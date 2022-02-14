TASI regains its poise, pushed by strong earnings: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's stock market got off to a better start on Monday with stocks continuing on an upward trend, bolstered by optimistic sentiment and a positive earnings season.

As of Monday, 3:30 p.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, closed 1.46 percent higher to reach 12,205. The parallel market, Nomu, gained 1.23 percent to reach 25,106.

Among the top gainers, Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. surged more than 10 percent, while Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. jumped by 9 percent after applying for a SR221 million capital reduction.

AXA Cooperative Insurance Co. increased by 2.48 percent as it reported a net profit before Zakat of SR166 million ($44 million) for 2021.

In the financial sector, Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, climbed 1.35 percent, while Alinma Bank rose 2.70 percent.

The stock of oil giant Aramco gained 0.67 percent.

In Energy trading, US WTI crude prices reached $92.61 per barrel, while Brent crude hit $93.90 per barrel.