstacles she faced. She said she enjoyed problem-solving and had a passion for pushing the barriers and her capabilities.
She said religious tourism to the Kingdom had always been a major factor in the hospitality industry and that the industry as a whole was still very new and continuously growing to build on religious tourism, expanding to accommodate cultural and leisure travel.
Leadership positions, such as general managers and hotel managers, are primarily dominated by expats in Saudi Arabia.
“We still have a very long way ahead of us today,” she added.
She compared the tourism sector to many different sectors that were also, once upon a time, very new to the Kingdom.
“The tourism sector is like any other sector,” she said. “When the banking sector started, the participation of the Saudis in it was a minority. Today, the Saudization rate in the banking sector has reached 90 percent. The telecommunications sector as well, the petroleum sector. Their numbers were simple.
“Today those company’s Saudization rates reach 70, 80, and 90 percent. This I feel is a natural sequence of growth and a natural product for the future.”
Asked why there were not more women in leadership positions in the hospitality sector, she replied it was not a matter of gender because both genders were empowered and had immense opportunities and support to hold such positions.
“The great changes that Saudi Arabia is witnessing (is) year by year, and not only from 2017 until now. I am looking forward to the future, confident that the next is more beautiful and more splendid.”
She said that the Kingdom was growing quickly and, with the support of Vision 2030 initiatives and the Ministry of Tourism, there was so much potential for career growth and leadership in the hospitality sector.
“We are fast,” she said. “What I imagine will happen in 10 years, I expect Saudi Arabia will do in five.”

From romantic getaways to last-minute gifts, Saudi Arabia has Valentine’s Day covered

From romantic getaways to last-minute gifts, Saudi Arabia has Valentine's Day covered
Rawan Radwan

  • Could Saudi Arabia’s secluded Farasan Islands or mysterious AlUla sweep you off your feet this Valentine’s Day?
  • For those who left it too late to book a romantic retreat, there are plenty of Saudi apps offering last-minute gift ideas
JEDDAH: Valentine’s Day, the annual celebration of romance and love, is upon us once more, bringing with it the usual flurry of greetings cards, dinner reservations, whopping great boxes of chocolates and lavish bouquets of roses.

Once considered a social taboo, and long prohibited by law, the holiday is nowadays celebrated in Saudi Arabia with romantic gestures, an abundance of gift options, and commercial travel offerings designed to make the occasion memorable.

From fine-dining experiences at world-class restaurants to staycations and scenic getaways in the Arabian wilderness, the Kingdom now offers courting couples a huge selection of romantic adventures, right on their doorstep.

Farasan Island in Saudi Arabia's southwestern province of Jazan. (Shutterstock)

While many might consider Paris, the original “city of love,” to be the obvious destination for a last-minute Valentine’s excursion, Saudi Arabia offers its own romantic retreats, where couples can escape the hustle and bustle of the big cities and focus entirely on one another.

Take the Farasan Islands for instance. With more than 170 islands spread across the southwestern Red Sea, it is a playground for nature lovers looking for a long weekend away without having to leave the region.

An ancient mosque stands in an old village in Farasan islands. (Shutterstock)

The bright blue waters are complemented by pristine, virgin beaches, mangrove forests, spectacular coral reefs, and an abundance of wildlife. Described as “habitat hot spots,” the islands were the first place in the Kingdom to be listed as a protected biosphere reserve.

Visitors who take advantage of the opportunity to go diving in the crystal-clear waters can find dolphins playing in the surf, spot flocks of pink flamingos paddling in sparkling shallows, and perhaps even catch a glimpse of giant yet serene dugongs drifting between the mangroves.

The islands are not entirely untouched by humans. The ruins of an old Ottoman fortress, stone remnants resembling Roman columns, and old, white-washed houses built in the unique local style have, like all good relationships, stood the test of time.

However, the islands remain largely unscathed by modern development and so hotel options are limited. But what better way to truly enjoy the natural beauty of the region, and the company of your loved one, than by camping out on an unspoiled beach under a blanket of stars.

If a cooler climate is more your thing, then heading north to the majestic valley and mountains of AlUla might hold greater appeal. Indeed, this is the land of the timeless tale of the forbidden love of Jamil and Buthainah.

Extraordinary sandstone landscapes host extraordinary cultural and natural heritage, surrounded with beautiful unique rock formation where you can find only in AlUla. (Shutterstock)

Since the region opened up to the world in 2018, accommodation options have been springing up throughout AlUla, sensitively designed to blend into the natural surroundings.

From the Harrat Viewpoint, visitors can survey the wide vistas of the region’s old farming communities and watch a gorgeous sunset over the old town of AlUla. For more active and adventurous travelers, the attractions include zip-lining, scenic walks on the desert sand, and a chance to explore the ancient landmarks of the Dedan and Lihyan civilizations.

Caravan sites and designated camping grounds offer visitors the chance to experience an atmospheric night under the stars. If you prefer your home comforts, AlUla also has luxury hotel options and exceptional culinary experiences at Annabel’s, Al-Mahkar, Circolo and Myazu.

For those who have left it too late to book a weekend trip, there are plenty of Saudi gift services available at the click of a button. Flowers, chocolates and balloons, for example, are available for delivery using smartphone apps such as Floward, Joi Gifts, Little Flora, Arabian Flora, and Ferns N Petals. Meanwhile, custom-made gifts can be ordered through courier apps such as The Chefs, Marsool, and To You.

Inside Annabel's Restaurant in AlUla. (Supplied)

Then of course there is the traditional option of a romantic meal for two. One top recommendation is the Greek fare on offer at Opa, the newest restaurant to open at Riyadh Oasis in the heart of the Nafud Desert.

