Where We Are Going Today: Lisboa, Nata & Cafe

Lisboa, Nata & Cafe is a newly opened cafe in Jeddah that specializes in the famous Portuguese pastry, pastel de nata.
The name of the cafe fuses the Portuguese capital, Lisboa, with the traditional dessert.
The recipe for nata, the custard-like filling of the pastry, is more than 200 years old, and contains egg yolks, flour, butter and sugar. The crunchy exterior is a fine puff pastry. Many Portuguese towns and cities features regional dessert varieities, but pastel de nata can be found across the country.
The cafe also offers another Portuguese dessert called the pillow filled with almonds. There is also a Portuguese croissant, a mix between a classical French croissant and a brioche pastry.
Located on Prince Saud Al-Faisal Street, Al-Khalidiyyah district. For more information visit the cafe’s Instagram account @lisboa.ksa.
Experts discuss importance of exercise, creativity, mental well-being at Riyadh conference
The conference agenda concentrated on food and nutrition, exercise, injury prevention, and mind-body connection with industry experts delivering a series of talks
Updated 11 February 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The second Lifestyle Enhancement Conference concluded on Friday in Riyadh with the focus on the importance of exercise, creativity, and mental well-being.
Staged in the city’s King Abdullah Financial District, the event was organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation, a community sport and wellness body that aims to promote healthy living in the Kingdom and provide access to physical activities for every citizen.
The conference agenda concentrated on food and nutrition, exercise, injury prevention, and mind-body connection with industry experts delivering a series of talks alongside workshops, activations, and workout classes.
Held over two days under the title “The State of Wellness,” the gathering focused on whole-system wellness, the importance of exercise, creativity, and mental well-being, and the promotion of healthy living.
Opened in the presence of Saudi Deputy Minister of Sport Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qadi, the conference brought together globally renowned experts on healthcare, wellness, medicine, and alternative therapies to discuss some of the most pressing issues currently faced people, and highlight the importance of healthy choices, nutrition, and physical activity to help prevent obesity and diseases such as diabetes.
HIGHLIGHT
Dr. Cyrus Khambatta spoke about type one diabetes and how it could be controlled through a careful diet, recommending a step-by-step approach to nutrition starting with breakfast.
Another expert, Dr. Scott Stoll, discussed extending life and preventing non-communicable diseases, while interventional cardiologist Dr. Columbus Batiste addressed the conference about the importance of raising awareness on the prevention of heart disease, and how food could be a key factor in affecting health.
Dr. James Loomis told delegates about the importance of exercise and its science-backed benefits in improving overall health and reducing the risk of diabetes.
Discussions also included key trends, new technologies, and consumer shifts shaping the industry, as well as promoting active lifestyles and driving conversations about health and fitness.
Prior to the conference, Saudi Sports for All Federation president, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, said: “We are excited to stage the Lifestyle Enhancement Conference in Riyadh, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone from all walks of life to the event.
“This year, we are taking the approach of holistic health and wellness; all around healthy living will be part of the agenda through our program of discussions, workshops, and on-ground activations.
“More people across Saudi Arabia are enjoying an increasingly active lifestyle, helping to improve the nation’s well-being, both in body and mind. This conference not only honors this tremendous effort, but it also helps to build even greater momentum; giving individuals, communities, and organizations even more information, guidance, and motivation to live an active and healthy life,” Prince Khaled added.
“I am very excited to share the stage with Dr. Rupy Aujla and have a chat about altering traditional recipes for the modern and health-conscious table,” she told Arab News.
“Cooking has always been a nostalgic process of connecting with my roots and a creative outlet to develop new and modern recipes that makes cooking accessible,” added the entrepreneur and social media influencer.
The “Cooking with Zahra” author’s culinary journey started with her online blog in 2010 and soon after she presented her own cooking shows on MBC3 and hosted the fourth season of food and travel documentary “Maggi Diaries” on MBC1.
As a third culture kid, Abdalla said she always struggled to find her identity.
“I was born in London, raised in Vancouver, and lived in Riyadh, Khartoum, Athens, and London. I was neither Eastern nor Western, and I was neither very traditional nor too modern. I always liked living on the fence, in the middle, of all the different polarities.
“The recipes that I share are a celebration of this value system. It truly is a celebration of and respect for tradition and modernity, as well as Eastern and Western culture and food,” she added.
Abdalla’s cookbook is a collection of some of her favorite recipes. But her most-liked dish is her one pot saffron chicken and freekeh.
She said: “I love this recipe because I truly feel like it most represents me. I am half Iranian, my husband is Jordanian, and the flavors and ingredients of this recipe is a marriage of both cultures. In essence it is a traditional recipe prepared in a modern and simple way.”
Abdalla pointed out that food was a wonderful medium “to reminisce on heart-warming memories.”
The culinary world has always been an important aspect of her life. Certain scents, flavors, recipes, and traditions give her comforting and nostalgic memories. “Food is also an expression of love,” she added.
“I would love to see more regional cookbook authors celebrated both regionally and internationally. There are many inspiring and talented chefs and cooks that don’t have the necessary platform to publish their work. It is very rare to meet a regional cookbook author that is not self-published. The investment to write a book can be quite expensive and therefore limiting.”
She said upcoming chefs had to believe in themselves. “Consistency is key in everything you do, because through the process of trial and error and multiple rounds of edits your masterpiece gradually forms.”
