Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco's shares are moved to the PIF

Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco's shares are moved to the PIF
Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco's shares are moved to the PIF
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Saudi Aramco logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
Salma Wael
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco's shares are moved to the PIF

Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco's shares are moved to the PIF
Updated 21 sec ago
Salma Wael Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the transfer of 4 percent of Saudi Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The crown prince said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer process, as it owns more than 94 percent of the company's shares.

Aramco said in a boruse filing that "this is a private transfer between the State and PIF, and the Company is not a party to the transfer and did not enter into any agreements or pay or receive any proceeds from the transfer."

It added that the transfer will not affect the company’s total number of issued shares, and "the shares transferred will rank equally alongside other existing ordinary shares in the Company."

Aramco assured shareholders that the transfer does not have an impact on "the Company’s operations, strategy, dividends distribution policy or governance framework."

“The PIF has a spending obligation and I think it will use this portion to finance the said spending obligations” said Mohammed Al Suwayed, CEO of Razeen Capital.

The fund can benefit from these shares by different means “this portion can be sold privately to interested parties” he said.  

Al Suwayed doesn’t expect a significant impact on Aramco’s shares yet as he believes that the share price is now hanging by a thread to the dividend policy.

 

Topics: Aramco Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF)

India’s Reliance to repurpose $4bn plant to produce blue hydrogen 

India’s Reliance to repurpose $4bn plant to produce blue hydrogen 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

India's Reliance to repurpose $4bn plant to produce blue hydrogen 

India’s Reliance to repurpose $4bn plant to produce blue hydrogen 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. will revamp a $4 billion facility that currently converts petroleum coke to synthesis gas to produce blue hydrogen instead.

This comes amid the Indian conglomerate’s efforts to be among the biggest blue hydrogen producers in the world, with a competitive cost ranging from $1.2 to $1.5 per kilogram, Bloomberg has reported.

The corporation intends to use this as a temporary measure until green hydrogen costs become competitive.

“In the interim, till cost of green hydrogen comes down, RIL can be the first mover to establish a hydrogen ecosystem, with minimal incremental investment, in India,” Bloomberg reported, citing the firm.

Mukesh Ambani, the company’s largest shareholder, has pledged to produce green hydrogen at $1 per kilogram, representing a 60 percent drop from today’s market costs. 

The plan also falls under Reliance’s goal to achieve net zero by 2035. 

Topics: India Blue hydrogen Hydrogen Reliance

TASI pauses rebound, down 0.7% on cautious sentiment: Opening bell

TASI pauses rebound, down 0.7% on cautious sentiment: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI pauses rebound, down 0.7% on cautious sentiment: Opening bell

TASI pauses rebound, down 0.7% on cautious sentiment: Opening bell
Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index opened lower Sunday as the rebound in share prices paused on cautious investor sentiment.

As of 10:22 a.m. Saudi time, the main index — TASI — opened 0.70 percent lower at 12,183. The parallel market Nomu was down by 0.9 percent to reach 24,992.

Marketing firm Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. rose by 7.16 percent to top the gainers after announcing it received the Capital Market Authority’s approval to reduce its capital to SR50 million from SR175 million.

The share price of Saudi fitness chain operator Leejam Sports Co. jumped 1.70 percent as it announced it would distribute dividends of SR0.87 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the financial sector, Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, lost 0.53 percent. The Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, fell 0.59 percent following the appointment of a new audit committee chairman.

National Gas and Industrialization Co., or GASCO, fell by 0.57 percent as it announced that it has signed an agreement with National Housing Co. to provide gas distribution services.

Chemanol gained 1.36 percent after it announced it had reached a non-binding agreement with Global Co. for Downstream Industries for the supply of methanol and the exploration of petrochemical opportunities.

Shares in oil giant Aramco edged up by 0.40 percent.

In the energy market, Brent crude settled at $93.10 per barrel, whereas US WTI crude traded at $94.44.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU Saudi stock market

Lamborghini mulls combustion engines beyond 2030; Aluminum stockpiles could run out by 2024 trading firm says: NRG matters

Lamborghini mulls combustion engines beyond 2030; Aluminum stockpiles could run out by 2024 trading firm says: NRG matters
Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept.Lamborghini's new fully electric hypercar. Shutterstock.
Updated 16 min 6 sec ago
 REEM WALID 

Lamborghini mulls combustion engines beyond 2030; Aluminum stockpiles could run out by 2024 trading firm says: NRG matters

Lamborghini mulls combustion engines beyond 2030; Aluminum stockpiles could run out by 2024 trading firm says: NRG matters
Updated 16 min 6 sec ago
 REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Several challenges continue to plague the energy sector; inflation-busting bills of British consumers, Lamborghini’s battery powered shift, and the projected aluminum shortage. On the other hand, initiatives like that of India’s Reliance show a promising green forthcoming.

Looking at the bigger picture:

·An estimated 2 million of the UK's most vulnerable consumers might miss out on the £200 ($271) energy bill support set by chancellor Rishi Sunak, the Financial Times reported.

This comes as a result of the outdated prepayment energy meters in those consumers homes which makes it hard to easily apply credit. 

Through a micro lens: 

·Indian multinational Reliance Industries Ltd. will revamp a $4 billion facility that currently converts petroleum coke to synthesis gas to produce blue hydrogen instead, Bloomberg reported.

This comes amid efforts from the corporation to be among the biggest blue hydrogen producers at a competitive cost ranging from $1.2 to $1.5 per kilogram.