Meanwhile, serving locations from London to Jeddah, Novikov offers some of the region’s best Asian cuisine, prepared in an open kitchen that allows diners to watch the team of talented chefs create exquisite dishes before their very eyes.

With so many Valentine’s Day options available for smitten Saudis to make that grand romantic gesture, Cupid’s arrow surely cannot fail to hit the mark.

Award-winning Peruvian restaurant COYA opens its doors in Riyadh

The restaurant in Riyadh will be one of COYA's biggest and most beautiful yet. (Supplied)
The restaurant in Riyadh will be one of COYA’s biggest and most beautiful yet. (Supplied)
Arab News

  • The venue offers incredible views surrounding the Sulaimaniya district and provides guests a luxurious experience
JEDDAH: After positive reactions to the recent COYA Saudi Arabia pop-ups, Peruvian cultural connoisseurs are thrilled that the brand is setting up in the Kingdom permanently with the opening of COYA Riyadh.
The restaurant in Riyadh’s Sulaimaniya district will be one of COYA’s biggest and most beautiful restaurants yet.
The first branch opened in Mayfair, London in 2012, and the chain has won multiple awards for its venues in Paris, Monte Carlo, Mykonos, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and now Riyadh.
General Manager Marco Di Pietro will lead the restaurant in Riyadh. He previously led the pop-ups in Jeddah and Riyadh and was restaurant manager for Myazu Jeddah and Riyadh.
“We are extremely excited to bring the taste of COYA to Saudi Arabia through our new permanent location. Focusing on a family-focused, diverse atmosphere, COYA Riyadh will be a glitzy addition to Saudi Arabia’s fine dining scene. I look forward to welcoming guests,” he said.
Stefano Pizzini, Middle East operations manager of COYA, said: “Following highly acclaimed pop-ups in Riyadh and Jeddah, we felt a need in the Saudi Arabia dining scene for an authentic experience that focuses on Peruvian cuisine. COYA Riyadh was a result of the overwhelming response we received from our customers to open a venue in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
The venue offers incredible views surrounding the Sulaimaniya district and provides guests a luxurious experience. It will include a live, open ceviche counter and an indoor terrace with a DJ corner, in addition to the main dining area and outdoor garden terrace.
The venue will feature signature COYA dishes, with a menu that showcases their aperitivos, ceviches and grilled skewers. COYA’s DNA dishes will also be served, such as arroz nikkei (Chilean sea bass with rice), pollo a la parilla (corn fed baby chicken with aji panca) and escabeche peruano (chargrilled whole sea bream in banana leaf).
it will also present their famous desserts such as bandeja de postres (a selection of five signature desserts, fresh fruit, ice cream and sorbet), churros de naranja (orange and lime churros with milk chocolate) and paleta de pina colada (pina colada popsicle, mango and coconut ice cream).

Alicia Keys, Princess Reema push message of hope in AlUla

Saudi women from all different backgrounds spoke up, expressed their opinions, asked questions and shared knowledge at the dialogue. (Supplied)
Saudi women from all different backgrounds spoke up, expressed their opinions, asked questions and shared knowledge at the dialogue. (Supplied)
Jasmine Bager

  • Music star ‘here to learn’ from Saudi women in town hall style dialogue
ALULA: Fresh off her sold-out concert on Friday at The Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys joined Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud, the first female Saudi ambassador to the US, and a group of other creative Saudi women in an intimate conversation under the theme “Women to Women.”

The off-the-record dialogue, hosted by Good Intentions, a newly launched Saudi-based creative consultancy, was held in a town hall style, where audience members asked questions, made comments and interacted with the panel. It felt like an extension of Friday’s super-hit show.

Acknowledging the forum’s location at Madrasat Addeera, AlUla’s first art and design center, Keys told the attendees how excited she was to learn from the Saudi women at the table — and those beyond in the audience.

“I’m here to learn and I would love for you to teach me and continue to be allies together. We are all very special and very important in this room and nobody is more important than anybody else. We are all at the same level,” Keys told the audience.

Princess Reema said: “Many of the women that you see, whether they are on the stage or perhaps seated to your right or left, are women of a generation that were born of women of a generation that were told ‘no.’

“Those of us that insisted on a ‘no’ being a ‘yes’ filled in cracks, filled in corners, filled in holes and we stuffed ourselves anywhere that we couldn’t find somebody else to stuff themselves into. So we look like we have crazy CVs. We look like we’ve had erratic career paths — but it’s not erratic. The singular unifier of all of us is the fact that we needed another woman to support us and fill the space — but we couldn’t find her.”

Saudi women from all different backgrounds spoke up, expressed their opinions, asked questions and shared knowledge.

“If you were not inspired, be the one that inspires. If you did not have a mentor, be the mentor. If you didn’t have the resources but have access to them, give them. Because your generosity and your kindness of spirit is what is going to make the community we all deserve. And that is how women to women transfer of power happens and that is how men recognize that when they create a space for us, magic happens,” Princess Reema said.

Keys’ husband, Grammy award-winning producer Kasseem Daoud Dean, known professionally as Swizz Beatz, said: “We feel confident that Saudi Arabia is exactly the right place for the headquarters of our new creative consultancy. We’re ready to go full force with Good Intentions and collaborate with the powerful creative talent in the region,” he told Arab News exclusively.

The AlUla concert was presented by Good Intentions, co-founded by Dean.

The agency aims to amplify the voices of women across the Kingdom, with the AlUla town hall being just the first step in that direction.

Perhaps the most simple yet thoughtful solution came from Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi, who said: “Never, never give up. And always support one another with no hidden agenda.”

 

