Rolls Royce expects to roll out electric aircraft by 2025

RIYADH: British multinational aerospace and defense company Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is anticipating a fully electric plane in three to five years’ time, Bloomberg reported, citing a top executive.

The company has developed a battery-electric system, also known as the P-Vlot, which has the capacity to generate 600-kilowatt hours of power, enough for flying six to eight individuals as far as 80 nautical miles, Bloomberg reported, citing Rob Watson, president of the company’s electrical division.

With efficient and advanced battery technology, the company expects this figure to go up to 250 miles by 2030.

“We are confident in the technology. Now we need to scale it so it can have a meaningful economic influence,” Watson told Bloomberg.

With the ongoing global pressure to slash greenhouse gas emissions, Rolls Royce, along with other rivals, are at different stages of developing planes that can be powered using alternative energy sources, including sustainable aviation fuel and hydrogen.