DUBAI: Saudi cook Mona Alomari has been announced as the winner of Saudia Chef season 1, beating two other finalists to take home the coveted title and $2,665 (10,000 SAR) prize.
The program, which launched on Jan. 3, 2022, is a culinary competition that showcases the gastronomic skills of talented chefs from all over the Kingdom.
The four-episode competition was separated into three portions in which three contestants were judged by a panel of professional chefs. The winning contestant of each episode qualified for the final round in the fourth episode, where the three finalists battled it out for the title of “Chef of Saudi Arabia.”
Ultimately, Alomari wowed the judges by dishing out creative meals that won over the panel.
The show is part of food company SADAFCO’s efforts to introduce the latest innovations in the food and culinary sector in Saudi Arabia.
The company expressed a desire to continue releasing more programs of “Saudia Chef” as the first season had revealed so much creativity and talent.
In a press statement ahead of the show’s launch, Wajdi Badawi, marketing manager, SADAFCO, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to launch this initiative and connect with the younger audiences. We have many incredible hidden chefs and talents all around the Kingdom. As a household brand that is deeply connected to local culture, discovering, enabling and promoting budding young chefs is of significant importance to us. We wish all the participating contestants the best of luck and are excited to discover the next Chef of Saudi Arabia.”
Akiba Dori: Japanese street-food with a retro vibe in Jeddah
Eighties-inspired restaurant is a welcome new addition to the city’s food scene
Updated 10 February 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Tokyo’s funky neon-lit side streets have long been a cultural inspiration around the world. Now, the electric Eighties vibe has hit Jeddah, with the recent opening of the concept restaurant Akiba Dori.
With a menu based on Japanese street food, and with funky Eighties music blasting throughout the high-ceilinged venue and its neon stations, the restaurant serves everything from hearty salads and soft wagyu sando to Neapolitan pizza and an assortment of sushi.
As a fan of authentic Japanese street food — a love inspired by a trip to Tokyo and Osaka a few years ago — I can confirm that Akiba Dori brings an authentic ambience right to the doorstep of its industrial-style interior. The friendly and enthusiastic staff only add to the atmosphere — as does the disco ball. If you’re not a fan of retro Eighties vibes, though, this might not be the place for you.
My companion and I were famished, and ready to sample the huge list of starters: Salads, sushi, “surprise,” and pizza.
The crispy shrimp salad — a starter big enough to feed three people — had a satisfying mix of greens with slices of orange that added a tangy kick to the light zesty dressing. The ratio of salad to panko fried shrimp (breadcrumb coated) was a little disappointing though; we’d have liked more shrimp. But this was still a solid start to our meal.
The rock shrimp maki, served alongside the salad, was fresh and tasty. A simple but satisfying dish. The Akiba rock shrimp, however, was the low point of our meal. Still working on our starters, we left the dish aside for a few minutes, which proved to be a mistake. The breadcrumb coating quickly turned soft and was falling off by the time we got around to tasting it. The spicy mayo sauce didn’t help — it resembled the hugely overrated dynamite shrimp sauce that has become inexplicably popular on the Gulf food scene in recent years. This was one part of our meal that could definitely have been better executed and failed to live up to the standards expected of Japanese street food.
For our mains, we opted for some of Akiba Dori’s most-popular dishes; the wagyu tacos and medium-rare wagyu sando. The Japanese-Mexican fusion certainly seemed appealing and the flavorsome beef strips were a pleasure. But the guacamole and toppings made the fried taco slightly soggy — a soft taco may have worked better with the juicy meat strips.
The wagyu sando arrived with a side of French fries and an assortment of delicious condiments. The medium-rare (as ordered) beef was genuinely succulent and clearly high-grade but the honey katsu sauce was a little bland. However, what the dish lacked in punch was compensated for in tenderness and quality.
The large open brick oven that you can see as soon as you enter Akiba Dori had had us craving pizza since our arrival. We selected a truffle strata pizza and a Neapolitan pizza, and they did not disappoint — served straight from the oven with the cheese still bubbling atop the thin crispy crust. This was the highlight of our experience at the restaurant.
Fortunately, we still had some room left for dessert and we simply had to try the highly recommended lotus cheesecake. It did not disappoint. In fact, the soft cheesecake topped with gooey caramel lotus sauce might just be the best version of this popular dish in town. The flavors were subtle and perfectly balanced, and the texture was just right.
The staff were all super-attentive, and the restaurant’s chill atmosphere is great for those looking for a relaxed Japanese culinary experience with a group of friends at the weekends. We particularly enjoyed the music — a rare thing to say about a restaurant.
Despite a couple of dishes not meeting our expectations, we’d definitely come back. And as the cooler weather hits Jeddah, we’d expect Akiba Dori’s outside seating area overlooking Abdul Maksoud Khoja Street in the heart of the city to become one of springtime’s hot spots.
5 Saudi eateries named among best restaurants in Middle East in 2022
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: British company The World’s 50 Best Restaurants unveiled this week its Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2022, and five Saudi eateries have secured a spot on the list.
The list features restaurants from 11 countries in the region including Jordan, Morocco, Lebanon, the UAE, Kuwait, Tunisia and Egypt. It celebrates gastronomy, culture and cutting-edge culinary techniques from different countries.