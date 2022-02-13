You are here

Ex-China Development Bank exec arrested on bribery suspicion

Ex-China Development Bank exec arrested on bribery suspicion
Updated 13 February 2022
Reuters

Ex-China Development Bank exec arrested on bribery suspicion

Ex-China Development Bank exec arrested on bribery suspicion
  • The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, announced in September that He was under investigation
Updated 13 February 2022
Reuters

The former vice president of China Development Bank (CDB), He Xingxiang, was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes, China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate said on Sunday, amid a series of probes into officials at state financial firms.


He is also suspected of issuing financial bills in violation of regulations, illegally issuing loans and concealing overseas deposits, said a notice on the Supreme People’s Procuratorate’s website.


The Beijing Municipal People’s Procuratorate made the decision “in recent days” to arrest He after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the notice said.


China’s top graft-busting agency, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, announced in September that He was under investigation, the latest in a series of corruption probes into officials at government-run financial firms.


He, born in 1963, worked at state lenders Bank of China and Agricultural Development Bank of China before serving as a member of the Communist Party Committee at policy bank CDB. 

Topics: economy China CBD Banks

Egypt’s trade deficit drops by 63% in Nov. 2021

Egypt’s trade deficit drops by 63% in Nov. 2021
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s trade deficit drops by 63% in Nov. 2021

Egypt’s trade deficit drops by 63% in Nov. 2021
  • The value of exports increased by 80 percent, reaching $4.5 billion during Nov. 2021
Updated 12 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The trade balance deficit of Egypt dropped by 63.1 percent in November 2021 on an annual basis, amounting to $1.19 billion.

This compared to $3.22 billion in the same period in 2020, according to the country's statistics agency.

The value of exports increased by 80 percent, reaching $4.5 billion during Nov. 2021.

This was up  $2.5 billion dollars during the corresponding period the year before, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics reported. 

Meanwhile the value of imports slightly decreased by 0.5 percent, to reach $5.6 billion during that period, compared to 2020, according to CAPMAS.  

The decrease in imports is attributed to the decline in imported commodities prices such as wheat, passenger cars, meat and corn. 

Topics: economy MENA Egypt Egypt exports imports

ACWA Power secures $470m loan for subsidiary RAWEC

ACWA Power secures $470m loan for subsidiary RAWEC
Updated 19 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power secures $470m loan for subsidiary RAWEC

ACWA Power secures $470m loan for subsidiary RAWEC
Updated 19 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed ACWA Power has closed a $470 million loan for its subsidiary Rabigh Arabian Water & Electricity Co., known as RAWEC, according to a bourse filing.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia ACWA Power Rabigh

Azmeel Contracting obtains financial restructuring approval: Argaam

Azmeel Contracting obtains financial restructuring approval: Argaam
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 33 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Azmeel Contracting obtains financial restructuring approval: Argaam

Azmeel Contracting obtains financial restructuring approval: Argaam
Updated 33 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Azmeel Contracting Co. has received court approval for its proposed financial restructuring, following a creditors’ majority vote of 88 percent, Argaam reported. 

The restructuring plan aims to settle payment to creditors, enabling it to bid for new projects with a better credit standing.

In 2019, Azmeel entered formal bankruptcy proceedings when clients and some public and private entities made late payments, leading to debt accumulation.

The company is seeking to reinforce its position in the market and benefit from the rapid economic transformation in the Kingdom, Argaam reported. 

Based in Saudi Arabia, Azmeel Contracting, part of the Azmeel Group, is involved in construction primarily across the eastern province. 

 

Topics: economy construction Saudi Arabia real estate azmeel

Al Rajhi Bank sees 39% jump in net profit in 2021 to $4bn

Al Rajhi Bank sees 39% jump in net profit in 2021 to $4bn
Updated 32 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Al Rajhi Bank sees 39% jump in net profit in 2021 to $4bn

Al Rajhi Bank sees 39% jump in net profit in 2021 to $4bn
Updated 32 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank hit SR14.7 billion ($4 billion) net profit in 2021, up more than 39 percent from a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Topics: Finance

Netflix orders documentary series about alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency: Crypto Moves

Netflix orders documentary series about alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency: Crypto Moves
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 February 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Netflix orders documentary series about alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency: Crypto Moves

Netflix orders documentary series about alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency: Crypto Moves
Updated 13 February 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: American subscription streaming service, Netflix has ordered a documentary series about a couple’s alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars worth of stolen cryptocurrency in the biggest criminal financial crime case in history.

The company indicated that Chris Smith, who is famous for directing The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Tiger King, is set to direct and executive produce the Bitfinex documentary series.

It will be about the couple who allegedly laundered more than $4 billion worth of bitcoin from a 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex, Bitcoin.com reported.

“Ilya ‘Dutch’ Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan were arrested in their New York City apartment on Tuesday, February 8, and now face charges of conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 bitcoin tied to the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange.”

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded slightly higher on Sunday, raising by 0.33 percent to $42,379 at 1:38 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,921, up by 0.22 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

The Hungarian National Bank, the central bank of Hungary, published a statement on Friday by its governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, declaring that the time has come to ban cryptocurrencies trading and mining in the EU.

“It is clear-cut that cryptocurrencies could service illegal activities and tend to build up financial pyramids,” Matolcsy said.

The governor added that the Russian Central Bank was right in saying that the rapid growth and market value of cryptocurrencies are determined primarily by speculative demand for future growth, which leads to bubbles.

“I perfectly agree with the proposal and also support the senior EU financial regulator’s point that the EU should ban the mining method used to produce new bitcoin,” he said.

Russia’s central bank proposed in January to outlaw all cryptocurrency operations in the country, according to Bitcoin.com

However, the crypto ban proposal by the central bank was met with opposition as the Russian government, parliament, and even law enforcement departments are reportedly not willing to back the proposal.

Last week, the Russian government approved a plan to regulate cryptocurrency.

 

Topics: economy CRYPTO Cryptocurreny digital currency