·Italian luxury sports cars maker Lamborghini mulls keeping internal combustion engine vehicles beyond 2030 through synthetic fuels, Reuters reported, citing the unit’s Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann

This comes as the car manufacturer, along with other competitors, is facing a challenge shifting its lines to battery powered cars while still maintaining high performance.

·Singapore-based multinational commodity trading company Trafigura Group cautions of aluminum shortages in 2024 as stockpiles run dry combined with a simultaneous surge in demand, Bloomberg reported. 

Topics: economy Aluminium energy gas crisis

Ex-China Development Bank exec arrested on bribery suspicion

Ex-China Development Bank exec arrested on bribery suspicion
Updated 55 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Ex-China Development Bank exec arrested on bribery suspicion

Ex-China Development Bank exec arrested on bribery suspicion
  The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, announced in September that He was under investigation
Updated 55 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

The former vice president of China Development Bank (CDB), He Xingxiang, was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes, China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate said on Sunday, amid a series of probes into officials at state financial firms.


He is also suspected of issuing financial bills in violation of regulations, illegally issuing loans and concealing overseas deposits, said a notice on the Supreme People’s Procuratorate’s website.


The Beijing Municipal People’s Procuratorate made the decision “in recent days” to arrest He after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the notice said.


China’s top graft-busting agency, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, announced in September that He was under investigation, the latest in a series of corruption probes into officials at government-run financial firms.


He, born in 1963, worked at state lenders Bank of China and Agricultural Development Bank of China before serving as a member of the Communist Party Committee at policy bank CDB. 

Topics: economy China CBD Banks

Here's what you need to know before trading on Tadawul in the week ahead

Here’s what you need to know before trading on Tadawul in the week ahead
Updated 13 February 2022
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before trading on Tadawul in the week ahead

Here’s what you need to know before trading on Tadawul in the week ahead
  TASI index surged 0.52 percent to end at 12,268 on Thursday
Updated 13 February 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks capped last week with gains, following a mixed performance throughout the week as cautious earnings optimism took over.

TASI index surged 0.52 percent to end at 12,268 on Thursday. This came after it posted two straight days of losses and increased 0.73 percent on the week.

The parallel market, Nomu, slipped by 0.45 percent to 25,217 points.

Elsewhere in the GCC, Abu Dhabi led the gainers as its FTFADGI index climbed 1 percent.

Stock indexes of Dubai, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait all advanced between 0.1 and 0.7 percent, while the Qatari index QSI slipped 0.1 percent.

Apart from the Gulf, the Egyptian index EGX30 edged 0.2 percent lower.

In energy trading, oil prices soared on Friday where Brent crude reached $94.4 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI hit $93.1 a barrel.

Stock news

  • Saudi Crown Prince said that 4 percent of oil giant Aramco’s shares will be transferred to the Public Investment Fund in a bid to strengthen the fund's financial position and high credit rating in the medium term
  • The Savola Group has completed the second phase of its share buy-back at SR21 million ($5.6 million), bringing the total number of purchased shares to 987,031, according to a bourse filing
  • Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. said it has separated its 69 percent capital reduction request from the capital increase of SR346 million through a rights issue
  • Saudi-based Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. will start its IPO book-building today, Feb. 13, where the offer price range has been set between SR65 and SR73 per share
  • Saudi fitness chain operator Leejam Sports will payout dividends of SR0.87 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Saudi Methanol Chemicals Co., known as Chemanol, has signed a non-binding initial agreement with Global Co. for Downstream Industries for the supply of methanol and exploration of future opportunities in petrochemicals
  • A unit of National Gas and Industrialization Co., or GASCO, has sealed an initial agreement with National Housing Co. to provide gas distribution services
  • BinDawood Holding’s subsidiary, Future Tech Retail, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the shareholders of International Applications Trading Co. to acquire 62 percent of its shares
  • Riyad Capital said it will distribute dividends of SR0.47 per unit to unitholders of Riyad REIT Fund for the second half of 2021
  • Saudi fitness operator Leejam Sports has opened a new center in Riyadh, bringing its total number of centers to 147
  • The Gulf’s largest miner Ma’aden announced the completion of the construction and pre-commissioning activities of the third ammonia plant, as part of its Phosphate 3 Project
  • Saudi-based Alkhorayef Water signed its 18th contract with the National Water Co. at a value of SR45.3 million
  • The Saudi Real Estate Co. closed a SR119.8 million deal for infrastructure works at one of the company’s plots in Riyadh
  • Saudi Thimar Development Holding said that board member Ibrahim Al-Shabib has resigned effective Feb. 9 due to “special circumstances”
  • The Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, appointed Khalid Salem AlRowais as chairman of the audit committee, following a board resolution on Feb. 2
  • Marketing firm Tihama Advertising and Public Relations got the Capital Market Authority’s approval for a capital reduction to SR50 million, down from SR175 million
  • Saudi Al-Baha Investment and Development appointed Muhammad Al Hammadi as board chairman and its CEO Ibrahim bin Kulaib as vice chairman of the board

Calendar

Feb. 13, 2022

Start of Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. IPO book-building process

Feb. 14, 2022

East Pipes Integrated Co. will list on the main TASI index

Arabian Centres Co. is to distribute cash dividends at SR0.75 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021

Feb. 15, 2022

Tibbiyah, formally known as Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., will start IPO individual investors’ subscription

Feb. 17, 2022

End of Tibbiyah’s IPO individual investors’ subscription

End of Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. IPO book-building process

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul

