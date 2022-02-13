Lamborghini mulls combustion engines beyond 2030; Aluminum stockpiles could run out by 2024 trading firm says: NRG matters

RIYADH: Several challenges continue to plague the energy sector; inflation-busting bills of British consumers, Lamborghini’s battery powered shift, and the projected aluminum shortage. On the other hand, initiatives like that of India’s Reliance show a promising green forthcoming.

Looking at the bigger picture:

·An estimated 2 million of the UK's most vulnerable consumers might miss out on the £200 ($271) energy bill support set by chancellor Rishi Sunak, the Financial Times reported.

This comes as a result of the outdated prepayment energy meters in those consumers homes which makes it hard to easily apply credit.

Through a micro lens:

·Indian multinational Reliance Industries Ltd. will revamp a $4 billion facility that currently converts petroleum coke to synthesis gas to produce blue hydrogen instead, Bloomberg reported.

This comes amid efforts from the corporation to be among the biggest blue hydrogen producers at a competitive cost ranging from $1.2 to $1.5 per kilogram.

·Italian luxury sports cars maker Lamborghini mulls keeping internal combustion engine vehicles beyond 2030 through synthetic fuels, Reuters reported, citing the unit’s Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann

This comes as the car manufacturer, along with other competitors, is facing a challenge shifting its lines to battery powered cars while still maintaining high performance.

·Singapore-based multinational commodity trading company Trafigura Group cautions of aluminum shortages in 2024 as stockpiles run dry combined with a simultaneous surge in demand, Bloomberg reported.