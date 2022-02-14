Where We Are Going Today: Lisboa, Nata & Cafe

Experts discuss importance of exercise, creativity, mental well-being at Riyadh conference

RIYADH: The second Lifestyle Enhancement Conference concluded on Friday in Riyadh with the focus on the importance of exercise, creativity, and mental well-being.

Staged in the city’s King Abdullah Financial District, the event was organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation, a community sport and wellness body that aims to promote healthy living in the Kingdom and provide access to physical activities for every citizen.

The conference agenda concentrated on food and nutrition, exercise, injury prevention, and mind-body connection with industry experts delivering a series of talks alongside workshops, activations, and workout classes.

Held over two days under the title “The State of Wellness,” the gathering focused on whole-system wellness, the importance of exercise, creativity, and mental well-being, and the promotion of healthy living.

A session in progress at 2nd Lifestyle Enhancement Conference in Riyadh. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)

Opened in the presence of Saudi Deputy Minister of Sport Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qadi, the conference brought together globally renowned experts on healthcare, wellness, medicine, and alternative therapies to discuss some of the most pressing issues currently faced people, and highlight the importance of healthy choices, nutrition, and physical activity to help prevent obesity and diseases such as diabetes.

Dr. Cyrus Khambatta spoke about type one diabetes and how it could be controlled through a careful diet, recommending a step-by-step approach to nutrition starting with breakfast.

Another expert, Dr. Scott Stoll, discussed extending life and preventing non-communicable diseases, while interventional cardiologist Dr. Columbus Batiste addressed the conference about the importance of raising awareness on the prevention of heart disease, and how food could be a key factor in affecting health.

Dr. James Loomis told delegates about the importance of exercise and its science-backed benefits in improving overall health and reducing the risk of diabetes.

Discussions also included key trends, new technologies, and consumer shifts shaping the industry, as well as promoting active lifestyles and driving conversations about health and fitness.

Prior to the conference, Saudi Sports for All Federation president, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, said: “We are excited to stage the Lifestyle Enhancement Conference in Riyadh, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone from all walks of life to the event.

“This year, we are taking the approach of holistic health and wellness; all around healthy living will be part of the agenda through our program of discussions, workshops, and on-ground activations.

“More people across Saudi Arabia are enjoying an increasingly active lifestyle, helping to improve the nation’s well-being, both in body and mind. This conference not only honors this tremendous effort, but it also helps to build even greater momentum; giving individuals, communities, and organizations even more information, guidance, and motivation to live an active and healthy life,” Prince Khaled added.